The good news is that you're the recipient of Google's shiny new Pixel Fold. Congratulations! The bad news (and the reason you're probably coming to us for some help) is that it does not come with a charger in the box.
So, if you're looking to pick up a charger - wired, wireless, portable, or otherwise - for your $1,800 foldable, we've got some tips for you.
Our picks for the best Pixel Fold chargers
The Google Pixel Fold supports 21W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging - that's not hugely fast, so you want to make sure you're getting the best out of it.
- Anker
Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W)A top choice
Small and has it all
It comes in five colors, the plug folds into the body, and it's oh so small because of the highly-efficient Gallium Nitride guts inside of it. Anker's Nano 3 delivers all the power your Pixel Fold needs and then some.
- Spigen
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 Dual Port USB-C Wall ChargerEditor's Choice
Room for two
Not as small, but still tiny compared to what it could be, this wall wart from Spigen gets you 45W - if you've got two devices, plug your Pixel Fold into the top port for 25W. Plenty of power to go around.
- Cable Matters
Cable Matters 10Gbps USB-C to USB-C CableGet the cable
One cable to rule them all
The cable you use matters, so we recommend Cable Matters. This 1-metre Type-C to Type-C cable supports the USB charging standards that the Pixel Fold supports and its products are certified by the USB Implementers Forum.
- Samsung
SAMSUNG 10,000 mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger ChargerPremium Pick
Wireless power on the go
If you pick a phone case for your Pixel Fold that supports MagSafe charging, there are a greater selection of portable MagSafe chargers out there. But when it comes to packing at least a couple of charge cycles for the Pixel Fold, this power bank with wireless charging built-in from Samsung does the trick.
- Belkin
Belkin Boost Up 10W Charging StandBest Value
The practical choice
It's a simple Qi wireless charging stand that props up your phone for easy glancing and gives it all 7.5W that it can take.
- Mophie
mophie Wireless Charging Stand+Double up your charging
Living large
Mophie's combo wireless charging pad and stand comes in handy if you have multiple devices you want to charge without having to fuss with a cable. You also might be able to power your Pixel Fold while unfolded since the stand is set to the right of the pad.
In summary
If you want to get specific, the Pixel Fold accepts charge at up to 21W with a USB-C cable (it supports PPS and USB Power Delivery 3.0) and up to 7.5W through Qi wireless charging. The products we've selected here should serve your device's charging needs at their fullest capacities or better - you might even decide to charge another device at the same time with that overhead.
Admittedly, the Pixel Fold's power specifications are pedestrian enough that we can recommend so many more charging solutions to you. We've got buyer's guides on wireless chargers, cables, power banks, and wall chargers and all of them (if not almost all of them) will work perfectly with your new foldable. Enjoy!