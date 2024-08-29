The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's top-of-the-line flagship handset going into 2025. It includes just about every hardware and software feature the search giant could reasonably cram into a package for $1,099.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL isn't cheap in the slightest -- and it's glass-on-glass design is vulnerable, even with its chemically hardened Gorilla Glass Victus 2 exterior. To protect your brand-new Pixel, we've hand-picked the 6 best cases across all major price ranges.

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Best Pixel 9 Pro XL cases: Our top picks

Best bang for your buck Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 9 Pro XL $16 $30 Save $14 A rugged yet affordable option that looks refined and provides full-body protection. $30 at Spigen $16 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE for Pixel 9 Pro XL In partnership with Supcase A full-body case that can withstand a 20-foot drop and meets US miliary-grade standards. $25 at Amazon

Best leather case option Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL A sleek and premium option that comes with a low profile leather exterior and anodized aluminum buttons. $60 at Bellroy $60 at Amazon

Best option for accessory compatibility Peak Design Everyday Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL A slim and attractive case that unlocks the entire Peak Design Mobile Ecosystem of phone accessories. $50 at Peak Design

Best clear case option Caseology Capella for Pixel 9 Pro XL $17.49 $25 Save $7.51 The perfect option for lovers of clear cases, letting the natural beauty of the Pixel 9 Pro XL shine through at all times. $17.49 at Caseology $17 at Amazon

Coolest-looking case option dbrand Pixel 9 Pro Xl Grip Case dbrand's Pixel 9 Pro Grip Case manages to offer ample protection while still protecting Google's great-looking smartphone. $55 at dbrand

The bottom line: What's the best Pixel 9 Pro XL case?

The Peak Design Everyday Case might just be the best Pixel 9 Pro XL case currently available. At $50, it's not cheap, but it's slimline, aesthetically pleasing, and connects with the entire Peak Design Mobile Ecosystem of accessories. It also comes in both a nylon and a unique Clarino microfiber finish to choose from.

If you love the idea of showcasing the design of your Pixel 9 Pro XL, then the Caseology Capella is the perfect option -- plus, it'll only set you back around $17.

Related 9 unnecessary Pixel phone apps you can go ahead and uninstall Pixel phones come packed with versatile features right out of the box, so you can let go of these unnecessary apps.

How we choose the best Pixel 9 Pro XL cases

A case is the very first accessory we spring for when shelling out on any new high-end flagship smartphone. We've created a list that targets a range of price points, so that there's something here for you regardless of budget. Our choices range from the luxury, to the price-conscious, and everything in between. No matter which case you spring, you'll be getting a competent setup meant to protect your Pixel 9 Pro XL from the elements.

Related The Pixel 9 Pro XL feels like more of the same, only bigger With the Pixel 9 series, Google is going all in on AI and introducing an even larger phone.

FAQ

Q: Can I get away without using a case on my Pixel phone?

While you can elect not to outfit your Pixel phone with a case, it's far from advisable. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features glass on both the front and the back, which is vulnerable to shattering if accidentally dropped. Even if you never drop your phone, scratches and dings are almost certain to pile up from daily wear and tear. A solid case will prevent cosmetic damage from accumulating.

Q: What are the best Pixel 9 Pro XL case brands?

In general, you can't go wrong with cases from the likes of Spigen, Supcase, Bellroy, Rhinoshield, Otterbox, Peak Design, and Caseology. Tons of other high-quality phone case brands exist as well, but these are some of the most popular options out there.

Q: Is it worth opting for Google's first-party phone case?

Google offers a lovely protective case option for the Pixel 9 series of handsets, which come in a range of colorways. If you're a fan of silky silicone, then Google's offering is pretty great. Being a first-party offering, you can rest assured that it'll fit like a glove on your new Pixel phone. If you're looking for something more unique, more protective, or with a different material build, then there are plenty of excellent third-party choices on the market to choose from instead.