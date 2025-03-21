Summary Over the years, I've owned a diverse range of smartphones.

Over the years, I've owned a great number of excellent smartphones . From a young age, I remember being fascinated by phones as a product category, and I've remained so to this very day. For me, I understand phones to be a microcosm of human ingenuity, technological prowess, and innovative spirit.

In all honesty, referring to our handsets as 'phones' is a bit of a misnomer. For all intents and purposes, our modern-day cellphones are pocket computers , the likes of which our ancestors wouldn't have believed possible to engineer, let alone mass produce at an industrial scale.

There are certain phone models that have left a lasting impact on me -- both personally and professionally -- more so than any of their contemporaries. Here are five handsets in particular that I've personally used as my daily driver, and that hold a special place in my heart.

1 HTC 10 (2016)

My favorite smartphone of all time

Pocket-lint / HTC

HTC 10 The 10 is HTC's flagship smartphone for 2016, competing directly with Samsung's Galaxy S7 within the Android space.

Bar none, my all-time personal favorite smartphone is the HTC 10 . I've always been fond of HTC as a phone maker, with its eye for beautiful industrial designs, slick software packages, and an early embrace of the Android OS.

In my eyes, the HTC 10 was the last phone of an era for HTC -- it was the final flagship from the company to embrace an aluminum unibody chassis, the last to include a powerful 3.5mm headphone jack , and the (first) and last to offer up an optically stabilized front-facing selfie shooter.

2 Apple iPhone 4 (2010)

The very first phone design I fell in love with