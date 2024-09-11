Key Takeaways Garmin now offers premium watch faces through the Connect IQ app store, with styles like space-themed and collaboration with brands like Disney and Porsche.

Notable premium options include space-themed Moon Walker and Star Wars Grogu watch faces, along with Porsche 917 Salzburg and Disney Minnie Mouse editions.

These premium watch faces offer unique and elegant designs with customizable data fields, catering to different tastes and preferences.

Every Garmin watch comes pre-loaded with a few different watch faces, along with access to more on the watch that are hidden by default. There's also a massive array of watch faces available in the Garmin Connect IQ app store, covering just about every style and feature you could want. But up until recently, those watch faces were made by smaller developers with no major players making watch faces for Garmin watches. Payment for those was also less than ideal, bringing you off the Garmin platform.

Now, though, Garmin has added the ability to use Garmin Pay in the Connect IQ store, incentivizing more prominent names to offer watch faces for Garmin devices. That means that, for the first time, premium watch faces are available for Garmin devices. The list is still relatively small as of yet, but these are my favorites of those premium options.

Related This new Garmin watch trick will change how you use your GoPro camera Plus, thanks to the new option to pay with Garmin Pay in the Connect IQ store, premium watch faces are now available as well.

Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED The Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED blends smartwatch and adventure watch features into one highly advanced wearable with a vibrant AMOLED display. It features a microphone and speaker to take calls and use voice commands right on your wrist, plus an expansive list of training and navigation tools. $1100 at Garmin

In order to pay for and download these watch faces, you will need to have Garmin Pay set up and the card added to the watch you want the watch face on. You can find the steps on how to do so in our Garmin Pay guide.

1 The Moon Walker watch face

Keep the moon on your wrist

Garmin says it was inspired by NASA’s Apollo Mission, as evidenced by the moon on display, which stays accurate with the current moon phase.

Of all the premium options just released, the Moon Walker space-themed watch face is by far my favorite. Garmin says it was inspired by NASA’s Apollo Mission, as evidenced by the moon on display, which stays accurate with the current moon phase. It features a retro-style design with the ability to choose between a light or dark theme. There are a few customizable data fields, too, so you can see your key health stats at a glance without things getting too cluttered.

2 Ad Astra Garmin watch face

Access to NASA's James Webb telescope on your watch

Should the blocky, retro look of the Moon Walker watch face not be your style, Garmin also came out with a more modern space-themed watch face called the Ad Astra. This watch face rotates through 20 images from NASA's James Webb Telescope. You can choose to have it change every day or every hour, depending on how frequently you like to see something fresh on your wrist. There are two customizable data fields, and it offers a clean, modern look.

3 Star Wars Grogu watch face

Interact with Grogu throughout the day

Who doesn't love Grogu? Garmin partnered with Disney to create this Star Wars watch face featuring arguably the true star of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba. Grogu hangs out on the face all day, working through six different poses. To keep the focus on Grogu, there are only three data fields. Those fields display stress, steps, and weather by default but are adjustable based on your preferences.

4 Porsche 917 Salzburg watch face

Posh Porsche styling on your wrist

Porsche likely comes to mind when thinking of premium brands, so it makes sense that Garmin paired up with the luxury car company for its first premium watch face offerings. The Porsche 917 Salzburg watch face is one of three Porsche options available. The design pays homage to the 917 Salzburg livery from some of Porsche’s most iconic wins at Le Mans. It features digital watch hands for a classic design, along with a few fields for your data.

Should this particular Porsche design not suit your fancy, there are two other options available as well. One simply features the Porsche crest, while the other highlights the Porsche Wordmark.

5 Disney Minnie Mouse Analog Edition watch face

Classic Disney styling with Minnie and Mickey

Close

Disney lovers also have access to some special watch faces now. You can choose between a Minnie Mouse or Mickey Mouse watch face to bring those classic Disney vibes to your wrist. In both versions, the hands of Minnie or Mickey function as watch hands on an analog clock. Beyond that, it's a very minimal watch face with only the date and one customizable data field.

FAQ

Q: How do you download new Garmin watch faces?

To download new Garmin watch faces, you'll need to have access to the Garmin Connect IQ app. From there, you can search for watch faces you like and choose to download and install them on your compatible Garmin device.

If it is a premium watch face that requires payment, you'll need to follow the steps below to install the watch face.