Key Takeaways The Pixel Watch offers customizable watch faces that allow users to personalize their interface and style.

There are a variety of watch faces available, some with bloatware and limited customization, while others are easy to use and highly customizable.

The best watch face options include Simple Pixel Watch Face, Concentric Pixel Watch Face, Bubble Cloud Watch Face, and Google Pixel Watch Faces.

The Pixel Watch packs all the latest cutting-edge wearable tech into a lightweight, slim design. And with the recent release of its successor pushing the envelope even further, Pixel Watch users are customizing their watch faces with downloadable styles and personalized interfaces.

There are a lot of different watch faces to choose from, and some come with bloatware, incessant ads, and limited customization. Others are easy to use and highly customizable, so we've compiled this list of the best options to help you narrow down the search.

6 Simple Pixel Watch Face

Elegant, user-friendly, and fully customizable

The Pixel Watch runs on Wear OS, an Android-based operating system with a lot of user controls and settings. The Simple Pixel Watch Face helps consolidate all those controls into a plain, intuitive interface. It lets you create custom shortcuts, giving you immediate access to your most-used apps. Of course, it also offers presets for those who don't care to fiddle with the settings, and each one is elegant, stylish, and well-designed.

It's called "Simple" for a reason. You can download it for free from the Google Play Store, and it simplifies your watch face. Its appearance is also stripped-down, with minimalist fonts and layouts. There are no fancy details or images to distract you, so Simple Pixel Watch Face expedites access to your smartwatch tools.

5 Concentric Pixel Watch Face

A futuristic style to tell the time at a glance

The Concentric Pixel Watch Face promotes "simple complications," as its main theme. In this case, complications means displayed features, like temperature readings. In other words, it's another excellent watch face for consolidating your tools and apps into an instinctive, simple interface. But it also has plenty of personalization options for arranging the face how you like. For example, there are over 30 color themes and a variety of always-on and index styles to choose from.

What we really like about the Concentric Pixel Watch face is the unique design of the clock itself. It has “concentric” rings that rotate rather than tick, giving a clear idea of your schedule and time's passage. It's not something we've seen before, and the free download just sweetens the deal.

4 Bubble Cloud Watch Face

Access your apps without hunting

The Bubble Cloud Watch Face is instantly recognizable. It arranges apps and gadgets in a cloud of “bubbles,” and you can configure them to display as thumbnails. If it sounds strange, that's because there aren't any other watch faces like it.

The personalization is extensive. You can choose how the watch greets you in the morning, with weather, alerts, reminders, and more. Best of all, it's free to install, which likely explains why over 1 million watch-wearers have already downloaded it.

3 Guard Watch Face

Indie developers deserve a nod

This isn't the most popular watch face out there, but that's probably because its developer is fresh to the game. Give it time. Created by Amoled watch faces, the Guard Watch Face is one of many sleek and stylish options in the indie company's catalog. It's customizable, intuitive, and smooth to use. The price is only $1.49, too, and it comes free of bloatware, ads, and distractions.

2 Google Pixel Watch Faces

Of course, we have to mention the Google Pixel Watch Faces collection. This download isn't just one single watch face design. Instead, it's a library of presets and personalized themes, and they work as flawlessly as you'd expect for Google software built for a Google device.

We especially like the ability to configure multiple watch faces and save them for later use. You can create one with a dark theme for nighttime and a bright, easy-to-read face for sunny days. Switching between them is easy, too, so you can swap away to match your mood.

1 MD307 Digital Watch Face

A high-end style with gorgeous detail

The MD307 Digital Watch Face isn't for everyone. Its sophisticated style has fine-print details and a high-tech theme that places extra information right in sight. You can select which complications to display, and there are customizable features like shortcuts, color scheme, and layout. Yet, although it's fancy in appearance, the price is only $1.69 for an ad-free and streamlined experience. It looks like something that James Bond might wear, but it doesn’t cost nearly as much.