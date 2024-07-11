Amazon Prime Day tends to bring significant discounts on tech gear -- and cameras are no exception. The sale event often means steep discounts for older cameras and even some smaller discounts on products that rarely go on sale. With Prime Day arriving on July 16, some early camera deals are already here, while photographers can also use the days ahead of the sale to research the best camera and narrow down what is on their wish list.
With less than ten days before Prime Day, Prime members can already save hundreds on new mirrorless cameras from Canon, Nikon, and more, find a discounted GoPro or drone, or pick up accessories like SD cards and tripods.
We’ve scoured the Amazon camera deals to find the ones worth your time and money. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals so far.
Early Prime Day camera deals
Whether you are looking for an action camera or a mirrorless camera, there are a few great camera deals ahead of Prime Day.
Canon EOS R5
The Canon EOS R5 delivers both stunning images and video with its 45-megapixel full-frame sensor and 8K video capabilities. But the true reason to go with the R5 is the excellent autofocus performance that makes soft shots a rarity.
Nikon Z7 II
Sitting between the Z6 and Z9 series, the Nikon Z7 II delivers the best balance between quality, performance, and price. The camera offers a 45-megapixel resolution with two processors for better speed.
Canon EOS R6 Mark II
The Canon R6 Mark II is a true hybrid camera with impressive specs and features for both video and photography. It's capable of 4K 60p internal recording or 6K RAW external recording and up to 40 fps burst shooting with the electronic shutter. Plus, it offers advanced and responsive autofocus to keep up with just about any situation.
GoPro Hero 12 Black
The GoPro Hero 12 Black is one of the best action cameras on the market -- but it's also a great option for anyone looking for something that can take great video with little know-how. It's currently discounted ahead of Prime Day.
Panasonic LUMIX S5
While the S5 has now been replaced with the Panasonic S5 II, buying the older model of a new camera is often a recipe for savings. That's particularly true during Prime Day, where this 4K full frame mirrorless camera is $500 off.
Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX
While Amazon hasn't discounted the Panasonic S5 II as steeply as the S5, if you want the latest version, you can still save $300 on this early deal.
Early Prime Day drone deals
With potential legislation making the future of DJI drones in the US uncertain, if you want one, now might be the only time to pick one up. The current legislation wouldn't prevent previously purchased drones from flying, though that could change in the future.
DJI Mini 3
The DJI Mini 3 is a slightly older model, but for under $400, it's a great buy. The drone is easy for beginners to jump into, while it still packs in 4K quality at this price point.
Early Prime Day camera accessory deals
Essential accessories like SD cards aren't excluded from Prime Day deals, though a majority of the list has third-party brands that are reasonably priced to begin with. You can find some gems among the sales though, including deals on SD cards and a photo printer.
Lexar Professional 1066x 128GB SD Card
Lexar's Professional series is a high-speed UHS-I SD card designed for high-resolution stills and video. This deal makes speed more accessible.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2
While it's only discounted by a small amount, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 is an incredibly useful tool that allows you to print any digital photo on instant film. Use it to print your smartphone photos, or even your mirrorless camera photos.
FAQ
Q: Can I buy a Prime Day camera deal without a Prime Membership?
Prime Day deals are designed for Prime Members only. However, if you are not a Prime member, there are still some options. Some customers are eligible for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Another option is to look at competing stores, which sometimes offer price matching or drop their prices to the same level.