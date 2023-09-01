Key Takeaways IFA is a popular tech show open to the public, showcasing TV and audio innovations alongside other cutting-edge technologies.

IFA is a firm fixture in the global tech calendar, pulling in plenty of visitors and plenty of launches to the exhibition halls of Berlin. It doesn't quite match CES for size, but it's often the launch pad for many of the desirable new devices heading into holiday buying periods. Although the show returned in full force, there were some notable absences. Despite this, there was plenty of be excited about, from the latest headphones, through to some future tech that's going to change the landscape in the future.

IFA is best known as a TV and audio show. It started life as a radio show in 1924, but what's interesting about IFA is that it's open to the public: that means that real people can see real tech and get a chance to sample some of the innovations themselves, while enjoying a pretzel and stein. That's exactly what we've been doing, so here is our Best of IFA 2023, presented in alphabetical order.

Amazfit Balance

The Amazfit Balance is positioned as a new flagship lifestyle watch and one of the most impressive things about it is how slim and light it is. It has a lovely 1.5-inch display, Alexa built-in and offers all the sport functions and that Amazfit is known for.

Garmin Venu 3

Garmin has updated its popular Venu smartwatch, with the new Venu 3 offering new skills, such as advanced sleep tracking that includes napping, sleep coaching - as well as support for wheelchair users for the first time. Loaded with connected tech, the new watch is similar in size and appearance to the previous models, but now has longer battery life, a speaker and microphone to allow calling and voice control.

Honor Magic V2

The Honor Magic V2 sees a return of the slim folding phone, with Honor looking to make an impact on the market, but not so much your pocket. Design as at the forefront of the V2, folding to just 9.9mm thick, so that's basically the same size as a regular candybar phone. There's loads of power, a huge 7.92-inch display and plenty of cameras. What we don't know yet is how the software experience will stand-up - but the hardware is certainly impressive.

Jabra Elite 10

Jabra has produced some great headphones over the past few years, and have often been highlights for their great value for money and efficient noise cancellation. But the Jabra Elite 10 take a step forward in the tech they offer, supporting Dolby Atmos and headtracking, going you advanced listening options. We're in the process of reviewing these headphones, but from what we've seen so far, they look really promising.

JBL Authentics

The new JBL Authentics range stands out by offering access to simultaneous voice assistants. You can command Alexa or Google Assistant on these speakers, and interchangeably, so you can have Alexa control your home and Google answer your general knowledge questions. That's on top of a quality retro design with that reliable JBL sound quality. This is a family of speakers with an attention to detail that might attract a more discerning buyer to JBL. We're ready to be impressed.

Lenovo Legion Go

The Lenovo Legion Go offers a Switch-like approach to portable gaming, packing in an impressive display and plenty of power. The Steam Deck perhaps didn't need any more rivals, but it looks like the Lenovo Legion is certainly taking the fight to them. There's an 8.8-inch display and up to an AMD Ryzen Zt Extreme to drive Windows - while promising access to loads of games. The Lenovo Legion Go feels like a star in the making.

LG Standby ME Go

You wouldn't think that there's really a great demand for a television in a suitcase, but if you're on the move, then a 27-inch TV without a suitcase is probably the lesser option. There's been a small resurgence in portable monitors recently, but what really strikes us about the Standby Me Go is that it's fun. And if there's no space for fun in consumer tech, then what's the point, heh? You'll get 3-hours of use before you have to plug it in.

Philips Hue Secure

Philips has expanded the Hue brand to cover home security, launching a suite of products in Hue Secure designed to work in cohoots with its existing lights. The aim here is to give you a seamless experience, with your Hue lights acting as a deterrent and all running through the Hue app. There's a range of cameras - battery, wired, floodlight - and a door sensor. You'll need a subscription to get the most out of the new system that's designed to rival Arlo or Ring.

Sennheiser Ambeo Mini

The Sennheiser Ambeo Mini isn't just an IFA award winner - we've also fully reviewed this soundbar and think it's a top choice. With a compact design but outstanding virtual surround sound, it's a total room-filler, and it's sized to fit on the vast majority of TV stands, unlike way larger options. This is a soundbar to rival (if not outstrip) the excellent Sonos Beam, and a really impressive statement from Sennheiser.

Sony Xperia 5 V

The Sony Xperia 5 V follows on from the Xperia 1 V launched earlier in the year, offering a compact flagship device. The design has been refreshed a little as the cameras get a shake-up around the back, but this is Sony doing what it does best. There's a 21:9 display, plenty of power and a decent battery - and it's cheaper than the phone it replaces. It's easier on your pocket in every sense of the word.

TCL X955

Big in size - 98 and 85 inches - and big in brightness - 5000 nits - the TCL X955 wants to shake up the TV market with its QD-Mini LED panel, offering over 5000 dimming zones. While we're excited about the performance of this TV, it's the connectivity we're drawn to, as this screen also debuts Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, a new connection protocol designed to help you wirelessly connect your Atmos speakers. That will make it much easier to manage you soundstage with needing an AV receiver.