Platformer games are some of the most old-school and pure titles you can find in modern gaming, many of them harking directly back to some of the most famous and popular games from the very first few generations of home consoles.

That doesn't mean that they're not modern, though - a great platformer can feel as zippy and current as anything else on the market. If you're thinking of picking up a platformer for your PS4, there are countless to choose from, so we've gathered the ten very best options for you, below.

Team Cherry Hollow Knight 1. Best overall Top platforming A beautiful, melancholy platformer that rewards you the more you push through it. Pros Beautiful art style

Challenging but rewarding

Great map to explore Cons Pretty tough in places $24 at Amazon

One of the best platformers ever made, Hollow Knight was crafted by a tiny team of developers, with beautiful hand-drawn art and a map that begs to be explored. You'll forge on between rest points without knowing how long you'll have to survive, and there's impressively tight combat throughout.

Boss encounters are memorable and take some learning, and there are a few lovely little characters that you'll meet throughout your subterranean journey. With a spiritual sequel coming out at some point, Hollow Knight is a must-play.

Matt Makes Games Celeste 2. Best for a challenge Quick reflexes A platformer that will get your blood pumping as you move through challenging obstacle courses. Pros Careful difficulty curve

Lovely art

Great soundtrack Cons End-game content is brutal $98 at Amazon

Another game from a small team, Celeste has a retro art style but its movement mechanics are modern and snappy, responsive in the extreme. It all revolves around an air-dash move that you get early on, and a slow and careful difficulty curve will have you performing stunning moves by the end of it.

That said, the end of it will mean different things for everyone, since there's a wealth of post-game content for those who love the platforming on offer and want to truly test their skills against levels that get insanely complex.

Sony Computer Entertainment / Insomniac Games Ratchet & Clank 3. Best for humour Fantastic remake 9.0 /10 A brilliant remake that breathes new life into a classic platformer. Pros Looks great

Wacky humour

Great weapons Cons Not a long game $17 at Amazon

A beautiful re-imagining of the first Ratchet & Clank game, this wonderful 3D platformer sometimes looks so good that you'll feel like you're playing a real-time Pixar movie. There are loads of zany and fun weapons to discover and use, with a zippy story that moves things along constantly.

There's a nice sense of humour running through it all, as well, for a family-friendly vibe that's super relaxing to play through. It's also a PlayStation exclusive, so you won't be able to play this anywhere else.

Sumo Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment Sackboy: A Big Adventure 4. Best for the awww factor Excellent mechanics 10.0 /10 A great new platformer that has a really fun movement system. Pros Nice and sweet

Great moveset

Varied levels Cons A little easy $70 at Amazon

Although it launched with the PS5, Sackboy actually plays almost exactly the same on PS4 and only looks a tiny bit less crisp. This is a great platformer that has loads of invention to bring to the table and a really nice mixture of skill options.

Once you get on top of its movement options, there are loads of optional collectables and side levels to complete, and it's all wrapped in a nice heart-warming story that's really well told and voice-acted by some big names.

Activision Spyro Reignited Trilogy 5. Best for value (3 games in 1) Flying action Spyro returns to the forefront of gaming with these excellent and loving remasters. Pros Huge visual upgrade

Three classics in one

Great platforming Cons A little dated in places $23 at Amazon

The Spyro games are totally beloved with good reason, and this excellent remaster put them back on centre stage, with a great level of detail and attention paid to all of the little things. Moving around as this little dragon is as fun as it ever was.

Whether you played the originals when you were younger or not, three games in one that all looks really snazzy and have a nice impish sense of humour represent seriously excellent value, in our books.

Yacht Club Games Shovel Knight 6. Best for retro fans Retro challenge Shovel Knight has everything that made the best retro games a classic, and has become one of its own. Pros Retro art

Great chiptune music

Loads of content Cons Can get difficult $75 at Amazon

Another indie marvel, Shovel Knight is a love letter to old-school platformers, with great pixel art and really tight controls. You have a shovel and you're not afraid to use it, with bouncing attacks that make for really great enemy encounters.

There are also numerous superb expansion packs that let you take on the role of some Shovel Knight's adversaries to learn entirely new movement options and approaches, each one turning the formula on its head in a really rewarding way.

Playdead Inside 7. Best for eeriness Superb visuals An amazing, increasingly twisted journey into the heart of a weird facility. Pros Incredible concept

Such a mad journey

Nice and brief Cons Maybe too short $21 at Amazon

A brilliant, twisted short story of a game, Inside puts you in the shoes of a young boy infiltrating a mysterious facility that seems to be taking in countless depressed-looking people. To say much more would risk spoiling what is a quick play, but trust us when we say it goes to some crazy places.

It's a side-scroller that has you solving some light puzzles along the way, but the real focus is on its superb visual language and the way it tells a disturbing story simply and concisely.

Motion Twin Dead Cells 8. Best for replayability Moreish roguelike Dead Cells is a great time, and you'll definitely get sucked into trying just one more run each time you play. Pros Great combat

Varied locations

Moreish Cons Not a vast amount of story $27 at Amazon

If you're a fan of roguelike games that let you try randomised runs over and over until you're able to make it further each time, Dead Cells will be right up your street. You have a long series of levels to get through, with challenging boss fights punctuating them, and each time you'll collect a different set of powers and weapons.

It's got a great pixellated art style and has received updates for years after its release to add new content, areas and adversaries, and everything moves so quickly and smoothly that you can get into a bit of a trance playing it on a good day.

Ubisoft Rayman Legends 9. Best for stylish art Classic platforming A great classic platformer, this game makes us wonder why we still haven't got a new Rayman game. Pros Beautiful art style

Great classic platforming

Nice twists on gameplay Cons Where's the sequel? $17 at Amazon

A game that came out when the PS4 was still a new console, Rayman Legends still stands as one of the best platformers you can find on Sony's hardware. It's a great update of the classic character's franchise, with a beautiful art style that makes everything look hand-crafted.

There is a range of fun and inventive levels to move through, with characters joining you to provide twists on the normal gameplay, and it's a blast to play through multiple times.

Image & Form Steamworld Dig 2 10. Best for steampunkers Digging down A lovely game that we wish went on longer, Steamworld Dig 2 has a delightful sense of mystery to it. Pros Lovely visual style

Great unique digging mechanic

Sense of mystery Cons We wish it was a bit longer $41 at Amazon

This charming sequel doesn't require you to have played the first Dig, dropping you into the shoes of a new steampunk robot. You'll be digging down into the bedrock below an outpost in the Old West (or a version of it), discovering secrets and contending with enemies.

The digging means you can make your own pathways and plan your way down through sections, and an upgrade tree makes for a really moreish combination that's hard to put down. It looks and sounds lovely, too, for an added bonus.

How to pick your next PS4 platformer

There are a bunch of platformers on PS4, so you might be finding it tough to pick just one. Here are some questions to help you come up with a shorter shortlist.

Do you want a 2D or 3D game?

When it comes to platforming, the biggest single differentiator out there in our view is whether the game is a 2D or 3D experience - and therefore whether you have to worry about camera movement and positioning or if a horizontal plane is the only thing to concern yourself with.

We love both, as do many gamers, but if you have a particular affinity for one or the other that could swing your decision.

Is combat your thing?

Platformers come in many shapes and sizes, and not all of them pack in combat at all - some are more about the sheer challenge of movement, not fighting. However, if you want a game that blends both platforming and combat there are loads that can sort you out - just be sure to read reviews and watch trailers to get a sense of what you're in for.

Do you want much of a story?

Another variable between the titles on this list is the degree to which they focus on the story - some are really heavily story-driven and tell a ripping yarn, while others are more focused on mechanics and gameplay. It's up to you which you think is more attractive, but you should be able to find a game that holds the right balance.