In an ideal world, there would be no need for battery packs. Yet, the reality is that battery life is still a pain point for many users, even those with flagship devices.

Getting through the day with some power remaining requires some serious discipline, which is tough if you're used to spending all your time in group chats, mindlessly scrolling through Twitter, playing games or on yet another video call.

That's where our list of the best battery packs and portable chargers comes in. They've been around for years, which thankfully means there are thousands of great options to pick from, and some are now starting to include seriously high capacities along with support for high-wattage USB-C Power Delivery. These two things together, mean that you can even charge your laptop.

Let's not forget other gadgets, too. Bluetooth headphones, action cameras and drones can all benefit from a top-up, especially when you're travelling.

So, without further ado, here's our selection of the best power bank options around to deliver juice back to your gadgets.

Our Top Pick: Best Portable Charger

Pocket-lint Anker 737 1. The best power bank With a luxurious feel, insane charging speeds and a useful display, the Anker 737 is about as good as it gets. Pros Two-way 140W fast charging

Useful display

24,000 mAh capacity Cons Expensive option See at Amazon $141 at Walmart $264 at NewEgg

If you're looking for the best of the best, the Anker 737 might be exactly that. Not only can it deliver a staggering 140W fast charge over USB-C, but it can also be recharged at the same rate. This means that you can refill its ample 24,000 mAh capacity in less than an hour, with a compatible charger.

It's also built exceptionally well and feels like a luxury item, with a lovely texture on the sides and a full-colour display.

Now, you might not think that you need a display on a power bank, but in practice, it comes in very handy. It'll tell you the output on each port, the remaining charge, and how long it'll last at the current charge rate.

Sure, it's expensive, but considering the specifications, it's a fairly reasonable asking price. If you're looking to juice up one of the latest super-fast charging smartphones at full speed, this is the tool for the job.

Pocket-lint Shargeek Storm2 Slim 2. Coolest looking power bank If you want a power bank that makes a statement, this is the one for you. Pros The coolest-looking power bank ever

Incredibly detailed display and menus

100W output and 20,000 mAh capacity Cons It's very pricey $199 at Amazon

Quite simply, this is the most impressive-looking power bank we've ever come across. It has a semi-transparent chassis that allows you to look at the components inside, along with a colour display that'll reveal all the technical details.

It's a wonderfully geeky design, that lands somewhere between a cyberpunk aesthetic and early 2000's nostalgia. We absolutely love it.

If you thought having a display on your power bank was overkill, strap in, because the Shargeek takes things to the next level. There's a full menu system on this thing, allowing you to check out individual cell voltages, temperatures and more. You can even set timers to avoid wasting your charge.

Of course, none of this matters if it's not a solid power bank, and thankfully it very much is. With a 20,000 mAh capacity and the ability to deliver 100W fast charging over USB-C, it's ready for anything. You'll have to be prepared to fork out some cash, though.

Pocket-lint Excitrus 105W Power Bank Ultimate 3. Fast-charging power bank Serious power and portability, combined with unassuming looks. This could be the sweet spot for a lot of people. Pros Dual fast-charging: 87W and 18W

18,000 mAh capacity

Compact and well priced Cons Basic looks $53 at Amazon $98 at NewEgg

This option from Excitrus has a much more subtle design, and if you didn't know better, you could easily mistake it for any other run-of-the-mill power bank.

On the inside, though, it's extremely capable. It can deliver 87W from its USB-C port, while simultaneously outputting 18W over USB-A.

That's enough power to charge a Surface Laptop 4 and a Google Pixel 6 at full speed simultaneously.

What's more, it's very compact and lightweight for its specification, along with being reasonably priced.

Pocket-lint Anker 325 4. Best power bank for most people If you're not overly concerned with fast charging, this option offers loads of capacity and excellent build quality at a bargain price. Pros Affordable option

20,000 mAh capacity

Slim and lightweight Cons Only 15W output $36 at Amazon $51 at NewEgg

If you're not so bothered about fast charging and just want an affordable power bank that will keep you charged up for days on end, the Anker 325 is likely the one to pick.

It comes at a very affordable price but still benefits from Anker's excellent build quality and renowned reliability.

The massive 20,000 mAh capacity is enough to charge an iPhone over four times, so it'll keep you going for a really long time.

It's also very slim and lightweight, for its capacity, so it won't weigh you down too much when you're out and about.

Pocket-lint Tecknet 10k 5. Best budget power bank Amazingly cheap and reasonably quick, this one gets things done without breaking the bank. Pros Incredibly cheap

20W USB-C power delivery

Very lightweight and portable Cons Not the largest capacity $12 at Amazon

If you're after something cheap and cheerful, we've had great results with this option from Tecknet.

It's not the largest capacity, nor does it have the most impressive speeds, but it comes at a bargain price - and it's still a touch speedier than the Anker 325.

The 20W output is fast enough to charge phones like the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 6 at full speed. So if you're using a basic power bank, you'll see a definite jump in charging times with this product.

It's super thin and lightweight and can be charged via USB-C or Micro USB, so it's easy to top up when the time comes.

How to choose a portable charger

Choosing a portable charger can feel like a monumental task, there are just so many to choose from. With such a variety of sizes, capacities, styles and specifications on the market, it's especially hard to find the right one for you.

To help narrow down your choices, here are a couple of things we recommend thinking about before you commit to a power bank.

How much capacity do you really need?

It can be tempting to go for the largest capacity available; the more juice the better, right? Well, these high-capacity chargers also tend to be heavy and bulky, so they can be a bit of a pain to carry around with you. We recommend taking a moment to think about the situations you face that normally call for a power bank. If you're camping out in the wilderness for days on end, then a giant capacity charger may be just what you need - but if you're just trying to get an extra bit of battery life to see you through your commute, you'd likely be happier with a slimmer and more lightweight solution.

What do you need to charge?

While pretty much any power bank will charge your phone, laptops, in particular, are where things get more complicated. Most USB-C-powered laptops will require a high-wattage USB-C Power Delivery (PD) specification. It all depends on the laptop model, but generally speaking, for laptops, you're likely to want 60W PD spec or above, especially if you want to charge the laptop while it is in use. Check your model's specifications to ensure you get a power bank that's up to the task.

If you'll only be charging phones or tablets, then any charger will work, but be aware that not all are created equal. If you want to take advantage of fast charging then it's worth paying attention to the specs to ensure that your device will be compatible. Samsung phones seem to be especially picky when it comes to fast charging, but so long as you cross-reference your manufacturer's charging specifications with the power bank's specifications, it shouldn't be too hard to figure out.