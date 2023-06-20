Google's going big on tablets, and the centrepiece of its efforts comes in the form of the Pixel Tablet, which aims to be a lot like the iPad - the default choice if you want a tablet.

It's a really nice bit of hardware with a very attractive price, but like any tablet you'll most likely want to protect it if you're picking it up - dropping it and getting a dent or crack would be pretty tragic. We've gathered the best Pixel Tablet cases for you to consider, right here.