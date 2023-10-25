It's a horrible feeling when you're out for the day and suddenly realize that as you've been snapping photos, texting, and FaceTiming, your iPhone isn't going to survive the next six hours you have planned. I mean, how can you possibly record a concert in is entirety when you realize your phone is only at five per cent as you take your seat? Or in terms of safety, notify your emergency contacts if you find yourself in an emergency?

The best way to avoid these inconvenient or possibly dangerous situations is by investing in a portable charger as they're a great tool to provide your phone some back-up battery. Portable chargers are also great if you have an older iPhone model that's already running on what can seem like fumes. That said, below are our picks for the best portable chargers for iPhones of all generations.

Nimble Champ Portable Charger for iPhones Best portable charger overall I hadn't heard of the nimble champ portable charger until recently, but now I can never go back. The charger works with all smartphones and has a battery life of up to three days. $36 at Amazon

iWalk Portable Charger for iPhones Best for the iPhone 15 $34 $46 Save $12 The iWalk portable charger is by far the best portable charger for the new iPhone 15. The portable charger was designed specifically for the iPhone 15 and has fast charging capabilities. $34 at Amazon

Anker Nano Power Bank for iPhones Best compact portable charger $30 $32 Save $2 Anker's nano power bank may be small, but it packs a lot of power. The charger is small enough to fit in your pocket and has a battery that lasts for hours. $30 at Amazon

Anker MagSafe Portable Charger for iPhone Best MagSafe charger $40 $60 Save $20 If you own a MagSafe compatible iPhone then I would y recommend investing in the Anker 622 MagSafe battery pack. One of our favorite tested MagSafe packs, it's strong, doubles as a kickstand, and lasts for days. $40 at Amazon

myCharge Portable Charger for iPhones Best 2-in-1 charger If you're searching for a charger that’s compatible with both USB-C phones and iPhones then the myCharge portable charger is for you. The charger has built-in cables, so you don’t need to bring your own cable. $40 at Amazon

SnapWireless Power Pack for iPhones Best for traveling The SnapWireless is by far the best portable charger for those traveling the world and wanting to simultaneously charge up to five devices at once. Also, this charger comes with interchangeable international adapters to fit into any outlet. $120 at Amazon

Charmast Portable Charger for iPhone Best budget charger $14 $30 Save $16 While this charger may not be as name-brand forward as others on this list, it's low-budget price and quality build makes it worth the investment. Plus, it's equipped with three different charging slots. $14 at Amazon

Fochew 2-Pack Small Portable Chargers for iPhones Best value charger $28 $30 Save $2 While this may not be the most well-known charging brand, for less than $30 you can get two mid-quality chargers that can easily fit in any purse or pocket. $28 at Amazon

Can portable chargers for iPhones be used for Android phones?

The answer varies depending on the brand. Some portable chargers have the capability for both Android and iPhone charging cables but others, such as the Anker Nano Power Bank, are only compatible with an iPhone.

How did we choose the best portable chargers?

Most of these chargers have been tested with hands-on time on iPhones and the ones that haven't had hands-on testing were picked based on in-depth research including Amazon reviews. The chargers that were tested with hands-on time were judged based on their battery life, quality and the speed at which they charge your phone.