Wireless charging for Android devices is awash with proprietary technology and a variety of charging speeds, but to keep things simple, we've collected several of the best wireless chargers below, spanning charging speeds, designs, and prices, so you can find the best one for you.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro feature subtle new design features like smaller bezels, a slightly bigger screen, and a revised "Camera Bar" with new photography features to explore. And that’s before you even touch all the features Google's adding to Android 14 . However, one thing that isn't changing about the Pixel is charging. Unlike the iPhone, which was recently updated to include a USB-C port for the first time, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro aren't radically re-thinking ports or charging speeds. Which means if you don't want to bother with cables, the best way to power up your phone is going to be a wireless charger.

The Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand lets you charge your Pixel 8 in vertical or horizontal orientations at 10W speeds. Like Belkin's other chargers, it comes in white or black, and it has a built-in LED to let you know if your phone is placed right and charging correctly. Not revolutionary, but useful.

Mophie's Snap+ Multi-Device Travel Charger unfurls into a horizontal charging stand that offers 15W charging on one side for your Pixel, 5W charging on the other for the Pixel Buds, and ports for USB-C and USB-A cables for wired charging in the middle. When you're done with it, it folds up into a small square that will easily fit in your bag.

If you want a way to wirelessly charge your Pixel 8 in your car, the iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger can do wireless charging at 10W and has side arms that automatically open and close when they detect your phone. The entire charger is adjustable if you opt for a larger Pixel 8 Pro too, from its bottom “foot” to the telescoping arm the charger is attached to.

The Belkin BoostCharge Dual Wireless Charging Pads can power two phones at the same time, each at 10W. The charger itself comes in white or black, and even though it's slim, it should be able to charge your Pixel 8 even with a thin case on.

If you're traveling, an external battery or power bank can be a great way to top up your phone when you're on the go. The advantage of Anker's 533 Wireless Power Bank is that it works as a wireless charger too, charging your phone at 10W speeds if you plop it down. It’s 10,000mAh battery means it should last you a while too.

Slow charging at 5W might not make the Anker 315 Wireless Charger the most attractive option, but for the affordable price Anker is charging, it makes sense. Anker’s charger is slim, fairly compact, and comes with a non-slip surface on the top so your phone doesn't slide around.

Google's Pixel Stand (2nd Generation) is the pricier option, but if you need the charging speed, it’s well worth it. With Google's white, fan-cooled charging stand you can fill up a Pixel 7 Pro at 23W charging speeds, and entry-level Pixel 7 at 20W. And when your phone is on the stand it can act as a Google Home with hands-free Google Assistant and a rotating selection of photos.

The iOttie iON Wireless Duo is sold in the Google Store, and has the company's “blessing” as it were, but it's our overall favourite pick because its fabric finish looks nice, charges Pixel devices at 15W (and other phones at 10W or 7.5W), and it has a dedicated side charger for wireless earbuds.

The best wireless charger for your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro is the charger you'll actually use

The key advantage of wireless charging is that it's that much easier than plugging in a cable. Long charging cables can be their own kind of eyesore, but having a thing that you have to actually leave your phone on turns wireless chargers into furniture. It's for that reason that the iOttie iOn Wireless Duo is our overall favourite choice. Its design means it can fit into most homes without being out of place.

The Google Pixel Stand (2nd Generation) might stand out more (pun not intended), at the very least because of its fan, but that's the kind of tradeoff you make for unlocking new ambient phone features and dramatically faster charging. And if you're interested in the convenience of wireless charging but not willing to spend a lot, the Anker 315 Wireless Charger puts it in impulse buy territory, even if it changes your Pixel slowly.

What is Qi charging?

"Qi" is the wireless charging standard that all modern smartphones that support wireless charging use as a baseline. It's widely used (Starbucks at one point built Qi chargers into its tables) and capable of charging smartphones at fast speeds, though not without some extra design work from phone and charger manufacturers. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro support Qi charging, as do the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, and plenty of other smartphones from 2023.

The key disadvantage of Qi, is that it requires you to properly line up your phone over the coils in a Qi charger to correctly charge your phone. Chargers often incorporate logos or designs to indicate the centre of the coil where your phone is supposed to sit, but it’s not a perfect system.

Should I buy a wireless charger that supports Qi2 instead?

The advantage of Qi2, as the newest version of the Qi standard, is it adopts many of the tweaks Apple introduced to wireless charging with MagSafe. Qi2 chargers can magnetically align themselves to your phone to ensure a good connection and faster charging, and are able to adapt to the charging patterns of your phone to charge in a more efficient and energy-efficient way. For now MagSafe and Qi2 are distinct, but Apple is a member of the Wireless Power Consortium, and the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro are compatible with Qi2, just like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Unfortunately, Qi2 chargers aren’t yet widely available so even if you would prefer the cutting edge, you’ll have to settle for now.