The new Google Pixel 8 lineup and the Pixel Watch 2 are finally here, and they're looking absolutely gorgeous. The new devices were unveiled during the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4th, and were made available for pre-order soon after, allowing fans to get their hands on these sleek new devices.

Even though these devices have barely seen the light of day, you can already get them for a fantastic price judging by the available deals. Not only is there an incredible deal bringing the price to nearly free if you trade in an eligible device, but you're also eligible for some cool gifts. Let's dive into it and see what fantastic deals we found for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Best Google Pixel 8 deals

Google Pixel 8 The highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 is here and it's gorgeous. Its Google Tensor G3 chip makes it fast and efficient, while its 6.2-inch high-resolution display delivers sharp, vivid colors with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling. The Pixel Camera is also packed with fully upgraded sensors and advanced image processing revealing vivid colors and striking details in any light. The device also offers users up to 256 GB of storage, while the company claims the battery will last for over 24 hours. Plus, it's super quick to charge.

Pre-order Google Pixel 8 at Best Buy

Pre-ordering the brand new Google Pixel 8 from Best Buy is a solid choice considering all the perks the retailer is offering. All pre-orders come with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro that will go perfectly with your new phone.

Pre-order Google Pixel 8 at Amazon

Over at Amazon, the Google Pixel 8 is also available with free Pixel Buds Pro. Since these earbuds are $200, that's quite a deal for you, especially if you don't already have a pair (from Google or elsewhere). Even if you do, they can make a gift for someone as the holiday season approaches.

Pre-order Google Pixel 8 at Google

The new Google Pixel 8 is also available with a great deal over at Google's own store. When buying the new model, you can choose between getting the Pixel Buds Pro for free or getting a $200 discount on the Pixel Watch 2. Basically, you can get the smartwatch for $150, which is rather great as well. Plus, you can get up to $650 as a trade-in for your old phone, although it does depend on what model you have or what state it's in.

Pre-order Google Pixel 8 at carriers

Over at Verizon, you can get the Google Pixel 8 with a free Pixel Watch 2. Plus, they're offering up to $800 with trade-in, but since this is a carrier, that money will be put towards bills over the next three years.

Over at AT&T, you don't even need to trade in an old phone as long as you sign up for a new line - then you get to pay $15 per month for your new Pixel 8 over the next 36 months.

T-Mobile is also offering the Pixel 8 for "free" if set up a new line on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus, with the cost of the phone being returned to you in bill credits over two years. If you already have one of these plans, you can trade in a device and get $800 applied to your bills over 24 months. Alternatively, you can also get up to $500 off with trade if you have a different plan.

Best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals

Google Pixel 8 Pro The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a top-of-the-line smartphone that boasts cutting-edge features and impressive capabilities. It runs on the new Google Tensor G3 chip, which is built with Google AI technology. This allows for advanced photo and video features, as well as smarter ways to help users. The phone comes with four updated pro-level cameras, including Pixel's best zoom ever. Additionally, the phone boasts an immersive 6.7-inch display with an intelligent refresh rate, up to 512GB of storage, and an Adaptive Battery that can last over 24 hours.

Pre-order Google Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy

If you thought the Pixel 8 deal was sweet, wait until you read this one. Best Buy is offering the same maximum of $800 if you choose to trade in your old phone. However, on top of the generous trade-in budget, you also get a free Pixel Watch 2. Yes, you read that right. The brand new Pixel Watch 2 is being offered as a bonus if you're preordering the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy, which is an absolutely fantastic deal. The Pixel Watch 2 has an MSRP of $350, so it's a great value add on gift to get.

Pre-order Google Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon

Over at Amazon, you can pre-order the new Pixel 8 Pro with a cool free gift - the Pixel Watch 2. That's a $350 gift, so it's pretty great. The offer stands through October 16th, 2023.

Pre-order Google Pixel 8 Pro at Google

If you'd rather buy your new Pixel 8 Pro directly from Google, know that the company also has a great deal running. You can choose between a free Pixel Watch 2 or the Pixel Buds Pro. Plus, you get up to $750 off by trading in an eligible device.

Pre-order Google Pixel 8 Pro at carriers

If you'd rather get your new Google Pixel 8 Pro from a carrier, that's a great option with solid deals to match.

Over at Verizon, they're offering a free Google Pixel Watch 2 with your order. They'll also throw in $800 for your old phone, with the money being applied as credits over the next three years.

AT&T is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for free by splitting $1,040 in monthly bill credits over 36 months.

T-Mobile is slashing the price by $500 if you trade in an eligible device with a lower plan. You can get up to $800 for your old phone if you have a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan, or the same amount discounted if you just open a new line on one of these two plans.

Best Google Pixel Watch 2 deals

Google Pixel Watch 2 The Google Pixel Watch 2 is the ultimate fitness and health companion equipped with advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature and stress management. You can rely on its state-of-the-art heart rate sensor and Google AI to deliver accurate health and fitness information. The watch's body-response feature identifies potential signs of stress so you can manage it in real-time, while variations in skin temperature, blood oxygen levels and sleep patterns could help you spot alarming changes. The Pixel Watch 2 also boasts enhanced battery life and always-on display.

Pre-order Google Pixel Watch 2 at carriers

While the Google Pixel Watch 2 is not available with any type of discounts at regular retailers (although you can get this one as a bonus with your new Pixel 8 Pro smartphone through a few of the deals above), you can get it for free with various carriers. Over at T-Mobile, you can get the smartwatch for "free" with a new line. They'll send you a refund of the whole sum within six to eight weeks. Verizon is offering buyers up to $180 in trade-in credit, which is pretty solid too.

The best Pixel Watch 2 offer, however, remains the one where you get it for free with the new flagship phone, so you may want to try that out. Otherwise, you'll have to pay $350 for the Wi-Fi version and $400 for the LTE one.