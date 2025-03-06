Summary Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an annual trade show where tech companies show off new devices and conceptual products.

For 2025, MWC spanned March 3 through 6, in Barcelona, Spain.

Pocket-lint was on the ground at MWC 2025 -- here's our picks for this year's top new tech.

Another exciting Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show has come and gone, and 2025's event didn't disappoint. The show floor was packed with exciting new tech releases, prototype devices , and outlandish hardware concepts .

Pocket-lint was on the ground at MWC this year, checking out a diverse range of products from a dizzying number of consumer technology brands. Below is a collection of our favorite things from MWC 2025, spanning everything from phones and laptops, to electric vehicles , and more.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing's unique design language takes on a mind of its own

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is a mid-range handset with a 6.77-inch display, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and a uniquely designed rear triple camera design. See at Nothing

Nothing’s latest mid-range phone series is dominated by the Phone 3a Pro , both regarding mindshare and in terms of camera module design. The handset’s translucent rear panel, glyph interface, and strange camera array all make for a unique hardware identity. When mixed with the clean and attractive Nothing OS software skin and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, the Phone 3a Pro is dressed to impress.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The point-and-shoot camera phone reborn

Xiaomi 15 Ultra The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a high-end flagship phone that is co-engineered with Leica, and offers a physical design reminiscent of a point-and-shoot camera. See at Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra is the talk of the town right now, and for good reason. Aside from the usual high-end specifications fitted into the handset, Xiaomi has designed the exterior to loosely resemble a point-and-shoot camera . We’ve seen this sort of thing before (think: Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom ), but Xiaomi appears to have balanced retro design undertones and in-hand practicality this time around.

Honor Pad V9

An excellent bang-for-your-buck Android tablet

Honor Pad V9 The Honor Pad V9 is an 11.5-inch Android tablet that ships with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate display, and offers a slim 6.1mm thin chassis. See at Honor

There’s a lot to love about Honor’s latest mid-range tablet, the 11.5-inch Pad V9. For the cost of entry, you’re getting a lot of hardware: a 144Hz refresh rate display, a downright skinny 0.24-inch (6.1mm) chassis thickness, a metal build, and more. The Android tablet market -- particularly in the mid-range -- is devoid of options, and Honor appears ready to jump in and fill the void.