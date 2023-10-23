We reviewed the OnePlus Open here and had a lot of great things to say about it. To sum up, we were impressed with its great screens, killer camera, and seriously solid software make this a strong competitor, even at the $1500 purchase price. If you go for one, protect that investment with a case. Here's our rundown of the best OnePlus Open cases you can get right now.

We're big fans of foldable phones as they combine touch screen convenience with extreme portability. While Samsung and Google have been the industry leaders so far, we're pretty psyched that Chinese manufacturer OnePlus is throwing their hat into the ring with the OnePlus Open release.

If you want the thinnest and lightest case on the market right now that will still keep your new OnePlus Open safe, this stylish option from Teroxa is a great choice. It's available in various colors to coordinate with your outfit, and fingerprint, slip, yellowing and scratch-resistant.

If you want a classic style for your ultra-modern folding phone, this faux crocodile leather case is going to fit the bill. The case is made from anti-fingerprint, anti-sweat, anti-slip PU leather for fashion and durability, and it looks great on the phone whether it's folded or unfolded.

It's important to note that this isn't actually composed of carbon fiber, but rather replicates the iconic visual design of the material. The actual case is composed of premium PU leather with a hard interior PC frosted shell, so it will keep your new foldable safe and secure.

As OnePlus's official case, this protector totes a high-end enclosure using premium leatherette for a soft and secure feeling, and the back is equipped with an aluminum bracket stand that holds the phone upright at an angle, so you can use the huge screen for hands-free media streaming.

What is the best OnePlus Open case right now?

Because the OnePlus Open just hit the market, third-party sellers haven't had a lot of opportunities to create cases and accessories for it. A few companies besides OnePlus are already out there, but we'd expect this collection to expand with new products in the next few weeks. That's why we determined the first-party Protective Set from OnePlus was the best option. It's the most expensive, but for the time being will be the top choice.

We did find a few alternate options from Chinese casemakers Damondy and Teroxa, both of whom provide reliable third-party PU leather and high-density plastic cases for a wide variety of phone styles. Their initial cases don't do a lot to accentuate the unique features of fhe OnePlus Open, but they will certainly do the job in keeping your new mobile protected. They are available in a wider array of colors and finishes than the official OnePlus case if style and fashion is your prime concern.

We'll be updating this collection in the coming weeks as our coverage of the OnePlus Open continues, so bookmark this page if you pick up one of these innovative phones. We're always excited when a new contender hits the market, as choice for the consumer is a win for everybody.

When did the OnePlus Open come out?

The OnePlus foldable phone was revealed fairly recently, on October 19th, 2023.

What is the newest OnePlus phone?

The OnePlus Open is the Chinese company's newest phone.