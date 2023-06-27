The Pixel Fold is arguably the most exciting phone we've seen from Google in a long time. And while we're still in the early stages of critical evaluation, we know that enthusiasts have been riding that wave of excitement by means of placing pre-orders for it. But, as with any foldable phone, that makes a case purchase more pertinent than ever.

This is an expensive device and there's more too it than other phones. So, we're here with some of the best cases for your Pixel Fold that you'll enjoy having on.

Our picks for the best Pixel Fold cases

The Pixel Fold is a substantial investment, so here are a selection of Pixel Fold cases that will keep your device safe.