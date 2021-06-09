If you want to try out VR, you might be discouraged by the price of investing in a proper PC-based system, or indeed underwhelmed by the graphical capabilities of less expensive standalone headsets.

That's where Sony's PlayStation VR came in - it's one of the best ways to get into VR without needing all that kit. It's an add-on for your Playstation 4, and handily, is also compatible with the Playstation 5 (with the help of a free adapter).

While PSVR 2 is now out and on the scene, with a list of great games of its own, if you're still on the older headset you'll doubtless still be curious about the best games for it.

Thankfully, we've been been playing PSVR games avidly for years now, and have whittled down the now-massive selection available to just a handful of must-play titles. These represent the very best experiences available, from immersive rhythm games to full-throttle shooters.

PlayStation Astro Bot Rescue Mission Best overall Pros Great sense of style

Inventive

Family friendly Cons Not that long $19.99 at PlayStation Store

Astro Bot Rescue Mission is a perfect example of how to develop a great VR game — it would likely be a lovely platformer with invention and a real sense of fun even if you didn't have to don a headset to enjoy it.

But its developers have seamlessly integrated VR play into it, letting you look around the level more freely and with your Dualshock controller being part of the game world. It's a vibrant, joyful game that's suitable for all ages and is a blueprint for more games to follow in the future.

As you guide the little robot around you through the levels, you'll shoot grappling hooks, shurikens and more to get him through to his goal. It's brilliant fun, and a must-play for PSVR owners.

Superhot Team Superhot VR Best shooter Superhot VR is perhaps the best way to play a shooter that almost feels like a puzzle game. Pros Amazing visuals

Clever core idea Cons Can be hard $24.99 at PlayStation Store

Another game that works really nicely without VR, but takes a big leap when you're fully immersed in its world is Superhot. This shooter is framed around the ingenious premise that time only moves when you yourself do, and plays out like a puzzle game as much as an action one.

In VR, though, its world becomes even more starkly attractive. The bleached white backgrounds and red enemies are crisp and distinct, and being in direct control of your movements using Move controllers takes things up a notch. It's a mesmerising experience, and one that you won't soon forget. By the time you're into the swing of things you'll feel like Neo after he realises he's the One. It's that convincing.

Batman: Arkham VR Best immersion Step into the cowl and become the world's greatest detective. Pros Some fun detective work

Looks and sounds great Cons Quite short See at Amazon

Batman: Arkham VR, is one of the best VR games for the PlayStation VR and really shows what is possible.

Constructed of several mini-games that make up the chapters in a puzzle-adventure, Batman: Arkham VR really gives you the feeling of what it must be like to be Batman himself.

You start as Bruce Wayne and then descend into the Batcave in order to don the entire Batman get-up. Each item, such as gloves and cowl, has different actions to perform and it'll make comic fans giddy with excitement.

Throughout the course of the rest of the game, you get to visit a grubby Gotham alleyway and meet several classic villains along the way. It's jaw-dropping at times. To be honest though, just being able to step into the Batshoes is enough for us, everything else is a bonus.

Bethesda The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Best RPG One of the most popular role-playing games ever is just as rewarding in VR. Pros Full game to explore

Huge, vibrant world

Satisfying VR combat Cons Motion sickness is possible See at Amazon

Some of the very best VR experiences out there are those that effectively convert an existing game into virtual reality. This is perfectly exemplified by Skyrim VR, which is very literally just the fifth Elder Scrolls game, but in VR.

That means you've got a huge, sweeping story to play through alongside countless side quests and worthy distractions. It's one of the best, and most popular games of all time, so being immersed in its world once more is a total pleasure. Just remember to come up for air every now and then

Resonair Tetris Effect Mesmerising visuals The old-school classic is reinvented in this blazingly colourful, inventive reboot of Tetris. Pros Looks amazing

Gets pretty emotional

Sounds gorgeous Cons Might be too weird for some See at PlayStation Store

Ah, Tetris - you might be surprised to see such a venerable name on a list of VR titles, but the most recent outing for the block puzzler was a surprise success for immersive play.

It's Tetris as you've never seen it before, vibrant, ever-changing and with a soundtrack that defies belief. If you've got PSVR, though, it becomes something else altogether, a trippy journey into another sort of world. It's transporting and relaxing, and the best way to play one of the most unique games of recent years.

Rebellion Battlezone Best for arcade Classic stuff Arcade fun doesn't get much better than this, with a smartly-designed VR setup letting you take the cockpit of a blasting tank. Pros Arcade fun

Stylish looks

Fixed viewpoint is great for comfort Cons A little simple See at Amazon

Capcom Resident Evil 7 biohazard VR Best horror Terrifying tension There's no shame in being too scared to play Resident Evil 7 in VR - it's terrifying enough without the total immersion the headset offers. Pros Totally terrifying

Great sequences

Solid controls Cons Too stressful at times See at Amazon

Battlezone is based on the classic Atari arcade game from the 80s but ramps up the action considerably. It feels almost like being inside Tron. With guns. And tanks.

We think Battlezone works a treat as an arcade-style game to casually dip into and play, although there's plenty of progression and great depth too. You command a tank, using your head's position to target, and the DualShock 4 controller to fire and manoeuvre around the various arena types.

It's got great style and floaty movement that works a treat for a virtual reality experience - we didn't feel queasy like we have in some VR games before now.

Resident Evil 7 is pant-wettingly scary stuff. Put it in VR and it's even more so. We were reluctant to give it a go, to be honest! Anyone who's seen the trailer will know the dark style and jump-out moments. You're locked in a creepy house, where there are dead crows in the microwave, burnt dolls in the hallway, and all manner of other creepy, evil things on show. The goal is to get out, with a variety of ways available to do so.

If you're the remotest bit squeamish you could find that a full-on horror game in VR tips you over the edge, but for the strength of the experience, it's almost unmatched.

SIE London Studio Blood & Truth Best action Fun caper A fun shooter with an engaging story and amazing production values, Blood and Truth looks brilliant and is a blast to play. Pros Slick action

Fun story Cons Quite short See at Amazon

Sometimes, even in VR, you just want a bit of silly action fun, and that's where Blood and Truth excels - it's got great graphics and non-stop fun gameplay.

Its gangster story won't set the world alight with its sophistication, but it realises the dreams we all had of what VR gaming could offer compared to old-school arcade cabinet shooters. For a story-driven adventure that's a little more mature, it's a great option.

How to choose your next game for PSVR

The PSVR has so many games to pick from that even using our shortlist you might have a few options. Here are some questions to narrow things down for you.

Do you like shooters?

There are VR games of all genres, but a lot do tend to revolve around shooting, since being in VR and shooting something (whether it's a gun or a bow and arrow) is so uniquely satisfying and refreshing compared to non-VR games. If you're not into shooters, though, bear that in mind as you deliberate.

Are you okay getting scared?

Trust us - horror games in VR make movies look like picnics. There's nothing like being fully immersed in a scary situation to make you lose your cool, so if you find normal games can be pretty scary at the best of times, you might want to steer clear of scarier VR titles.

Do you want a family game?

Even if you're not opting for an all-out horror game, plenty of titles aren't really appropriate for younger players to experience. So, if you want a VR game that your family can enjoy regardless of their ages, be sure to check the age recommendation of your desired games, to see if they're right for your audience.