Amazon Prime Day tends to bring significant discounts on tech gear -- and cameras are no exception. The sale event often means steep discounts for older cameras and even some smaller discounts on products that rarely go on sale. With Prime Day arriving on July 16, some early camera deals are already here, while photographers can also use the days ahead of the sale to research the best camera and narrow down what is on their wish list.

With less than ten days before Prime Day, Prime members can already save hundreds on new mirrorless cameras from Canon, Nikon, and more, find a discounted GoPro or drone, or pick up accessories like SD cards and tripods.

We’ve scoured the Amazon camera deals to find the ones worth your time and money. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals so far.

Early Prime Day camera deals

Whether you are looking for an action camera or a mirrorless camera, there are a few great camera deals ahead of Prime Day.

Canon EOS R5 $2999 $3900 Save $901 The Canon EOS R5 delivers both stunning images and video with its 45-megapixel full-frame sensor and 8K video capabilities. But the true reason to go with the R5 is the excellent autofocus performance that makes soft shots a rarity. $2999 at Amazon

Nikon Z7 II $2296.95 $2996.95 Save $700 Sitting between the Z6 and Z9 series, the Nikon Z7 II delivers the best balance between quality, performance, and price. The camera offers a 45-megapixel resolution with two processors for better speed. $2296.95 at Amazon

Canon EOS R6 Mark II $1999 $2499 Save $500 The Canon R6 Mark II is a true hybrid camera with impressive specs and features for both video and photography. It's capable of 4K 60p internal recording or 6K RAW external recording and up to 40 fps burst shooting with the electronic shutter. Plus, it offers advanced and responsive autofocus to keep up with just about any situation. $1999 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 12 Black $299 $400 Save $101 The GoPro Hero 12 Black is one of the best action cameras on the market -- but it's also a great option for anyone looking for something that can take great video with little know-how. It's currently discounted ahead of Prime Day. $299 at Amazon

Panasonic LUMIX S5 $1197.99 $1799.99 Save $602 While the S5 has now been replaced with the Panasonic S5 II, buying the older model of a new camera is often a recipe for savings. That's particularly true during Prime Day, where this 4K full frame mirrorless camera is $500 off. $1197.99 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX $1698 $2000 Save $302 While Amazon hasn't discounted the Panasonic S5 II as steeply as the S5, if you want the latest version, you can still save $300 on this early deal. $1698 at Amazon

Early Prime Day drone deals

With potential legislation making the future of DJI drones in the US uncertain, if you want one, now might be the only time to pick one up. The current legislation wouldn't prevent previously purchased drones from flying, though that could change in the future.

DJI Mini 3 $396 $416 Save $20 The DJI Mini 3 is a slightly older model, but for under $400, it's a great buy. The drone is easy for beginners to jump into, while it still packs in 4K quality at this price point. $396 at Amazon

Early Prime Day camera accessory deals

Essential accessories like SD cards aren't excluded from Prime Day deals, though a majority of the list has third-party brands that are reasonably priced to begin with. You can find some gems among the sales though, including deals on SD cards and a photo printer.

Lexar Professional 1066x 128GB SD Card $17 $30 Save $13 Lexar's Professional series is a high-speed UHS-I SD card designed for high-resolution stills and video. This deal makes speed more accessible. $17 at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 $89.95 $99.95 Save $10 While it's only discounted by a small amount, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 is an incredibly useful tool that allows you to print any digital photo on instant film. Use it to print your smartphone photos, or even your mirrorless camera photos. $89.95 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: Can I buy a Prime Day camera deal without a Prime Membership?

Prime Day deals are designed for Prime Members only. However, if you are not a Prime member, there are still some options. Some customers are eligible for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Another option is to look at competing stores, which sometimes offer price matching or drop their prices to the same level.