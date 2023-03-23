We love PlayStation VR2 - a superb headset that Sony could very much have gotten away with not making, but which brings VR ever further into the mainstream.

It's super comfortable and has some tech specs that even enthusiasts in the PCVR world are jealous of, so is a must-buy for anyone serious about VR, or just interested in trying it out. Of course, if you're a PSVR2 owner you'll also doubtless want to know what the best games are for the headset, so we've gathered them for you right here.

Our picks for the best PSVR2 games in 2023

Guerrilla Games Horizon Call of the Mountain Best Overall Our top pick This beautiful adventure blends all of the things we love about various VR games into a great journey that sees you explore Aloy's world more immersively than ever. Pros Gorgeous visuals

Varied gameplay

Expands on a great world Cons Not always that original See at PlayStation Store

The world of Horizon is a stunningly beautiful one, so being able to explore it in a fully immersive way, as offered by Call of the Mountain, is just endlessly enjoyable.

From shooting and trapping to climbing and gliding, the variety on offer is what makes Call of the Mountain so fun to play through, especially if you're relatively new to VR. It's also a brilliant showcase of the visual splendour that this headset can offer up.

Rez Infinite Best for rhythm A weird journey This incredibly fun game is hard to describe, but there's a reason that it's been remade and rereleased so consistently - it's an unbelievably interesting experience. Pros Funky visuals

Superb eye tracking

Still holds up Cons Not much new content See at PlayStation Store

Rez Infinite is a rapturous experience, otherworldly and rhythmic, and while it's not a new game by any means it uses the PSVR2's hardware very cleverly.

In particular, it has some of the best eye-tracking implementations we've seen anywhere, letting you aim with just your eyes for a supremely smooth and easy ride.

Sony Interactive Entertainment / Polyphony Digital Gran Turismo 7 Best driving game A stunning experience 8.0 / 10 Gran Turismo 7's VR mode is amazing, giving you an all-new appreciation for the tracks you're speeding round, and the machines you're doing it in. Pros Unreal sense of speed

Verticality of tracks is amazing

Looks superb Cons Sometimes really challenging See at Amazon

Gran Turismo has been given a full VR update that lets you play the entire game in VR, and you shouldn't miss it if you have a headset and a copy. It's just unbelievably immersive to be dropped into one of its many cars.

You'll get an immediate and new appreciation for the number of dips and swerves in your favourite tracks as you speed around them with a sense of speed that rivals real life.

Capcom Resident Evil Village So scary Amazing horror This superb horror-action game is all the more terrifying in VR, with one sequence in particular that might just haunt our dreams. Pros So scary in VR

Looks excellent

Cranks up to 11 Cons Some movement can be headachey See at Amazon

Village is one of our favourite horror games of the last few years, so we were thrilled to discover that it has been given a full VR mode to play through on PSVR2. It offers up the whole game to enjoy, best of all.

This is action-horror at its best, all scares and tension punctuated by action and shooting, with some sequences that we still think about all the time - that's how harrowing it can be! It's terrifying in VR, and looks sumptuous.

Star Wars Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition Excellent remaster Star Wars fun This excellent remaster brings a VR classic up to date, with improved visuals and gameplay that's still as fun as anything on offer. Pros Great remaster

Fun shooting

Meet some familiar faces Cons Not truly new See at PlayStation Store

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge isn't exactly a newbie in the VR world, but that doesn't mean it's not excellent. This great remaster brings a Star Wars classic to PSVR2.

That means better visuals and small improvements to gameplay through a fun story of bounty hunting and risk-taking that feels like quintessential Star Wars.

Resonair Tetris Effect Crazy visuals Classic remixed This crazy remix of what Tetris can look like is an intense experience, as weird as that may sound, and plays as well as ever on PSVR 2 Pros So intense to play

Amazing visuals

Incredible music Cons Now quite old See at PlayStation Store

An experience that's been around for years, Tetris Effect is nonetheless as good as ever on PSVR2, with its stunning visuals looking as good as can be on the headset's OLED panels.

It's also got a truly astounding soundtrack that will carry you through its many levels of puzzle mania, accompanied by trippy effects that honestly make it really intense.

Hello Games No Man's Sky Best for exploring Huge universe One of gaming's great redemption stories continues with a VR update that is so fun to play, with almost limitless possibilities to discover. Pros Nearly endless content

Fun exploration

So many activities Cons Requires some guidance See at Amazon

No Man's Sky continues to go from strength to strength and is now fully playable in PSVR2 at no extra cost, bringing its massive universe of nearly limitless possibilities to Sony's new headset.

It's so fun bobbing around worlds, flying between stars, and doing everything in between in VR, offering you the chance to truly explore alien landscapes in a way you haven't dreamt of.

In summary

There are a whole bunch of super-impressive games on PSVR2, only limited by the fact that it weirdly isn't backwards-compatible with old PSVR games. We've tried dozens of these and played the best for a host of hours to work out what should make our list.

Horizon Call of the Mountain tops things out thanks to being a totally new launch, with beautiful visuals and loads of variety, but the great news is that there are games showing the best of multiple genres for those looking for something different.