Shopping for a case is always a process. Do you want to let one of the Pixel 8's gorgeous colors shine through or do you want something with enough protection to survive being thrown out of a car window at highways speeds? There are plenty of options, and we think we have curated quite a nice list of the best Pixel 8 cases you can find right now.

The Google Pixel 8 is one of two Google flagships released during the company's 2023 Made by Google event, with the other being the Google Pixel 8 Pro . We already have a list of cases for the Pixel 8 Pro , but if you want the phone's smaller sibling at a cheaper price, we have you - and your phone covered when it comes to picking a great case.

The Spigen Liquid Air case is an excellent case for the Pixel 8. It provides enough protection against minor bumps and drops without adding a ton of bulk. The texture on the back is pleasant to feel. Spigen has been making these cases for a very long time, and it's because each one is just as good as the previous. The only downside is you can't really see your Pixel underneath.

The ANTSHARE case for Pixel 8 is a good two-in-one case. It comes with a rugged exterior that should protect well from most bumps and drops. It also comes with a little slide that covers your camera lens for added protection. In addition to the case, you'll also get a screen protector to apply that works well with the case itself. It comes in seven different colors for plenty of total options.

The Peak Designs Everyday Case is great for a lot of phones, and it's available for the Pixel 8 as well. It comes in five different colors, although they don't match the Pixel 8 colors that well. The case is quite thin and adds minimal bulk while still giving you decent protection. It also has a nice fabric feel on the back that adds a bit of class. It is a bit expensive, though.

The Mous MagSafe Case for the Pixel 8 is a high quality item. This is one of those cases that you can feel just by looking at the picture. The smooth plastic has a smokey-transparent look that lets you Pixel's color peek through. The MagSafe magnet is black, which is a nice look for a smoked transparent case. It's very expensive, but this seems like one of those cases that'll last awhile.

dbrand's Grip Case for Pixel 8 is an excellent choice if you want to think outside the box. The case itself is a sturdy plastic material with good buttons and coverage. It'll protect from most drops. Additionally, each order comes with a dbrand skin that you apply to the back of the case, essentially letting you choose what the back looks like. It's expensive, but there aren't many cases like this one.

The Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 8 is an excellent choice for a rugged smartphone case. It comes with three total layers to protect your phone against drops. You also get a nice little kickstand that admittedly works better in landscape mode than it does portrait mode. It comes in four colors, including black, a slate blue, rose gold, and abyss green. They don't perfectly match the Pixel 8 colors, but that's okay.

The Caseology Capella Case is an excellent example of a good clear case. You get full clarity from top to bottom, so you can see your Pixel's color shine through. It also comes with various coatings to help reject fingerprints and yellowing, but that's pretty standard in the industry these days. It should hold up well over time. What we like about this one is the textured sides along with the nice, clicky buttons.

The official Google Pixel 8 Case is a great place to start. Google sells these directly on the Google Store, and they come in the same colors as the Pixel 8 itself. The case have a soft feel to them and are made out of various recycled materials. The protection is reasonably good for its thickness, and it's not so thick that it'll be uncomfortable holding the phone. It's a good case overall.

The best Google Pixel 8 cases: Which one is right for me?

As per the norm, it all comes down to your personal tastes. If you're the clear case type, you'll want to check out the Caseology Capella case. Those of you who are more inclined to customization should try out the dbrand Grip Case. Obviously, there's only one MagSafe option on the list and it's excellent. For anyone looking for a good case to use in all situations, Google's official Pixel 8 cases are up to the task.

It's also true that these cases are all fairly expensive. The companies are mostly cashing in on the initial push for new owners to buy cases at max price. However, we anticipate that prices will drop in the coming weeks and months as demand reduces. Keep an eye out for sales if you see a nice case but don't want to pay all that money for it up front.

Will any older Pixel case fit the newer Pixel 8?

Not a chance. Google's phones are just different enough from one generation to the next where previous cases won't fit very well. If you bought a Pixel 8, you'll need to buy a Pixel 8-compatible case.

Will the Pixel Stand charge the Pixel 8 with a case on it?

It shouldn't be a problem with thinner cases. It's usually only the thicker, bulkier cases that have issues with it. All of the above cases should work fine with the Pixel Stand except maybe the ANTSHARE case which is a bit thicker. If you run into issues, try deleting the stand as a device under Bluetooth and connect with it again.

Does the Pixel 8 need a phone case?

That is ultimately up to the owner of the phone, but it is highly recommended. These glass sandwich-style phones are very prone to shattering when dropped, and it's a fairly common recommendation to dress up the phone in a case to prevent that problem. Of course, this article is for recommending cases, so we're a bit biased, but even if you didn't use any of our recommendations, we'd still recommend using a case.