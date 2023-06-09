Time for some fresh keys? You're in the right place. Whether you're looking to up your KDR in the latest games or get some words down for your next novel, a great keyboard will make the whole experience much more enjoyable.

The problem is knowing where to start, there's an abundance of options in all shapes and sizes, along with wired and wireless options, and mechanical and membrane switch options. To help you decide, we've compiled a short list of our favourite PC keyboards as tested by the Pocket-lint team.

We've tried to include a variety of options from low-profile wireless keyboards and ergonomic styles to full-on gaming performers. If the latter is what you need, then you might want to check out our dedicated guide to the best gaming keyboards, too.

Pocket-lint Logitech MX Mechanical Mini 1. Best PC keyboard overall A brilliant mechanical keyboard that's perfect for the office and leisure. Pros Great quiet mechanical switches

Perfect size

Astounding battery life Cons Pretty expensive $149 at Amazon

If you're drawn in by the allure of mechanical switches but want something that's not quite so large and loud, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini might just be the keyboard for you.

You get the same benefits that we know and love from the rest of the MX lineup, this includes Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz connectivity with three-device switching, as well as absolutely stellar battery life - up to 10 months with the backlighting turned off. Plus when you need to charge, just 15 minutes will give you a full day of wireless use.

All this in a keyboard that's compact and light enough to easily slip into a bag for travel. The only downside is that it's a fairly costly option, but we'd say it's worth the price of entry. Plus, if you prefer a full layout with a numpad, Logitech has one of those, too.

Pocket-lint Ducky One 3 TKL 2. Best mechanical keyboard for typing If you're looking for an uncompromising typing experience, the Ducky One 3 is one of the finest keyboards we have ever tested. Pros Gorgeous and unusual colourways

One of the best-sounding keyboards around

Superb PBT keycaps Cons The lack of software makes programming confusing See at Amazon

The Ducky One 3 provides one of the most luxurious typing experiences around. Its solid and heavy build means that it stays firmly planted on your desk, while its double-shot PBT keycaps offer a grippy, shine-free, premium feel.

It's available in a variety of unique colourways and with a huge range of Cherry MX switches, but if you change your mind, fear not, you can hot-swap switches to tune the keyboard exactly to your liking.

No aspect has been overlooked, from the weight distribution of the keyboard to the lubrication and balance of the key stabilisers. Ducky has even tuned the acoustics, using foam and rubber padding internally to reduce unwanted noises when typing. All this attention to detail seems like it should come with a sky-high price tag, but, surprisingly, the Ducky One 3 comes in at a reasonable price point, too.

Corsair K100 Air Wireless RGB 3. Best low-profile PC keyboard If you're looking for the best low-profile keyboard around, look no further than Corsair K100 Air. It's feature packed and super slim. Pros Ultra-low-profile design

Customisable RGB backlighting

Tri-mode connectivity Cons Seriously pricey See at Amazon

With the Corsair K100 Air, the brand has taken its top-tier flagship gaming keyboard and transformed it into an ultra-low-profile design. In fact, this is Corsair's slimmest keyboard to date.

This means you get a comfortable typing experience that's easy on the wrists, while retaining stunning per-key RGB backlighting, an 8000Hz polling rate, tri-mode connectivity and up to 200 hours of battery life.

This keyboard even has onboard memory, which allows you to store up to 50 profiles and 20 RGB lighting options, perfect for live streamers who need a massive amount of macros. The only downside, really, is the price - this keyboard is a pretty serious investment.

Pocket-lint Logitech ERGO K860 4. Best ergonomic PC keyboard If you're concerned about straining your wrists, then this is an excellent way to mitigate the risks. Pros Great for your wrists

Stain-resistant padded support

Multi-device support Cons Takes time to adapt See at Amazon $122 at Best Buy $121 at Walmart

If you're looking for a keyboard that's easier on your wrists, then the K860 from Logitech should be high on your list.

The split-deck design allows your wrists to sit in a more natural position while typing and a comfortable pad keeps them elevated at just the right height.

Built-in raisers make it easy to adjust the incline to suit your desk and it's almost totally silent in use, perfect for busy office environments. Logitechs renowned easy pairing and device switching make it even more appealing, too.

Asus ROG Azoth 5. Best PC keyboard for gaming If you want a zero-compromise gaming keyboard with all the bells and whistles, then it doesn't get much better than the Asus ROG Azoth. Pros Feels and sounds amazing

Multi-function OLED display onboard

Up to 2000 hours of battery life Cons Expensive $226 at Amazon

The ROG Azoth is a production keyboard that's designed to give custom-built enthusiast keyboards a run for their money, and we'd say it succeeds in this mission. It comes with a hefty price tag, but when compared to the world of high-end custom keyboards, it's still relatively affordable.

So what do you get for your money? Well, there's PBT doubleshot keycaps, comprehensive per-key RGB lighting, Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz connectivity, massive battery life, hot-swappable ROG NX switches and even a multifunctional OLED display.

The main thing, though, is the exceptional build quality. The Azoth has pre-lubed switches and stabilisers, along with a silicone gasket mount with three layers of dampening foam to allow for the perfect sound and feel.

How to choose a keyboard

With so many different kinds of keyboards available, it can be hard to narrow down the right keyboard for you. So, to help you hone in on the right option, we've put together a short list of things to think about before you commit to your next keyboard.

Keyboard Sizes

A standard keyboard has 105 keys with a number pad, arrow keys and a function row. You'll notice that many keyboards now choose to remove the number pad in favour of a more compact and portable design. These ones are often referred to as tenkeyless (TKL) designs, and if you have a small desk, it might be the way to go, as it leaves much more room for your mouse. However, if you spend a lot of time crunching numbers, you might miss those keys pretty quickly.

Some modern keyboards are even smaller. In those cases, they're usually described as a percentage of the size of the traditional keyboard. The most popular example is 60%, which removes the function row and either removes the arrow keys or relocates them. These styles are largely reserved for keyboard enthusiasts as they take a fair bit of getting used to, the majority of people will prefer to stick to either a traditional or TKL design.

Switch Types

The two most common switch types are membrane and mechanical. If something says it's "memchanical" this is just marketing speak, it means that the keyboard is membrane but something has been done to make it feel more like a mechanical switch.

Both styles work just fine, but the feel is different, and that's mostly down to personal preference. The majority of the keyboards you're likely to have used are membrane, simply because it's a cheaper switch and therefore it's found across the widest number of devices. Mechanical keyboards have developed a cult-like following due to their typewriter-like sound and feel, but they have benefits when it comes to longevity, too.

Mechanical keyboards are available in a variety of switch choices that vary in the sound produced as well as the force needed to actuate the key. If you want to learn more about switch types, check out our about choosing the right mechanical switch.

Special Keys

As well as all your standard keys, some keyboards have special keys that let you control other functions on your PC. Media keys are the most common, and they let you to play and pause music and videos on your PC as well as skip songs and control the volume.

Some keyboards, like the MX Mechanical Mini, have a dedicated function button to bring up an on-screen emoji keyboard. This is super handy if you use a lot of emojis and is something we're expecting to become more common in the future.

Some high-end gaming boards are starting to include small displays on the keyboard, too. This allows you to control a huge number of features without needing to install or run an app on your PC. It's a little overkill, but if you just want to quickly change your backlight mode or macros on the fly, it can be very useful.

Wired or Wireless?

Many keyboards on our list feature tri-mode connectivity. This means they can connect via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz dongle, or with a wired USB connection. In a lot of cases, though, you'll need to decide if you want a wireless keyboard or a wired one. There are distinct benefits to each.

Obviously, a wireless keyboard has no wires, which allows for a very clean-looking desktop and also the ability to use the keyboard further away from your PC. If it has Bluetooth, there's a good chance it will work with Android phones and tablets, too, which can mean that it gets even more use.

Gamers often like to stick to wired connections, this is because the connection type has the lowest latency and you'll never run out of battery during an important game. However, 2.4GHz connections are getting extremely fast now, so the latency difference isn't as clear-cut as it once was. The battery is still a factor, though, and that's something that's worth keeping in mind.