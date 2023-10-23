These portable chargers from Anker, iMobile, and more are sleek, lightweight, and feature plenty of ports to power your handset and more.

Whether you just bought a new iPhone 15 or you're on the hunt for the perfect portable charger to charge your Samsung , Google Pixel , or new OnePlus Open foldable, these chargers are great to power your USB-C phone on the go.

While this charger may not feature as premium as a build or recognizable brand name, it's budget-friendly, features three different charging slots, and boasts rapid charging.

iWalk’s small fast charging portable charger is perfect for those looking for a compact charger for their Android devices. This charger was designed specifically for Androids but is also compatible with some Sony devices.

This Anker charger differs slightly from the others due to its shorter battery life and slower charging, however at only $17 this power bank is a must-buy. The charger is compatible with iPhones, Androids and Pixel phones.

The iWalk portable charger is by far the best portable charger for the new iPhone 15. The portable charger was designed specifically for the iPhone 15 and has fast charging capabilities.

Anker's nano power bank may be tiny, but it's mighty. The 22.5W USB-C portable charger is small enough to fit in your pocket and packs a reliable 5,000mAh charging capacity.

Anker delivers great quality accessories, and its USB-C compatible portable power bank is no exception. While a bit bulky, the charger promises long battery life, a 20W USB-C port, and a 12W USB port.

What iPhones use a USB-C charger?

Announced during its September 2023 Wonderlust event, the iPhone 15 lineup, including the flagship device, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, now feature the USB-C charging port to comply with the EU's ruling that required handsets to make the switch by 2024. Additionally, the second-gen AirPods Pro 2 feature the USB-C port as well.

How did we choose the best portable chargers?

Most of these chargers have been tested with hands-on time on several different USB-C phones and the ones that haven't been tested were picked based on in-depth research including Amazon reviews. The chargers that were tested with hands-on time were judged based on their battery life, quality and the speed at which they charge your phone.

Do I need a portable charger?

Technically, no. However, portable chargers are great to have when spending the day out and about to ensure that your phone doesn't die.