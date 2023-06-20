Google's going big on tablets, and the centrepiece of its efforts comes in the form of the Pixel Tablet, which aims to be a lot like the iPad - the default choice if you want a tablet.
It's a really nice bit of hardware with a very attractive price, but like any tablet you'll most likely want to protect it if you're picking it up - dropping it and getting a dent or crack would be pretty tragic. We've gathered the best Pixel Tablet cases for you to consider, right here.
Elegant design
Google's own effort is a gorgeous thing, with a kooky but functional stand - and it works with the tablet's charging dock flawlessly. There are more protective options, but not more elegant ones.
- Speck
Speck StandyShell for Google Pixel Tablet
Great protection
Speck has a beefier case that still works with the charging dock wonderfully, and really impressive durability. It's perfect if you really want to get some protection, at a solid price.
Speck Magfolio case for Pixel Tablet
Speck actually has another case that we also really like, this Folio version with a nice folding cover that makes your Pixel Tablet look all the more iPad-like.
Jioeuinly Slim Case for Google Pixel Tablet
This slim folio case is a more affordable alternative to Speck's, but won't pack quite the same impressive materials or quality overall.
This sleeve isn't designed specifically for the Pixel Tablet, but it'll fit it really nicely and is a simple and clean bit of design that doesn't break the bank.
Allinside Laptop Sleeve
This lovely leather laptop sleeve will also fit the Pixel Tablet nicely, if you want something a little more old-school that will age brilliantly.
Native Union Stow Slim for Pixel Tablet
This really premium sleeve is another great option, and it even has a little loop to store a stylus you might have with your Pixel Tablet.
Waterfield Designs Air CaddyPremium Pick
This premium gear bag has an 11-inch version that's perfect for the Pixel Tablet, and has handy pouches for extra storage, along with a bunch of materials to choose from.
How we pick the best Google Pixel Tablet cases
A case for your tablet is about more than just pure protection, in our books. It needs to feel good in the hand, and ideally not lock you out of any features (like the charging dock in the Pixel Tablet's case). Of course, stopping a little drop from being a device-breaker is also part of the arithmetic.
We've run the rule over the cases available for the Pixel Tablet carefully, and it's not a huge surprise to see Google's own case coming out on top - first-party accessories are often the best, albeit rarely the most affordable. Speck offers up a great alternative if you want something a little beefier.