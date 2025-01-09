Summary Asus' Zenbook A14 is the lightest Windows laptop with Snapdragon chips at CES 2025.

Satechi's Mac Mini M4 Stand solves the port problem and adds storage expansion.

Samsung's Odyssey G8 brings an OLED gaming monitor with 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

CES is always changing. It wasn't that long ago that the Consumer Electronics Show was the best place to learn about smartphones, and it's only been a few years since it seemed like TVs dominated every exciting announcement. If rumblings about the potential of AI were in the background of CES 2024, it burst into the spotlight at CES 2025. But that doesn't mean the trade show didn't have great hardware to show off, too.

Below is a collection of our favorite things we saw at CES 2025, covering everything from the latest Windows laptops , to toaster-like iPhone charging system s. It's an eclectic mix , but there should be something for everyone to look forward to as these new products (hopefully) launch at some point in the near future.

Related Nintendo Switch 2 leaks hit Amazon and CES An Amazon Japan listing has possibly leaked the Switch 2, and there is lots of talk about the console at CES 2025.

Best laptop

Asus Zenbook A14

The Microsoft Surface Laptops have always felt like a good analogue to the MacBook because of their polished design and frequently premium materials, but at CES 2025, Asus made a credible claim to the "MacBook Air of Windows" crown. The new laptop is called the Asus Zenbook A14 and the company claims it's the "world's lightest Copilot+PC." Besides its 31.7oz weight, the Zenbook A14 earns its title because it uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series chips, which gives it access to all of Windows 11's new AI features , a14-inch FHD OLED display, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Like Apple's laptop, the Zenbook A14 has what could be generously described as a minimalistic design and subdued colors. Rather than aluminum, though, Asus opted for a "Ceraluminum" chassis that makes it lighter than other devices, while still being scratch-resistant. The Zenbook A14 should be a solid Windows laptop, and with these specs, a compelling alternative to the MacBook Air.

Your changes have been saved Zenbook A14 Asus' Zenbook A14 is the MacBook Air of Windows laptops thanks to its 31.7oz weight and snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series chips. See at Asus

Related Asus is ready to take on the MacBook Air with its Zenbook A14 Announced at CES 2025, the Zenbook A14 is shockingly close to competing with Apple's MacBook Air.

Best Mac accessory

Satechi Mac Mini M4 Stand and Hub

Satechi / Pocket-lint

The redesigned Mac mini was arguably the best product Apple released in 2024, combining the right mix of compact design and powerful new custom chip into a computer that immediately seemed useful to just about anyone in the market for a new one. Unfortunately, unlike its Mac Studio sibling, it was missing any kind of port option beyond USB-C, especially on the front of the computer. Enter the Satechi Mac Mini M4 Stand and Hub .

The CES show floor is littered with accessories, but Satechi is a trusted brand, and this stand and hub combo solves one of the new Mac mini's biggest problems. Mount the computer on top, and you'll not only get access to a front-facing SD card reader, and three USB-A ports, but also the ability to expand your Mac's storage with an NVMe solid state drive. That could save you the trouble of paying up front for a storage expansion, and give you the opportunity to upgrade over time. Plus, the silver aluminum finish of Satechi's accessory is a pretty good match for the Mac mini, so it shouldn't stand out, either.

Your changes have been saved Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub Satechi's Stand and Hub adds much-needed ports to Apple's newest Mac mini, including an SD card reader and the option for storage expansion. See at Satechi

Best monitor

Samsung Odyssey G8 27-inch

Samsung / Pocket-lint

You can trust Samsung to come to a trade show with impressive displays, and in the case of CES 2025, it had multiple. The standout for Pocket-lint was the Samsung Odyssey G8 27-inch, though, one of several gaming-focused OLED monitors that premiered at the show. Samsung's new display comes with multiple perks. OLED screens, especially the 4K ones, are frequently huge. Closer to small televisions than something that can fit on a modest desk. Samsung claims its new display is the world's first 4K, 27-inch OLED gaming monitor.

High-resolution and not gigantic is a great combination.

The Odyssey G8 also has a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, for even smoother gameplay, along with a 0.03ms pixel response time and a pixel density of 165ppi. Samsung Display, the division of the Korean conglomerate responsible for manufacturing screens, is also supplying OLED panels to Asus and MSI, so Samsung isn't the only option you can turn to now, but it is offering the sleekest-looking choice of the three.

Your changes have been saved Samsung Odyssey G8 27-inch Samsung's Odyssey G8 27-inch is a more manageable OLED gaming monitor, with a 4K resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. See at Samsung

Related All the Galaxy S25 leaks and rumors Samsung doesn't want you to know With the Galaxy S25 series' launch just a few weeks away, I'll break down all the rumors surrounding Samsung's upcoming flagships.

Best TV / projector

LG PF600U

LG

LG loves a unique concept device, but the LG PF600U stands out because it's going to be a real product. You can turn to the LG CineBeam S for a more traditional short-throw home theater projector, the LG PF600U is a lamp. Specifically, it's a combination LED floor lamp, Bluetooth speaker, and projector, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

The PF600U has a 110-degree titling head according to LG, and can project an image up to 120-inches in size, with 300 ANSI lumens of brightness to play with. As a lamp, the PF600U has nine color settings and five brightness settings, but when you are ready to sit down and stream your favorite show, you've got a competent projector running LG's webOS software to turn to.

It's perfect if you're looking for a more discrete living room setup.

Your changes have been saved LG PF600U LG's PF600U projector is a lamp that also functions as mood lighting, a Bluetooth speaker, and a 1080p projector. It's perfect for living rooms that would be better without a big screen. See at LG

Related LG's newest projector hides in plain sight LG has revealed two new projectors ahead of CES 2025, and one looks like the coolest floor lamp ever.

Best robot vacuum

Roborock Saros Z70

Roborock / Pocket-lint

We're inching ever-closer to having at-home robots that can do more than just vacuum and mop , and Roborock's Saros Z70 is a first taste of what that could look like. The Saros Z70 is a robot vacuum that can scan, map, and clean your home, but with a twist: a built-in arm called the "OmniGrip" that can pick up and store obstructions while it does so. The arm is only capable of carrying up to 300 grams, so don't expect it to move furniture, but to pick up a stray sock or piece of trash? You're in luck.

Roborock says the Saros Z70 breaks up its cleaning process into three phases. The first is concerned with vacuuming and identifying and marking objects it needs to pick up. Then it rolls around picking up those objects and storing them in a location of your choice, like a closet or basket. After that, it vacuums the area where those objects were to make sure they're clean. The Saros Z70 doesn't have a price, but Roborock plans to share that and an official release date later this year if you want to purchase one of your own.

Your changes have been saved Roborock Saros Z70 The Saros Z70 is a traditional Roborock robot vacuum with a retractable arm that can pick and put away objects that way up to 300 grams. See at Roborock

Related Roborock's new robot vacuum can pick up your socks for you Roborock has revealed an AI-powered vacuum that has a robotic arm capable of picking up small objects.

Best iPhone accessory

Belkin PowerGrip

Belkin / Pocket-lint

MagSafe is great, but there's a good chance you don't use it for all that much beyond charging -- at least I don't. The Belkin PowerGrip that debuted at CES 2025, makes the case that, with the right accessory, MagSafe can transform your phone. The PowerGrip essentially turns your iPhone into a classic point-and-shoot camera by adding an ergonomic grip, shutter button, and 10,000 mAh battery that can wirelessly charge your phone.

That might seem less critical on a new iPhone 16 with Camera Control, but for anyone else, the PowerGrip will keep your phone charged for long shoots, and make it easier to capture a picture than touching the screen or remembering which volume button to press. There's even a tiny screen on the PowerGrip that can tell you how much battery it has left. Belkin's accessory doesn't have a final price yet, but the company says it should be available in May.

Your changes have been saved Belkin's PowerGrip The Belkin PowerGrip is a MagSafe accessory that turns your smartphone into a point-and-shoot camera with a shutter button and extra battery life. See at Belkin

Related This weird battery pack turns your iPhone into an old-school camera This weird battery pack disguised as a camera grip makes it easier to shoot photos in landscape.

Best phone power pack

Swippitt Instant Power System