The good news is that you're the recipient of Google's shiny new Pixel Fold. Congratulations! The bad news (and the reason you're probably coming to us for some help) is that it does not come with a charger in the box.

So, if you're looking to pick up a charger - wired, wireless, portable, or otherwise - for your $1,800 foldable, we've got some tips for you.

Our picks for the best Pixel Fold chargers

The Google Pixel Fold supports 21W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging - that's not hugely fast, so you want to make sure you're getting the best out of it.