Ideally, you're able to use your smartphone or tablet all day without having to be charged. It's how they're ultimately designed. When you're traveling, though, whether it's for a work trip or visiting family for the holidays, it can be helpful to have a backup battery so you can keep everything powered.

The advent of things like Qi2 and MagSafe , and the widespread adoption of USB-C , mean that it's easier to charge your device now than it's ever been. Most modern smartphones support multiple different types of wireless charging and speeds of wired charging. That gives you a lot of options to choose from if you're looking for a battery pack or power bank. Most people can get by with a small magnetic battery pack that can top up their phone in a pinch, but read through the entire list below for all our favorite picks that can meet your needs.

Best overall battery pack

Your changes have been saved Recommended Anker Magnetic Battery Anker's Magnetic Battery Pack is a MagSafe-compatible external battery and stand with a 5,000 mAh capacity you can use to top up your phone or a USB-C connected device throughout the day. Pros Less than an inch thick

5,000 mAh battery

USB-C port lets you charge anything with a cable Cons Stand only folds to one angle $45 at Anker $45 at Amazon

For the vast majority of people, Anker's Magnetic Battery Pack (referred to as Anker 622) is the best option for keeping your device charged. It's MagSafe compatible, so it works best with the iPhone 12 and up, but you can just as easily charge things over a wired connection to the battery pack's USB-C port.

Close

You'll be limited to the 5,000 mAh battery inside, but even if that's smaller than many of the other batteries on this list, that's also why this pack is so slim. The Anker Magnetic Battery Pack is 0.5-inches thin, not much thicker than a smartphone itself. The Anker Magnetic Battery Pack comes in purple, blue, green, white, and black, and regardless of which color you pick you'll get a built-in kickstand for propping your phone up too. It's a stylish option for anyone looking for a battery that won't stick out like a sore thumb.