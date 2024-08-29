Google's flagship Pixel 9 Pro smartphone is officially out, and early impressions of the device are resoundingly positive. Its $999 price tag isn't cheap, but you're getting a high-end build and tons of new AI software features to play around with.

Related Defect alert: Some Pixel 9 Pro XL users are experiencing a strange camera tilt A new Pixel 9 Pro XL Reddit thread has cropped up, with users complaining of a camera tilt defect when switching lenses.

If you're picking up a Pixel 9 Pro, you'll want to protect the gorgeous new handset with a case -- for this list, we've picked a range of top case options that'll fit any budget range.

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Best Pixel 9 Pro cases: Our top picks

Best bang for your buck Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 9 Pro $16 $30 Save $14 A rugged yet affordable option that looks refined and provides full-body protection. $30 at Spigen $16 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE for Google Pixel 9 Pro In partnership with Supcase A full-body case that can withstand a 20-foot drop and meets US miliary-grade standards. $25 at Amazon

Coolest-looking case option dbrand Pixel 9 Pro Grip Case dbrand's Pixel 9 Pro Grip Case offers several unique designs, including the Teardown look that features a real scan of the Pixel 9 Pro XL's internal hardware. $54.9 at dbrand

Best silicone case option Google Pixel 9 Pro Case Google's first-party Pixel 9 Pro case with a comfortable silicone material. $35 at Google

Best case for minimalism Rhinoshield SolidSuit for Pixel 9 Pro A smooth and minimalist option that provides classic protection in a slim package. $45 at Rhinoshield

Best rugged case option Otterbox Defender Series Pro for Pixel 9 Pro A rugged option that provides high-end drop protection and comes with an antimicrobial exterior. $65 at Otterbox $65 at Amazon

The bottom line: What's the best Pixel 9 Pro case?

Arguably the best Pixel 9 Pro case currently available is the Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel. It's pricey at $55, but the high-quality leather material and classy design make it the best premium choice out there. For the budget conscious, Spigen's $30 Rugged Armor case is a sleek and perfectly protective option.

Related Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro: Do you need to upgrade? Google's new premium Pixels look very different from their Pixel 8 Pro predecessor, but whether that makes them better is more complicated.

How we choose the best Pixel 9 Pro cases

There's no better way to reduce the risk of scratches, dings, and cracks on a smartphone than by outfitting it with a high-quality case. Each one of our picks is able to withstand the daily use and abuse we all subject our phones to, while also looking stylish in the process.

Our highest-end case picks reflect their price tags by offering the best-of-the-best in terms of protection. The budget-conscious options, on the other hand, are able to provide the necessary protection from wear and tear without breaking the bank in the process.

Related Pixel 9 Pro is Google's biggest leap in AI (and size) yet Google's new Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are the largest and most AI-capable smartphones the company has made, and the most similar to the iPhone.

FAQ

Q: Can I get away without using a case on my Pixel phone?

While you can elect not to outfit your Pixel phone with a case, it's far from advisable. The Pixel 9 Pro features glass on both the front and the back, which is vulnerable to shattering if accidentally dropped. Even if you never drop your phone, scratches and dings are almost certain to pile up from daily wear and tear. A solid case will prevent cosmetic damage from accumulating.

Q: What are the best Pixel 9 Pro case brands?

In general, you can't go wrong with cases from the likes of Spigen, Supcase, Bellroy, Rhinoshield, Otterbox, Peak Design, and Caseology. Tons of other high-quality phone case brands exist as well, but these are some of the most popular options out there.

Q: Is it worth opting for Google's first-party phone case?

Google offers a lovely protective case option for the Pixel 9 series of handsets, which come in a range of colorways. If you're a fan of silky silicone, then Google's offering is pretty great. Being a first-party offering, you can rest assured that it'll fit like a glove on your new Pixel phone. If you're looking for something more unique, more protective, or with a different material build, then there are plenty of excellent third-party choices on the market to choose from instead.