President's Day is just around the corner, which means we're already seeing discounts from the big-name retailers like Amazon and Best Buy -- including deals on all kinds of tech products.

It's the perfect time to score some savings on popular brand-name devices, like the Apple iPad Air, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, Amazon Fire TV Stick Max, and more.

We rounded up the best early President's Day tech deals to kick off the long weekend.

Best headphone and earbud deals

Whether you enjoy listening to music, podcasts, or just need to make clear phone calls, a quality pair of headphones can make all the difference. Over-ear headphones tend to offer greater comfort and better sound isolation, while earbuds are largely more convenient. Whichever you prefer, some of our favorite models are on sale right now, and they all offer incredible sound quality with active noise cancellation.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $190 $250 Save $60 The latest and greatest Apple earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2, boast a number of upgrades, including better sound and noise cancellation, a handy touch sensor on the stem for volume control, and an improved USB-C charging case. The fit is a bit different from the regular AirPods, and they now come with four sizes of cushy silicone tips to ensure you obtain a comfy and secure fit. Now at $60 off, you can also get three months free of Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music when you buy them from Best Buy. $190 at Amazon$190 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $100 $150 Save $50 In addition to their convenient and compact design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can be charged wirelessly. They provide good sound quality with excellent background noise suppression during telephone calls. Despite their lower price point, they still offer solid noise cancellation. They're compatible with both iOS and Android, but work seamlessly with Android devices. $100 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 Our favorite travel headphones are $100 off right now, which makes it a great time to invest in these comfy and cushiony over-ear headphones. Boasting incredible sound quality and superb active noise-cancelling technology, the updated model now lasts a full 24-hour on a single charge with a 15-minute charge giving enough juice for 2.5 hours of playback. $249 at Amazon

Best tablet deals

Tablets are a versatile device, hitting the sweet spot between smartphone and laptop. They're popular for streaming shows, video chatting, web surfing, and increasingly, for digital note-taking or drawing. Some tablets are more basic while others offer advanced features and functionality, and we're seeing some great deals on all kinds of models. So, no matter how you plan to use your tablet, you'll want to check out the following discounted models.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.) $450 $600 Save $150 Featuring fast M1-powered performance and versatile accessory compatibility in a sleek design, the latest Apple iPad Air is our pick for the best overall tablet. The features and functionality make it well worth the price, especially since all colors and storage sizes are $150 off right now. If you buy from Best Buy, the iPad Air comes with free three-month subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple TV+. $450 at Amazon$450 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) $105 $180 Save $75 If you're just looking for a basic tablet, then it's hard to go wrong with the Amazon Fire HD 10. While it might not be the fastest or fanciest option out there, it delivers a solid tablet experience that's primarily geared towards streaming and general media use. It offers a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 5MP cameras, and built-in Alexa at a budget-friendly price. Not to mention, it's an extra $75 off right now. $105 at Best Buy$105 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $200 $350 Save $150 Coming with an included S-Pen stylus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an excellent tablet for doodling, sketching, and note-taking, offering a comparable experience to using the full-sized Tab S6 or Apple iPad for significantly less. With the 64GB model just $200 right now, it's an exceptionally low price for a tablet this capable. $200 at Best Buy

Best smartwatch deals

Smartwatches prove quite handy and can help you tackle your health and fitness while staying connected. Each smartwatch has slightly different features, but most will at least track basic health metrics like steps, heart rate, and exercise and pair with your smartphone to show notifications, set alerts, and more. Right now, we're seeing impressive discounts on wearable tech for iOS and Android users alike, including one of Garmin's best-selling running watches.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $189 $249 Save $60 The Apple Watch SE offers many of the same features as the Series 9 but for a significantly lower price. As far as smartwatches go, it offers incredible value, high functionality and performance for much less than comparable models. While it's lacking some of the more advanced metrics like ECG and body temperature, it's our top budget-friendly pick for iOS users in need of a capable and stylish smartwatch. $189 at Amazon$189 at Best Buy

Garmin Forerunner 245 $200 $300 Save $100 Designed for runners, this GPS smartwatch offers advanced training features, like incident detection and real-time performance monitoring, measuring stride length, ground contact time balance, and other advanced stats. Connect with your iOS or Android smartphone to receive notifications, set alerts, check the weather, and more. On top of that, it boasts a seven-day battery life. $200 at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) $200 $280 Save $80 Google's first smartwatch, the original Google Pixel Watch, offers a solid line-up of features at a reasonably budget-friendly price. It tracks activity and exercise (GPS location too), heart rate, ECG rhythms, and sleep patterns while also offering the ability to answer calls and texts, listen to music, use Google Wallet and Google Maps, sync your calendar, and even control other Google smart home devices. With the current discount, this smartwatch comes in at just under $200 with an included three months of YouTube Premium and Google One 100 GB cloud storage for free. $200 at Best Buy

Best TV and streaming stick deals

If you've been wanting to boost your TV watching experience, now is a great time. In addition to great deals on high-quality smart TVs (including OLED models), we're also seeing discounts on top-of-the-line TV streaming sticks, which will basically transform any TV into a smart TV.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $320 $450 Save $130 The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV is the Goldilocks of TV deals. It's not too big, nor too small, and is just right in terms of specs, features, and price. There's the gorgeous and clear 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, integrated Alexa voice control, four HDMI inputs for connecting gaming devices, and, of course, easy access to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. Plus, it even comes with six months of free MGM+. $320 at Amazon

LG - 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $600 $1300 Save $700 This entry-level OLED model offers stunningly bold picture with a strong contrast and true black at a more budget-friendly price point than many other OLED models. You can also use voice control to navigate all your favorite apps and content on the smart TV, too. $600 at Best Buy