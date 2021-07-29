Table of contents

The PlayStation 5 has had a few years to settle in, and now has quite a roster of superb games for you to explore, and at long last it's also generally in stock to buy.

It already has a genuinely astonishing catalogue of titles for you to try out, between true next-gen experiences and some of the highlights of the last generation running better than ever before. We've gathered the very best for you, right here.

From Software Elden Ring 1. Best PS5 game overall Superb world $55 $60 Save $5 One of the best open-world games ever released, Elden Ring is a complete triumph. Pros Jaw-dropping world

Amazing combat Cons So much to discover $55 at Amazon

An unbelievable achievement that successfully blends open-world design and discovery with the deep and rewarding combat of the Souls series, Elden Ring was long-awaited and arrived as one of the best-reviewed games in history, with good reason.

It offers up stunning sights around every corner, ridiculously inventive enemies and countless ways to build a character to face them down, as well as some of FromSoftware's most devious bosses ever. This is a true treat.

Final Fantasy 16 2. Best PS5 game for spectacle Stirring stuff A simply beautiful joy-ride through a massive fantasy world, Final Fantasy 16 offers up some of the most memorable spectacles we've ever seen in a game, along with superb combat and a moving story. Pros Simply gorgeous

Superb combat

Lovely story Cons Sidequests are a mixed bag $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy $70 at Walmart

Final Fantasy 16 rips up a lot of what you might know about the series, moving into pure action-RPG territory, but it does so with astonishing accomplishment thanks to some genius combat design.

It tells a sweeping, decades-spanning story of conquest and love, all with some of the most jaw-droppingly beautiful battles, boss fights and cut-scenes ever devised, and is a must-play for PlayStation 5 owners.

Sony Interactive Entertainment God of War Ragnarok 3. Best PS5 game for action Stunning sequel $50 $70 Save $20 A brash, booming sequel that is a simple joy to play. Pros Smooth combat

Gorgeous direction

Huge amounts to do Cons Doesn't feel very new

Story rushes to a close $50 at Amazon $69.99 at Best Buy

Building on 2018's God of War in some genius ways, Ragnarök is an unbelievable achievement that looks and plays like a true stunner on PlayStation 5, including the option for native 4K resolution. It has a truly massive sense of scale but retains the intimate approach to storytelling that made the last game so engaging.

You'll again play as Kratos, as he takes on a new set of challenges and grapples with what it means to be a father - all against the backdrop of the endgame of Norse mythology, with giants and gods vying for supremacy. Combat is more fluid than ever, but still crunchingly impactful.

BluePoint Games Demon's Souls 4. Best PS5 game for atmosphere Amazing tale $41 $70 Save $29 Perhaps the most evocative and impressive visual powerhouse on the PS5. Pros Stunning visuals

Amazing sense of progression

Superb sound design Cons Major difficulty challenge $41 at Amazon

It might be a remake, but this is an unbelievable update to the FromSoftware game that started the Soulslike genre off - a fantastical world peopled by terrifying and dangerous opponents that you must explore oh-so-carefully.

The visuals are astonishing, and anyone who played the original knows to expect some of the most memorable locations and battles in all of gaming. Demon's Souls is a treat for new PS5 owners.

Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog The Last of Us Part 2 5. Best PS5 game for storytelling Raw and accomplished Perhaps the most cinematic and impressive game of recent years. Pros Amazing upgraded performance

Devastating story

Supreme stealth gameplay Cons Can be a little too confronting for some $30 at Amazon

A swan song for the PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterpiece of storytelling and gut-churning action, and we loved every minute of it on the PS4. Our console, though, seemed to hate it, running the hottest and loudest we ever saw it.

If you want to try Naughty Dog's latest effort without a console's fans drowning out the sound, get it running on your PS5 and you'll have a way smoother and more enjoyable experience, trust us.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 6. Best PS5 game for traversal Spine-tingling journey $35 $37 Save $2 A lovely little Spider-Man game that has a great story and smooth-as-silk gameplay. Pros Beautiful version of New York

Amazingly smooth gameplay

Great web-slinging Cons Quite a short game $35 at Amazon

The first Spider-Man game from Insomniac was an absolute blast, and we've got a quick follow-up in the form of Miles Morales, taking on the suit and bringing his own new set of powers to the party.

The visuals are amped up and look simply stunning, while the textbook swinging-and-fighting action is just as fun as last time out, and that's a heck of a good thing.

ZA/UM Disco Elysium: The Final Cut 7. Best PS5 game for role-playing Stunning writing One of the most impressive and innovative RPGs in years. Pros Incredible writing

Amazing world-building

Fun art style Cons Pretty wordy

Some might find it slow $25 at Amazon

Perhaps the most astonishingly well-written RPG we've ever played, Disco Elysium is a superb detective game that'll have you gasping with delight at the audacity of its writing and voice acting. You're free to play however you want, far more so than in more mainstream games, and some of the niche outcomes this can lead to are genuinely breathtaking.

It's got a unique art style and superb voice acting, and really has to be played more than once so that you can adequately start to understand just how ambitious it really is.

Electronic Arts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 8. Best PS5 game for exploration Superb visuals $35 $40 Save $5 An excellent action game with a fun engaging story to tell. Pros Great combat

Fun story

Lovely visually Cons Occasionally janky $35 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is everything you could want in a sequel, expanding on the first game with more combat stances, intricate levels and a heartwarmingly personal story that doesn't set out to rip apart the galaxy.

It looks incredibly impressive and has sky-high production values, with deep customisation of every element of your lightsaber and appearance helping to give you real control over your game.

EA Dead Space 9. Best PS5 game for horror Incredible terror An astounding remake that feels incredible to play on modern consoles, with visuals and audio that need to be seen to be believed. Pros Incredible visuals and audio

Really scary, consistently

Great open level design Cons Familiar to uber-fans $60 at Amazon

This remake feels like it was cooked up in a lab by experts - it's an almost perfect tribute to a historically-excellent game that drags it twitching into the newest generation of console hardware.

The visuals and audio design are class-leading, the story is a well-told bit of fun schlock, and it comes together into a highly stressful, totally thrilling horror experience.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West 10. Best PS5 game for graphics Open-world $46 $50 Save $4 A gorgeous open open world that beckons you in. Pros Beautiful world

Loads to explore

Well-told story Cons Holds your hand too much $46 at Amazon

The sequel to one of the PS4's most-loved games, Forbidden West takes its hero Aloy out of her home territories on a sprawling journey to try to save her world from a choking plague that's curtailing its flora and fauna.

It looks simply breathtaking, easily one of the most visually impressive console games ever released, and has more of the first game's impressive free-form combat against a wide variety of robotic foes. You'll trip them and trap them, and look amazing doing it.

How to choose your next PS5 game

If you haven't played many of the games on this list, you might be stumped on how to pick the right one for you. Here are some handy questions to help you narrow things down a bit!

Do you want to play with friends or alone?

When you get a new game, you might be looking for something to sink into on your own for hours at a time, exploring a world and meeting new characters. Equally, you might be looking for a game that you can play online with your friends, to enjoy the wonders of modern gaming together. Have a think about this before you choose your game, and check out whether it has any online modes if you do feel like playing with mates.

Do you want a shooter?

Some people love shooters, whether they're first-person or third-person in nature, but it's a pretty divisive area, so if you're particularly keen on either shooting enemies or not doing so, that's something to bear in mind as you run through our list of the best games out there.

How important is the story for you?

If you want a seriously great story to run through, and that's actually your top priority, there are a few games on our list that might stand out as great options - rather than others that are more focused on gameplay and mechanics. This could help you to ensure that you have a more rewarding time with whatever game you end up choosing.

Does difficulty matter?

Finally, another factor that should play into your choice comes down to difficulty - some games are harder than others, unavoidably, but a few on this list are standouts for their levels of challenge, in particular Demon's Souls and Returnal. If you're looking for a more relaxing time that doesn't require you to fine-tune your skills and learn obsessively, you might want to steer clear of them both for now!