If you have a VR headset that can be tethered to a PC, then you can play all sorts of PCVR games. There are loads of awesome games to play too. You can choose from a selection of VR experiences, including free ones, multiplayer ones, engrossing single-player VR games and more.

We've tried a lot of different games on various headsets including the HTC Vive Pro 2, the Pimax 8K X, the HP Reverb G2 and, of course, the Meta Quest 2 using Oculus Link.

Best VR boxing games

Creed: Rise to Glory

Type: VR boxing sim

This game is not only a great work out, but you also get to box with Rocky. What more could you want?

Publisher : Survios

Developer: Survios

Platform: Steam

Creed: Rise to Glory puts you in the shoes of Adonis Creed, son of boxing champion Apollo Creed who is following in his father's footsteps, battling his way to greatness with the help of Rocky Balboa. Yes, that does mean you get to see and train with Rocky in the game, which is something special indeed.

It's utterly exhausting, but incredibly good fun. An ace campaign, free play mode, PVP fights and multiple leaderboard-focussed mini-games make this one worth picking up time and time again. As long as you can find the energy to keep on playing!

Knockout League

Type: Arcade-style VR boxing

This is a VR boxing game that doesn't take itself too seriously, but is hilariously enjoyable

Publisher : Grab Games

Developer: Grab Games

Platform: Steam

Knockout League is another brilliant boxing game that shouldn't be overlooked. We worked up a real sweat when playing this game for review and had a lot of good things to say about it.

Knockout League is not just great fun, it's also a good way to keep fit and have a blast doing it. You can track calories burnt and have a smashing time dodging, ducking and bashing it out with a variety of weird and wonderful opponents. It's also cheap and well worth every penny in our book.

Best VR adventure games

The Invisible Hours

Type: VR mystery adventure

The Invisible Hours is a VR experience like no other. It's a story-rich adventure that's brilliantly crafted and as intriguing as it is enjoyable.

Publisher : Tequila Works

Developer: Game Trust

Platform: Steam

The Invisible Hours is a VR experience like no other we've seen. This is more of a voyeuristic story-telling adventure than a traditional game. You don't play the hero or the protagonist, just an onlooker witnessing events unfold as a body is found and things kick off in a "whodunit" fashion.

We were immediately hooked and wanted to discover everything the game had to offer. Think of this game as a film played out in virtual reality, where you can see each of the actors throughout the story and see what they might be doing, who they're talking to or where they are when other things are happening. This gives you an idea of the power of the experience and just how brilliant it is.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Type: Psychological atmospheric adventure

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is a moving and thoroughly intriguing psychological game that's now VR compatible thanks to a free update.

Publisher : Ninja Theory

Developer: Ninja Theory

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is a dark and atmospheric journey into mental illness and psychosis. This game is set during the Viking age and sees the main protagonist (Senua) journeying into hell to save the soul of her beloved.

In virtual reality, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is utterly immersive, disturbing and enthralling. This isn't just a bolt-on either - the entire game is playable in VR.

Half-Life: Alyx

Type: Action/adventure

The fantastic wonder of Half-Life bought to life in VR

Publisher : Valve

Developer: Valve

Half-Life: Alyx was much hyped before launch and after completing it we can say the hype came with good reason. This is a brilliantly polished outing into the Half-Life universe with all the puzzles, looting and rich environments we've come to love from the series.

It might not be Half-Life 3 as such, but it's certainly something very special. There's nothing quite like having head crabs leaping out at you from the dark or solving holographic puzzles with your hands. Valve has crafted some ace gaming mechanics into this game including the ability to force-grab loot and pull it to you in a flash. It's a bit short, at around 11 hours, but is well worth picking up if you're a fan of the series.

Skyrim VR

Type: Open-world VR adventure

Just when you thought Skyrim couldn't possibly get remade again, here it is in VR. It's surprisingly good like this too. And not cut down or belittled for VR either.

Publisher : Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Steam

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now an old game, but like L.A. Noire, it was a highlight of its time. Also like L.A. Noire, it's seen several different iterations since its initial release that includes enhanced editions, a Nintendo Switch version and now an update into virtual reality.

This is the same Skyrim that we know and loved all those years ago, only with an update control system and a whole new experience thanks to the wonderful immersion of VR.

Despite the dated graphics, Skyrim VR somehow still manages to be a magnificent RPG romp with all the freedom, fun and frolics we remember. The update for virtual reality includes a number of options for "physical sneaking", "realistic bow aiming", "realistic shield grip" and "realistic swimming" that make Skyrim an interesting gaming experience.

Blocking with a virtual shield, parrying with your sword, blasting spells or using Dragonborn shouts - all are so much more interesting in virtual reality than they were on PC with a mouse and keyboard. Other things too, like riding a horse across the barren lands are incredibly enjoyable.

We found it was easier to get lost in the Skyrim universe in VR than in other versions we'd previously played. The hours quickly slip by as you carry out quests, grow your skills or learn to harness your Dragonborn abilities.

Skyrim is likely the definitive role-playing experience and it's magnificent in VR too. It's not cheap, but it's also likely one of the biggest games you'll play on the HTC Vive. Hours and hours of content await in a wonderful world that's moddable too.

Trover Saves the Universe

Type: Comedy action/adventure

All the hilarity of Rick and Morty but in game form with plenty of swearing and chaos

Publisher : Squanch Games, Inc.

Developer: Squanch Games, Inc.

Platform: Steam

Trover Saves the Universe comes from the co-creator of Rick and Morty and that should immediately give you an idea of the vibe of this action-adventure game. This game is compatible with both standard desktop play and virtual reality using a PCVR headset. We've played it on PC and loved it, but in VR it's something special too.

You play a Chairopian - a weird space alien who's bound to a comfortable recliner that's able to zip around the place with the use of teleportation portals. As this character, you control Trover - another alien with purple skin and power babies for eyes. And you do so using a virtual controller your character is clutching in his hands. By now, you're getting an idea of the vibe of this game and just how weird and wonderful it is.

As you might expect, it includes unnecessary amounts of space-based weirdness, rude language and plenty of hilarity too. Trover Saves the Universe is almost certainly the most insane and inane action-adventure game you're likely to come across but it's a total blast if you're a fan of the humour of Rick and Morty.

We found this game to be a refreshing change from the norm. It's a fantastic game with plenty of daftness to enjoy and even more so in VR.

Accounting+

Type: Comedy action/adventure

Bonkers visuals, weird characters and an indescribable vibe.

Publisher : Squanch Games, Inc.

Developer: Crows, Crows Crows and Squanch Games, Inc.

Platform: Steam

Accounting+ starts off in an incredibly relaxing way that lulls you into a false sense of security - with a soft and gentle voice narrating you into the basics of the game in a way that feels like an ASMR video but then suddenly becomes something very different indeed.

This game is partly built by Squanch games, so there's a Rick and Morty vibe here - in that there's bonkers humour, weird and wonderful visuals and insane/unnecessarily vulgar happenings. This is not necessarily a bad thing if you want a break from the norm and don't mind being weirded out.

The enjoyment of Accounting+ comes from working out what the heck is going on and just having the freedom to do weird stuff without having anyone judge you. Like what happens if you drink acid? Or stab the king and wear his innards as a VR helmet? There's only one way to find out.

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Type: Action-adventure

You can step into the shoes of a cop in 1940s LA.

Publisher : Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar Games

Platform: Steam

L.A. Noire has seen several re-releases over the years but the VR version might be one of our favourites. It gives a whole new feel to the experience of looking a crook right in the eyes as you investigate. There's also something brilliant about having an old timey shootout in downtown LA as well.

Best space-based VR adventure games

Elite Dangerous

Type: Space sim

All the space-based adventures of Elite Dangerous, but in VR.

Publisher : Frontier Developments

Developer: Frontier Developments

Platform: Steam

Both Elite Dangerous and the Elite Dangerous Horizons pack are VR-enabled and compatible with PCVR headsets.

We played the original game on an Oculus Rift a few years back and loved it then. It is just as great a VR experience now, although you will need a decent PC graphics card to play without lag or low resolutions, we found.

No Man's Sky

Type: Space sim

It's the same game, but with a VR view of the world

Publisher : Hello Games

Developer: Hello Games

Platform: Steam

No Man's Sky is easily one of our favourite PC games. It's a brilliant open-world space adventure with procedurally generated planets that can be explored on your own or with friends.

It's also possible to play the game in VR now, which is likely the closest you'll ever come to going to space yourself and it's fantastic.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Type: Space RPG

You get to pilot and crew a Star Trek ship. What's not to like?

Publisher : Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: Steam

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a brilliantly geeky VR experience that Star Trek fans will love. We certainly do!

Highlights include the ability to play in co-op, manning the bridge of a starship with all your buddies while adventuring around in the depths of space. You can engage in numerous space adventures that include everything you'd expect as well battles with the Borg. The game has been updated since it launched and there's even DLC to let you play in the Next Generation era. It's nerdtastic and we love it.

Best VR combat games

GORN VR

Type: VR gladiator simulator

Over-the-top gore and gladiatorial combat

Publisher : Devolver Digital

Developer: Free lives

Platform: Steam

GORN is pitched as a "ludicrously violent VR gladiator simulator" and we're certainly sure this isn't something you shouldn't let your kids play. Blood-curdling brutality abounds as you smash, stab and stomp your way to victory.

GORN is chocked full of gruesome gore, hilarious battles and the promises of a smashingly good time. The graphics and gameplay on this one are nothing short of hilarious. Cartoon-like cel-shaded graphics and amusing physics take away from the blood-curdling brutality and only help to add to the amusement.

You need plenty of space to play this one. We'd highly recommend clearing a good amount of play space to avoid bashing and boshing things in the real world while you're having a smashing time in the virtual one.

There's loads of content to play through here - with a multitude of different levels to play, weapons to fight with and bosses to battle. Weapons can be unlocked and upgraded too, so there's plenty of reason to keep coming back for more. We really enjoyed our time with GORN. It's exhausting, but a brilliant stress reliever and full of chortles too.

Best VR rhythm game

Beat Saber

Type: VR music game

Banging tunes and plenty of fun

Publisher : Beat Games

Developer: Beat Games

Platform: Steam

Beat Saber has quickly become synonymous with rhythm games in VR. It's a game with a really simple premise that's easy for anyone to pick up but tough to master.

You essentially have two lightsabers. A red one and a blue one. With one in each hand, you then need to hit coloured blocks as they come towards you in time with the music. Hit them in the relevant direction and with perfect timing and you'll get the best results.

Beat Saber shines not only because it's fun to play but also because it has plenty of awesome songs to get stuck into, including 11 classic songs from Linkin Park.

Best VR driving games

Dirt Rally 2.0

Type: Racing Sim

Dirt Rally was one of our favourite racing sims and the second edition also includes VR support.

Publisher : Codemasters

Developer: Codemasters

When Dirt Rally 2.0 was launched Codemasters promised VR support in a free update. Now that's come and we're happy to report it works with other VR headsets as well. It's also fantastic.

It is, of course, not the only driving game with VR capabilities, Project Cars 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione are also options, but this is the best in our mind. There's something awesome about driving rally cars in VR.

The detail is fantastic here, as are the VR thrills. Turning your head to see spectators, observing the world rushing by as you tear up the track or just glimpsing at your body responding to your movements as you blast through the game, all are magnificent touches.

Warning though, if you suffer from VR motion sickness problems, this might not be the game for you.

Best VR bullet-time experience

Superhot VR

Type: Bullet-time shooter

A brilliant and interesting take on bullet-time for VR that's thoroughly enjoyable

Publisher : SUPERHOT Team

Developer: SUPERHOT Team

Superhot VR is a simply smashing gaming experience.

This game puts a fresh spin on the classic bullet time mechanic. Superhot VR pitches you against angry red men who are apparently made entirely of glass. These chaps are out for blood and you need to defend yourself from their vicious onslaught.

The twist is time is at a complete standstill until you to move. Swing your hands or move your head and time begins to move too. Of course, you need to move to look around and suss out the environment, so it takes times to adjust to this logic.

Superhot VR feels completely unnatural to play - confusing, amusing and extremely exhausting to boot. It's this unusual design though, that makes it so enjoyable.

We'd also highly recommend this one if you want to show off the joys of VR to your friends. The developers built a "party mode" just for such shenanigans.

Most atmospheric VR zombie shooter

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Type: VR action RPG

All the atmosphere of the Walking Dead but in virtual reality form.

Publisher : Skydance Interactive

Developer: Skydance Interactive

Platform: Steam

This is a brilliantly crafted and awesomely atmospheric zombie adventure in the Walking Dead universe. Scavenge, survive and enjoy.

We found this game to be incredibly tense - with a real focus on careful looting as you search the post-apocalyptic world of New Orleans for essential gear while avoiding the lurking walkers.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners tries to remain true to the series with zombies needing to be brained in order to kill them. Headshots and stabbings are the only way, which makes it incredibly tough to survive.

Killing Floor Incursion

Type: VR action horror

A fantastic zombie shooter with oodles of atmosphere

Publisher : XREAL Games

Developer: XREAL Games

Zombie games might be a bit cliché but they also work really well in virtual reality. Fighting off hordes of zombies is much more intense and immersive in VR than it is on any other platform.

Killing Floor: Incursion is likely the most atmospheric, well-crafted and enjoyable zombie shooter we've played in VR.

The game takes place in an eerie, foreboding and immersive zombie-filled world with a mass of weapons at your disposal.

Killing Floor: Incursion's mechanics make it easy to play and far less frustrating than some other VR shooters we've tinkered with.

Killing Floor: Incursion allows you to blast, bash and bludgeon zombies in a variety of satisfying ways. It also includes a wide range of enemies which make for an interesting bit of VR combat.

Campaign levels are varied and interesting too. Our favourite feature might be the ability to play in the game in co-op mode with a friend. Shooting and stabbing zombies is always much more satisfying you've got a buddy to watch your back.

Best shooters

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Type: WWII shooter

A revisit to the Medal of Honor series which feels like a throwback to its heyday.

Publisher : Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is an interesting VR outing which feels like a throwback to the glory days of the Medal of Honor games. Thrown into the shoes of an OSS operative, you're dropped into Nazi-occupied Europe, battling it out in various historic locations on land, air and sea.

It feels very nostalgic in its playstyle, yet requires a powerful PC in order to run well. It might not be as technologically advanced as other VR games but if you remember the original Medal of Honor games with rose-tinted goggles, then you'll love this one. The campaign runs at around 10 hours long and then there's a multiplayer mode and plenty of extra content to enjoy too.

That content includes 3D and 2D short films and documentaries to retell the stories of those who were there. These alone are well worth viewing and are a nice homage to those who fought to free Europe from tyranny.

Space Pirate Trainer

Type: VR space shooter

A great soundtrack and plenty of different guns for a wave-based shooter. This one has been regularly updated since launch too.

Publisher : I-Illusions

Developer: I-Illusions

Space Pirate Trainer is an exhilarating virtual reality space-based shooter with a simple premise and a banging soundtrack.

You're dropped onto a platform in space with two pistols and waves of flying bots that need to be shot out of the starry sky.

A variety of weapon modes allow you to mix up your play styles, blasting away while ducking and dodging incoming fire.

With only three lives to play with that don't replenish between waves, you're always close to failure which makes Space Pirate Trainer as intense as it is enjoyable.

Space Pirate Trainer is one the cheapest games on our list, it's also one of the most exhilarating experiences on the Oculus Rift.

Best puzzle games

Boneworks

Type: Action-adventure

Boneworks is one of the most interesting physics VR games you can play

Publisher : Stress Level Zero

Developer: Stress Level Zero

Platform: Steam

Boneworks feels like an awesome mix between Portal and Half-life. It's an action-adventure game with a strong focus on physics and that's where it shines. There's a lot of movement, puzzle solving and engagement with the world around you that makes Boneworks incredibly immersive and thoroughly enjoyable too.

Boneworks also warns gamers that it uses "advanced VR mechanics" and is recommended for experienced VR gamers.