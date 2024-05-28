Summer is upon us, and with summer comes all those outdoor hangouts. Music makes any outdoor gathering better, so you want to use a portable speaker that can project sound far enough and sound good enough while being durable. Thankfully, lots of Bluetooth speakers fit the bill for this, ranging from more affordable ones to premium ones.

Whatever your price range, there's a speaker there to take with you all summer to the beach, the park, the pool, or wherever else you want to take it. Read on to see some of the best Bluetooth speakers for your summer hangouts and to see which fits your needs the best.

Best Bluetooth speaker

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Durable and loud enough to take anywhere An ideal combination of size, style, sound and waterproof design makes this speaker very hard to beat. Pros IP67 dust- and water-resistant

Great sound

Stereo pairing Cons MicroUSB charging $100 at Amazon $100 at ultimate ears

As far as Bluetooth speakers go, the UE Wonderboom 3 makes for an incredible outdoor companion. This speaker has a long 14-hour battery life, so it'll last the whole day outside with you and your friends, and it's durable with IP67 water- and dust-resistance.

The UE Wonderboom 3 can get really loud, with great sounding bass too, making it great for the outdoors, since sound disperses outdoors a lot differently than indoors. You need that extra little bit of bass to make music sound better outdoors, and this speaker has certainly got that. You can also pair the UE Wonderboom 3 with other UE speakers for stereo pairing, increasing your listening options.

Best ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker

JBL Go 3 An ultra-portable powerhouse The JBL Go 6 is JBL's most portable and most affordable option. Pros Very portable

Gets very loud

IP67 dust- and water-resistant Cons Shorter battery life than the others $50 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

The JBL Go 3 is a really solid Bluetooth speaker to carry around, especially with the handy carrying strap on the side. It's IP67, making it fully dust-tight and able to withstand full immersion in water one metre deep for up to 30 minutes. So if you're looking for an ultra-durable speaker, the JBL Go 3 is a winner.

The speaker gets really loud, especially for how compact it is, making it perfect for outdoor summer hangouts. Sound has a lot more room to travel outdoors, so you want something that can really project.

The JBL Go 3 is also equipped with a really great battery life. JBL claims 5 hours, but in my experience, it far exceeds that, lasting closer to 10 hours. This speaker will easily take you through a day outside with friends, and it charges really fast via USB-C if you need a top-up.

Best budget Bluetooth speaker

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Save some money with Soundcore The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is a great affordable option for anyone looking for a speaker to take outdoors. It has a very long 24-hour battery life, so you can use it all you want without worrying about the battery dying. Pros Affordable

IPX5 water-resistance

Lightweight Cons No dust resistance

Plain looking $30 at Amazon

If you're looking for a very affordable and compact speaker to take with you for an outing, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is a reliable choice. It has a long 24-hour battery life, so you can take it out multiple times before you even have to charge it. And while it's a Bluetooth speaker, you can also use it wired with a 3.5mm connection, if you want to save some battery life on your phone.

The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker isn't quite as durable as some of the other speakers on this list, being only IPX5. This means it can withstand low pressure water streams from any angle, but it doesn't have any dust-resistance. While a little bit of dust certainly won't hurt it, this isn't a speaker I'd place directly in the sand at the beach.