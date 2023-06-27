The Pixel Fold is arguably the most exciting phone we've seen from Google in a long time. And while we're still in the early stages of critical evaluation, we know that enthusiasts have been riding that wave of excitement by means of placing pre-orders for it. But, as with any foldable phone, that makes a case purchase more pertinent than ever.
This is an expensive device and there's more too it than other phones. So, we're here with some of the best cases for your Pixel Fold that you'll enjoy having on.
Our picks for the best Pixel Fold cases
The Pixel Fold is a substantial investment, so here are a selection of Pixel Fold cases that will keep your device safe.
- Spigen
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case for Pixel FoldEditor's Choice
The steady partner
Spigen is a go-to name for phone accessories for good reason, so if you want a no-fuss option that doesn't get too much in the way of the Pixel Fold's looks, the clear Ultra Hybrid case will fit, fold, and unfold nicely.
- VRS Design
VRS Design Terra Guard Modern case for Pixel FoldVersatile protection
Bump it up
VRS Design calls its Terra Guard Modern look minimalist yet rugged. If you're looking for a bumper case that still respects the Pixel Fold's versatile hinge setting, this might be going in your cart.
- Caseology
Caseology Parallax case for Pixel FoldGreat looks
It's a vibe
Caseology is one of the more affordable options in this carousel. It also gives your Fold a little flair with a parallax diamond pattern - something you'll probably play with while you have the phone open.
- Tudia
TUDIA DualShield Grip case for Pixel FoldGreat for protection
Get a grip
TUDIA touts its MergeGrip material technology alongside its drop-resistant design in the DualShield Grip for the Pixel Fold. It's tactile as all get-out and comes in black, green, blue, and pink.
- FODDOM
FODDOM Multifunctional MagSafe case for Pixel FoldBest Value
Swiss army knife
Some assembly required, but it's crazy what you get out of it: MagSafe compatibility, a kickstand right on that vaunted Pixel Fold hinge, and a usable front display.
In summary
Google is charging $60 for a simple silicone wrap. That's not an impressive offering for a first-party case for any phone, much less the Pixel Fold. In fact, you might as well head to a kitchen goods store and buy a Silpat liner to cover your device instead.
Fortunately, there are plenty of options that will either do the same thing for less money or do more... for less money. There are plenty of names out there on Amazon, but we've mostly stuck with the better-known entities out there at this early stage.
If you're on the fence about picking up a Pixel Fold, keep a bookmark on this page for updates as buyers start using their Pixel Folds with these cases - reviews will be important and we'll no doubt have our own as well.