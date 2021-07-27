Panasonic televisions might not be available in all regions, but their ranges of flagship OLED and LED models are often some of the best you can buy - so if you can find them where you are, they're well worth adding to your list of considerations.

So far in 2023, we've only had one new Panasonic TV confirmed, but until we hear about the rest of them later in the year (most likely around May, if 2022 is anything to go by), we've also included details of some of last year's models you can still buy.

One thing to note on model numbering if you're browsing Panasonic TVs: M means the TV is a 2023 set, L equals 2022, J equals 2021, and so on - something to watch out for and an easy way to distinguish new and older sets when you come to buy.

Panasonic OLED TVs

Panasonic Panasonic MZ2000 Panasonic's flagship OLED TV for 2023 is the MZ2000, and brings with it several improvements from 2022 - including a brightness boost of 50 per cent on the LZ2000. It's not available to buy just yet but we'll keep you updated when it is.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in and 77in

The Panasonic MZ2000 follows in the footsteps of last year's brilliant LZ2000, but does bring with it some sizeable improvements that should mean it's one to watch in 2023.

For a start, it uses the same panel as the LG G3 does from LG Display, which Panasonic is calling its Master OLED Ultimate display. This makes use of Micro Lens Array technology to improve brightness by up to 50 per cent compared with last year's model.

This is all powered by Panasonic's HCX Pro AI processor, which tweaks colour performance, clarity and contrast for the very best picture, and can do so automatically too, based on the content you're watching.

The MZ2000 also includes an improved ambient light sensor that judges the amount of light in your room and adjusts the picture accordingly.

As such Dolby Vision IQ is supported, alongside HDR10+ Advanced, plus a new next-gen Filmmaker Mode that takes this light data and improves the accuracy of pictures even further when this mode is selected.

Sound is handled by a Technics-tuned sound system, which supports Dolby Atmos thanks to built-in upwards- and side-firing speakers, plus gamers are covered by two HDMI 2.1 sockets for 4K/120Hz support alongside ALLM and VRR - pretty much a must-have in 2023 flagship TVs.

Panasonic LZ2000 The Panasonic LZ2000 was a five-star product in 2022, and the company's flagship OLED last year. It is available at a significant discount now, and while it isn't as bright as the MZ2000, you'll still get all of Panasonic's fantastic picture processing that made it one of our favourite TVs of 2022. £1699 at Currys

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in and 77in

The LZ2000 was 2022's flagship OLED TV from Panasonic, and brought with it a new larger 77-inch screen size.

It doesn't come with the brighter MLA technology of the MZ2000, but it does bring a number of picture and sound improvements from 2021's JZ2000.

This includes an RGB sensor to detect the colour temperature of ambient light in your room. As we've mentioned, this has been upgraded in the MZ2000, but the first-gen iteration still enables the Auto AI functionality to change the white balance of the screen to suit your environment.

A strip of front-facing speakers offers directional sound that, when combined with the side and upwards firing speakers, provides wider, more accurate Dolby Atmos and surround sound support.

For HDR, you can expect support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, so you're covered no matter what you're watching - and that's the case across all of Panasonic's OLEDs - plus Netflix Calibrated Mode too.

Finally, the gaming prowess of the TV has been greatly enhanced from 2021, with 4K/120Hz support across two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a game control board that gives instant access to settings without needing to exit a game - it is overlayed on the screen instead.

Panasonic Panasonic LZ1500 The Panasonic LZ1500 represents fantastic value in 2023, offering the same picture performance of the previous flagship, LZ2000, but with a pared back built-in sound system. £1499 at Currys

Screen sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in and 65in

A small step down from the LZ2000, the LZ1500 doesn't offer the mammoth 77-inch screen size, but is available in 48- and 42-inches for those who need something smaller.

Like the flagship model, it features the Master OLED Pro panel and many of the flagship features, including the ambient temperature adjustment and the excellent HCX Pro AI processor. However, the sound system is pared back here by comparison, and drops the built-in soundbar and upfiring speakers.

That means this is a great option if you already have a great sound system at home or are keen to build your own. If you don't the TV will still read an Atmos signal and do its best with it but it doesn't have the physical height channels to really recreate that height channel in an Atmos soundtrack.

The LZ1500 is also tuned well for gaming, with the same 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support as the LZ2000, and the Game Control menu features that are available across the 2022 range.

Panasonic Panasonic LZ1000 The LZ1000 takes a step down in the OLED panel it uses compared to the LZ1500, but there aren't too many compromises to be made as a result - this screen still offers plenty of bang for its buck. £1099 at John Lewis

Screen sizes: 55in and 65in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, Dolby Atmos

The main difference between the LZ1000 and LZ1500 are the panel - this has the slightly stepped-down Master OLED configuration, in place of the Master OLED Pro.

Other than that, much of the feature set on the LZ1000 is the same, including the HCX Pro AI processor, Game Control Board and the adoption of Panasonic's proprietary My Home Screen 7.0 smart TV operating system.

Panasonic Panasonic LZ980 You'll get a slightly less capable panel on the LZ980 compared with the LZ1000 but otherwise the differences are minimal. However, you can pick the LZ980 up in smaller screen sizes than the LZ1000 if that's important to you. £1099 at Currys

Screen sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in and 65in

The LZ980 uses a simpler OLED panel to the LZ1000 - which means it's not a Master OLED panel - but that is just about the only main difference between them.

Other than that, it is as fully-featured as the TV above it, with the HCX Pro AI processor, Atmos support and similarly great for gaming.

Like the LZ1500 it comes in smaller sizes too, which is great if space is at a premium.

Panasonic Panasonic LZ800 £899 at Amazon

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in, 48in, 42in

This UK-only OLED TV model is Panasonic's entry-level variant for 2022.

It strips back on a few things, with just an OLED panel (rather than Master OLED) and Cinema Surround audio. However, you still get the Game Control Board, My Home Screen 7.0 and plenty of the other bells and whistles from the rest of the year's range as above.

Panasonic LCD TVs

Alongside its popular and hugely capable OLED range, Panasonic also releases a range of LCD TVs ever year. We haven't heard any details on the 2023 range just yet, and the 2022 range is now down to limited availability too. Below are the few models you can still pick up at the time of writing, and we'll update this as soon as we know more on 2023's offering.

Panasonic Panasonic LX800 Whether you'd prefer LCD over OLED, or you just need something on a bit more of a budget, the LX800 was the flagship LCD model for a lot of regions and comes with plenty to like at this price. £569 at Amazon £799 at Currys

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in and 77in

The LX800 was the flagship LCD model for much of Europe, and is one of the few models from the range you can still find for sale.

It uses Panasonic's HDR Bright Panel Plus for crisp, bright images, which is backed up by the HCX processor. It's not as smart as the chip you'll find in much of its OLED range, but it promises to put contrast, clarity and colour accuracy at the forefront of its endeavours.

Once again, Panasonic offers a multi-HDR approach supporting both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos is supported here too - though you will need a decent separate sound system to hear it really do its thing. The onboard speakers here are stereo only and only capable of 20W too.

Gamers might be put off by the lack of specific features for them - you'll get a game mode for reducing input lag but this is a 60Hz panel, so no support for 4K/120Hz gaming - though there is ALLM support.

As far as its smart system goes, it features Android TV in place of My Home Screen, which means Chromecast will come built in, and Freeview Play is on board too.

Panasonic LX650 If you're on the look out for a big screen on a bit of a budget - the Panasonic LX650 is a superb choice. £427 at Amazon

Screen sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in

Manage your expectations appropriately with the LX650 and there's a lot to like in this entry-level LCD model.

It's a 4K HDR panel with direct backlighting, but does drop down on its HDR support to just Dolby Vision and standard HDR10 - there's no HDR10+ support here. Picture processing won't be as smart as the LX800, either, and it's another 60Hz panel, so not the very best for gaming.

Dolby Atmos is supported from an audio perspective, but you'll want to get a sound system that can make use of it, while Android TV is the smart system of choice once again. That means Chromecast and Google Assistant come built in, plus Freeview HD is on board with Freeview Play.

Considerations when buying a television

As a big ticket item, there's plenty to consider when it comes to buying a new television. First and foremost is size. That will, to a large extent, define the price - but you need to make sure that the TV you are buying will comfortably fit in the space you're trying to place it.

Panasonic hasn't made the move to 8K just yet, so that's not an option here. Instead you're looking at 4K televisions, up to 75-inch in LED or 77-inch in OLED, which is typically where people are buying such TVs. The OLED range is pretty wide, with Panasonic keen to stress how closely it works with Hollywood studios and offering models from 48 inches and up.

There are capable LED TVs in the range too, which delivers much more approachable prices, but again there are LED TVs in a range of different positions, so be sure to check exactly what you're getting to make sure you're TV is futureproofed.