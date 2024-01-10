After the pandemic years, CES 2023 made it feel like one of the world’s largest consumer electronics trade shows never missed a step -- and 2024 was no different, with a wealth of announcements and gadgets to see on the showfloor. Below, in alphabetical order, is Pocket-lint’s list of the best devices to come out of this year’s event.

Rabbit R1

Pocket-sized computer

Rabbit

Unsurprisingly, the Rabbit R1 was one of Pocket-lint’s favorite devices to come out of CES 2024. For the uninitiated, it’s a pocket-sized computer complete with a 2.88-inch display and rotating camera. But just don’t call it a phone. That’s because Rabbit, the startup behind R1, hopes its first-ever device will help reduce your reliance on distracting screens. At the heart of the R1 is what the company is calling a Large Action Model or LAM. Rabbit claims its software can interact with almost any platform without the need for dedicated APIs.

It’s an intriguing concept, and one we’re eager to try out for ourselves when the R1 arrives later this year. The fact Sweden’s Teenage Engineering, best known for the elegant OP-1 synth, helped design the device, makes it all the more appealing.

Clicks

iPhone Keyboard

Clicks

We’ll admit, we have a soft spot at Pocket-lint for products that take us back to when we first started using certain technologies. So ,when Clicks, a startup co-founded by CrackBerry editor-in-chief Kevin Michaluk and Michael Fisher of Mr. Mobile fame, announced last week it was readying a clicky keyboard case for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, we were left intrigued. After all, there’s something about the tactility offered by older smartphones like the BlackBerry Curve that many miss with modern touchscreen devices.

At CES 2024, Clicks was on the showfloor to give people the chance to demo its case, and wouldn’t you know it, the reception so far has been positive. We can’t wait to try this accessory with our iPhones.

MSI Claw

Handheld gaming console

MSI

It didn’t take long for the then newly minted PC gaming handheld market to become crowded after Valve released the Steam Deck in early 2022. In 2024, it looks like consumers will have more choice than ever for how they can play their Steam games on the go, thanks to devices like the MSI Claw.

Announced at CES this week, the Claw is the first handheld of its kind to feature an Intel Meteor Lake CPU. To date, Valve, Asus and every other company that has dipped into the space other than MSI, have gone with AMD-designed chipsets. That makes it a potential inflection point for PC gaming handhelds. Will Intel come to dominate the space like it has traditionally done in the desktop market for decades? The MSI Claw may provide a clue when it arrives later this year.

GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs

Video Cards

Nvidia

Nvidia had one task going into CES 2024: It could not fumble its GeForce RTX 40 Super unveiling. Thankfully, the company nailed the script, announcing three new mid-generation GPUs that offer faster performance and more competitive pricing relative to AMD’s current crop of video cards. The first of those will arrive later this month when Nvidia’s add-in board partners begin selling the RTX 4070 Super for around $599.

Garmin HRT-Fit

Sports bra attachament

Garmin

For many people, finding a heart rate monitor that comfortably fits a sports bra is a challenge. Thankfully, 2024 could bring a solution to that problem, with Garmin announcing the HRM-Fit at CES. The company says its latest wearable should fit most medium- and high-support sports bras, including popular models from Adidas and Under Armour, thanks to a clip-on design. The HRM-Fit is available to order starting this week for $150. Expect to see a review from Pocket-lint soon.

Honda Zero

Saloon concept EV

Honda

In recent years, CES has become an auto show more than anything else. 2024 was no different, with more than a few companies, including Sony and Hyundai, using the event to share their latest automotive advancements. However, one reveal stood above the rest, with Honda showing off an electric sedan dubbed the Saloon. The automaker said it would release an EV based on the concept vehicle sometime in 2026, and that it would make its way to the North American market. For a company that has been slow to invest in electrification, the news was welcome indeed.

Samsung Music Frame

Speaker version of Frame TV

Samsung

Samsung’s Frame TV has made a niche for itself, and for good reason. A lot of people, myself included, appreciate that the company offers a design-forward television that won’t clash with your home decor. So it should come as no surprise then that Samsung plans to expand the frame line in 2024 to include a speaker model. Dubbed the Music Frame, it doesn’t feature a QLED screen like its TV counterpart. Instead, you will need to manually insert a printed photo or art piece, but the result is the same. It will hide an unsightly piece of home theatre gear – in this case, a Dolby Atmos-capable speaker – behind something more visually appealing. Samsung hasn’t announced pricing for the Music Frame yet, but Pocket-lint will share that information once it becomes available.

Samsung 8K Premiere Projector

Interactive display projector

Samsung

Surprise! Another Samsung device on this list. This time, it’s the company’s new 8K Premiere short-throw projector. It’s one of four projectors Samsung will release later this year with its new Lightwarp feature, which it says can turn any surface or object into an interactive display. Samsung envisions people using the tool to do things like write temporary sticky notes on their wall or play tabletop games. Premiere projectors will also offer a dashboard with widgets for the weather, time and more. The 8K Premiere will also offer full wireless audio and video connectivity courtesy of the company’s new One Connect hub.