Whether knowingly or not, we've all been exposed to the powerful might of the 'public address' or PA speaker at one point in our lives. If you've attended a public school, theater, sporting stadium, or airport, you've likely encountered the best PA speakers. They're omnipresent, amplifying messages, announcements, and music in various settings.

Selecting the perfect PA speaker for your needs is vital, whether you're managing a wedding venue, setting up a religious worship house, operating a public building, or promoting events at a club. It can feel overwhelming, especially if you're not experienced, but getting the right size, performance, wattage, and inputs makes all the difference. After all, you don't want to blow the driver pumping out drum and bass because you've selected a speaker that's unsuitable.

That's where we come in. After working six years in the music equipment industry, and having gigged in a band for the last 10, I've had hands-on experience with every product on this list, and they've all impressed for various different reasons. Whether you're looking for something portable, something powerful or price-conscious, there will be a PA speaker here for you. From Yamaha to RCF and Alto Professional, all the big brands are represented and are offering something different. Let's take a look.

Best PA speakers: Our top 6 picks

Yamaha DXR12 MKII 1. Best PA speaker overall Amplify your audio with Yamaha Sporting a much lighter ABS enclosure compared to plywood found on the DZR range, the Yamaha DXR12 MKII has a bucket-load of power, operates at 134dB SPL, is pole mountable and utilizes advanced DSP technology. It's a powerhouse that's hard to beat in the PA speaker game.



Yamaha is the king of quality. Whether it's a grand piano, motorbike, or saxophone, there's an assured quality you're going to get. Yamaha's PA division is no different in this ethos, and the DXR12 MKII is one of the best PA speakers the company has to offer.

The DXR series is constructed from a rugged ABS enclosure, as opposed to the plywood utilized by the DZR series. This offers several valuable advantages. Firstly, it's significantly lighter than plywood. If you're a one-man band or the unlucky band member tasked with carrying the PA, a lighter speaker is better. The ABS also reduces unwanted resonances and distortion that can murk up the overall sound.

The DXR12 MKII speakers offer power. Producing a maximum SPL of 134dB with 1100 watts of power, one single DXR12 MKII can easily fill a room. If you're looking to furnish larger venues, get a pair of them. An extra unit will help with audio dispersion. The pole mountable option is also a useful bonus for helping to project audio as far back as possible.

Sonically, the DXRs are incredibly articulate. This is down to a few clever additions. Yamaha has incorporated a lightweight 1.75-inch Neodymium HF compression driver that takes care of the mid and high frequencies extremely well. Voice reproduction is very clear and the DXRs will suit a singer-songwriter to a T because of it. The speaker also takes advantage of Yamaha's FIR-X tuning capabilities. In simple terms, this technology helps to align frequencies between the HF and LF transducers, ensuring a more precise and balanced sound.

Overall, there isn't much to dislike about Yamaha's DXR series. They tick virtually every box someone after a PA speaker could want.

Alto Professional TX310 2. Best budget PA speaker Professional performance for a paltry price Alto Professional proves that you don't have to break the bank to get a good amplified sound. The TX310 is a 350-watt speaker that packs a punch, can be Bluetooth integrated, and is incredibly easy to get a good sound from, fast. The TX310 is a great option for those with a coffee shop, non-profits on a budget, or anyone looking to hold meetings who don't need anything too advanced. Pros Incredibly easy to set up

Pole mountable or wedged angle

Bluetooth integrated Cons Not the most powerful $150 at Amazon

If you're looking for a PA speaker for a restaurant, a meeting room, or a smaller-sized coffee shop and don’t want to break your budget, check out Alto Professional's TX310 speaker. Costing around $150, it offers great value for money, even if you decide to double up and go for two units.

Although the TX310 has a pretty modest price tag, its performance punches well above its weight. It offers a tight, directional sound with 350 watts of power operating at 175 watts of continuous Class D power. The combination of a 10-inch LF driver and a 1-inch titanium diaphragm HF compression driver results in a PA speaker that delivers clear and articulate audio, ensuring your sound resonates with precision and clarity.

The TX310 is one of the most versatile PA speakers out there. It is both pole-mountable and angled on the side of the cabinet. This means you can either mount it on a speaker pole for optimal dispersion and throwback or use it as a personal monitor whilst you're on the stage. It doesn't stop there. The TX310 can also work with Bluetooth if you so desire, although the Bluetooth receiver is an optional extra.

Of course, at only 350 watts, this isn't the most powerful PA speaker on the market, so if you're looking to fill large spaces with audio, the TX310 isn't going to cut it.

Yamaha StagePas 1K MKII 3. Yamaha StagePas 1K MKII Practical, professional, and powerful Yamaha brings stadium-level technology to the StagePas 1K MKII. With its line array dispersion, lightweight design, easy setup, and app control, this PA speaker offers a hassle-free solution for anyone in need of professional sound reinforcement.



Pros Fantastic audio dispersion

App controllable

Conveniently packs away Cons Some may need more power $1450 at Amazon

With the StagePas 1K MKII, Yamaha has incorporated the speaker configuration that you usually find at the side of the biggest stages in the world, usually on stadium tours.

The speakers in the top half of StagePas 1K are organized in a J-curve and consist of 10 1.5-inch small-diameter speakers. The result is fantastic audio dispersion and coverage. This speaker configuration helps throw the audio consistently across longer distances than a standard speaker configuration would. The J-curve setup ensures that even those in the front row won't be overwhelmed by excessive volume, preventing them from soaking up all the audio and allowing everyone to enjoy the experience comfortably.

You'll also find operating the StagePas 1K extremely comfortable. The onboard five-channel digital mixer offers a generous number of connection options; from monoline level inputs to stereo inputs, this is a great unit if you want to travel as lightly as possible without an external mixer.

When it comes to traveling, the StagePas 1K condenses down easily into a size that's friendly for carrying. The top half of this system detaches and the included gig bag has specific slots to keep everything together. Lastly, the StagePas is Bluetooth compatible, and with it, you can deep dive into editing settings and save your favorite presets for quick recall when gigging.

RCF EVOX JMIX8 4. Best all-in-one PA speaker When power and convenience perfectly align The RCF EVOX JMIX8 is the ideal solution if you're looking for a singular unit solution to your PA problems. Capable of performing at 128dB max SPL, this thing is loud enough for a lot of different scenarios. The 12-inch woofer and 2.5-inch voice coil help to deliver a punchy bass with clean high frequencies and a digital mixer opens up lots of editing possibilities a conventional PA speaker wouldn't be capable of. Pros Incredibly durable

Fantastic audio playback

Bluetooth integrated

Eight digital inputs Cons Might not suit the less tech savvy $1880 at Amazon

Let's face it, unless you're a completely dedicated sound technician, setting up PA speakers can often be stressful. If you're after the most convenient solution possible, the RCF EVOX JMIX 8 should give you a better night's sleep the evening before a gig.

The JMIX 8 is an eight-channel, digital mixer all-in-one PA solution. Emphasis on digital here, as this system really comes alive when you're controlling it from the EVOX mobile app. However, if you do, there's a cornucopia of different controls to help your audio sound the best way it possibly can. With multiple different effects, amp simulators, equalizer controls and savable banks, the EVOX app is very hands-on.

As for sound, this PA speaker can operate at a maximum SPL of 128dB. If this doesn't sound like enough for your application, the systems can be linked for some extra oomph. However, with 1400 watts of two-way power, which is a 12-inch woofer and one high power 2.5-inch voice coil, the JMIX 8 will be powerful enough to host open mics, intimate gigs and conferences with ease.

While the digital capabilities may be groundbreaking for many sound technicians, those with a preference for traditional controls may be hesitant to embrace a PA speaker that relies heavily on digital technology.

Yamaha DBR12 5. Best lightweight PA speaker Lightweight and loud If you're in the market for a lightweight PA speaker, Yamaha's DBR range is worth considering. Weighing in at just 15.8kg for a 12-inch speaker, it's impressively portable. Yamaha also stands behind the durability of this speaker, offering a generous seven-year warranty. For working sound technicians, this warranty coverage is invaluable. Pros Very portable

Included seven-year warranty

Rigging points for ceiling installation Cons Some would prefer a wooden cabinet $450 at Amazon

Although it's not the flashiest PA speaker on our list, Yamaha's DBR12 will get the job done. Especially if you're looking for something that’s particularly lightweight. The DBR12 weighs in at 15.8kg, which is lighter than most other competitors on the market.

The speaker also packs a punch. The DBR12 speaker boasts an impressive 132dB maximum SPL, while its high-performance Class D amplifier delivers a whopping 1000 watts of power. As for sound quality, the DBR12 is a wonderfully musical speaker thanks to the 1.4-inch precision compression driver and the 12-inch cone that is capable of sensitive dynamics and precise clarity, even at higher volumes.

The DBR12 isn't limited to pole-mounted gigs; it also features M8 rigging threads, allowing it to be securely attached to the ceiling of a venue or restaurant. With angled side cabinets, it's versatile enough to serve as onstage monitoring, making it a flexible choice for various applications. Lastly, Yamaha are so confident of the DBR’s build quality that they give you a seven-year warranty.

RCF NX 915-A 6. Best PA speaker for bass response Rumbling chest-thumping bass from RCF When it comes to the best bass response, the RCF NX 915-A stands out as a top contender. With a linear frequency response of 45-20,000 Hz, a large 15-inch woofer and a two-channel 2100W amplifier, the NX 915-A has all the low-end you're likely to get from a PA speaker. Pros Phenomenal power

45-20000Hz linear frequency response

Very clever DSP processing Cons May be overkill for some $1499 at Amazon

Hailing from Italy, RCF is a prestigious name in the PA speaker game. The brand’s 9 series of speakers are built for power. Featuring 2100 watts of juice, the incorporated two-channel NX 9 Class-D amplifier has been promised to deliver 50% more power than previous generations. After hearing these things first hand, that is a very believable claim.

If you’re looking for a chest-thumping bass response, the NX 915-A speakers are a fantastic choice. The frequency response of the 915-A spans from 45-20,000Hz, and the large 15-inch woofer helps deliver those gut churning frequencies. A big driver measuring 15-inches is better for those low frequencies because it can move more air, resulting in a more impactful bass.

The NX 915-A excels not only in bass response but also in handling high frequencies with precision. Its 1.75-inch compression driver, crafted from Polyimide-Kapton, is reportedly ten times sturdier than RCF's previous models. This advancement translates to significantly improved accuracy and durability in audio reproduction, ensuring a superior listening experience in practice.

The bottom line: What's the best PA speaker?

Yamaha's reputation for quality extends to its PA division, with the DXR12 MKII standing out as one of its finest offerings. Constructed from rugged ABS instead of plywood, these speakers are lighter and offer clearer sound with reduced distortion. With a maximum SPL of 134dB and 1100 watts of power, a single DXR12 MKII can easily fill a room, while a pair ensures optimal audio dispersion for larger venues. The incorporation of a lightweight 1.75-inch Neodymium HF compression driver and Yamaha's FIR-X tuning technology further enhance the speakers' sonic clarity and balance. Overall, Yamaha's DXR series checks all the boxes for those seeking top-tier PA speakers.

For those seeking an affordable yet versatile PA speaker solution, Alto Professional's TX310 is a standout choice. Priced around $150, it delivers excellent value for money, even when purchasing multiple units. Despite its modest price tag, the TX310 offers impressive performance, boasting 350 watts of power with a 10-inch LF driver and a 1-inch titanium diaphragm HF compression driver. This combination ensures clear and articulate audio reproduction, ideal for smaller venues like restaurants, meeting rooms, or coffee shops.

How we choose the best PA speakers

With over six years of experience in the music tech realm and having gigged and promoted live music for the last ten years, I brought my expert insight to curate the finest PA speakers on the market. These choices are rooted in hands-on product exploration because nothing surpasses firsthand experience.

This list was also seen by the Pocket-lint A/V editorial team to ensure we hit every angle. We evaluated factors like sound quality, frequency range, price, driver size, SPL, wattage, and durability to ensure our selections meet the highest standards. If we've had a positive experience with a PA speaker, we made sure to add it to the list.

What's the difference between wattage and SPL?

When looking for any type of amplification, particularly PA speakers, the common assumption is the speakers' wattage will determine the loudness. While wattage does offer some insight into what volume level you can vaguely expect, it primarily signifies the amount of power the speaker consumes. For example, a car that guzzles more fuel isn't necessarily going to be faster than one that guzzles less fuel.

Sound pressure level (SPL), which is commonly broken up into two categories; peak SPL or continuous SPL, is a much more accurate indication of volume. Peak SPL, as the name suggests, is the instantaneous peak pressure level of the speaker, meaning the peak SPL represents the maximum loudness at any given time. Continuous SPL is the average you can come to expect the speaker to perform at.

Therefore, if volume is your main concern, keep an eye on the speaker's SPL levels. The higher the decibel level, the louder your PA speaker will be.

How many inputs do I need on a PA speaker?

The answer to this question depends on your specific needs and situation. There's no universal solution. For instance, if you're a solo artist performing acoustic sets, two inputs may be enough. However, if you're outfitting a venue, you'll likely need more than just two inputs.

Chances are, if you're planning on amplifying a full band, then you'll need an external mixer. This will also give you more hands-on control on volumes, gain stages, and any effects you might want to add to the overall mix. Remember, investing in versatile equipment that can adapt to various performance scenarios ensures you're always ready to deliver your best sound.

What do PA speakers actually mean?

PA speakers, stands for public address speakers. They're specially crafted to pump out audio at top volume, perfect for filling up big spaces with crystal-clear sound. Unlike the speakers you might use at home for your tunes, podcasts or vinyl, PA speakers are built tough with bigger drivers and serious power. They're the go-to for live gigs, announcements at events, or even just cranking up the music at a party.