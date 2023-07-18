The Nothing phone (1) was a breath of fresh air when it was released. With a unique Glyph interface that set it apart from its rivals, and a highly competitive price tag, it was exciting to see a new kid on the block come out with a product that was genuinely different.

With the much-anticipated release of the Nothing phone (2), the company is aiming to conquer the US market too. If you're an early adopter and want to keep your brand new Nothing phone (2) protected, then here's a run-down of some of the cases you can get your hands on right now.

Our picks for the top Nothing phone (2) cases

Hensinple Clear Anti-Scratch Nothing Phone 2 Case 1. Best Nothing phone (2) case overall Crystal clear protection A clear case that keeps your Glyph interface on show, made with TPU+PC to protect against drops, with a tempered glass screen protector. The 1.5mm raised edge protects your screen and camera from impact or surface contact. Pros Keeps your Glyph interface on display

Good drop resistance

Screen protector included Cons Can be tricky to fit at first $16 at Amazon

One of the big selling points of the original Nothing phone was the unique Glyph interface on the back and the same concept appears on the Nothing phone (2). The array of LED lights can indicate charge level, who is calling or messaging you, or if you have app notifications. If you want to be able to see your Glyph interface, you're going to need a clear case.

The Hensimple for Nothing phone (2) case is made from crystal clear thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) plus polycarbonate (PC). It can resist stains but is also strong enough to withstand drops of up to 10 feet (3m). You also get a 0.33mm 9H tempered glass screen protector to keep the front of your Nothing phone (2) free from scratches. You get great protection without impacting the look of your Nothing phone (2).

Tiwinxing Ultra Soft Shockproof Nothing Phone 2 Case 2. Best Nothing phone (2) case for showing off Glyph interface Show off the Glyph Interface in style A shockproof TPU bumper case available in a range of colours, with precision cut outs to allow your Glyph interface to shine through. If you like the Glyph interface, but not the industrial design of the Nothing Phone 2, this case lets you add some colour. Pros Keeps Glyph interface visible

Range of colours

Wireless charge without removing case Cons No screen protector $14 at Amazon

If you're a big fan of the Glyph interface, but not a huge fan of the see-through design that can make your phone look a little like a hard drive from 1995, then the Tiwinxing Ultra Soft Shockproof Nothing phone (2) case could be just what you need. You get a bumper case in a range of colours that has precision cut-outs to keep your Glyph interface on display. The contrast with your Glyph interface can really make it pop.

The case is made from TPU and you can wirelessly charge your Nothing phone (2) without needing to remove the case. There's also gold plating around the edges of the case to add a little style. There's no included screen protector, however. The raised edges of the bumper case will protect your screen against drops, but if you keep your phone in your pocket, you might want to invest in a screen protector, too.

HGJTF Anti-Scratch Shell Nothing Phone 2 Case 3. Best value Nothing Phone (2) case Low-cost protection A shockproof clear silicone bumper case that keeps your Glyph interface visible at a low price. The case is easy to slip on and off but can be left on for charging. Also includes a finger ring kickstand. Pros Keeps Glyph interface visible

Great value

Includes kick stand Cons No screen protector $6 at Amazon

The Nothing phone (1) was offered at a very competitive price, and whilst the Nothing phone (2) is more expensive, it still costs much less than many other smartphones out there. If you're looking for an equally cost-effective way to protect your Nothing phone (2), then the HGTJF Anti-Scratch Shell Nothing phone (2) case is a good choice.

The clear silicone bumper case allows you to see your Glyph interface and also prevents watermarks and fingerprints and is easy to quickly remove or put back on if needed. There's also a finger ring included that can double as a kick stand for your Nothing Phone (2).The Glyph interface on the Nothing Phone (2) is certainly unique, but it's not necessarily something that you'll want to use all the time. If you prefer seeing notifications on the front of your phone rather than the back, then this PU leather wallet case offers great protection. It also has space for bank cards so that you don't need to bring anything else with you.

FZZSZS Leather Wallet Flip Nothing Phone 2 Case 4. Most practical Nothing phone (2) case Old school protection A polyurethane leather wallet case that protects your Nothing phone 2 front and back. There are card slots for bank cards, and the case can also double as a stand. Pros Protection front and back

Includes space for bank cards

Vintage style Cons Hides Glyph interface

Not ideal for one-handed use $8 at Amazon

The artificial leather cover may not allow you to see your Glyph interface, but it keeps both the front and the back of your phone protected, ensuring that even if your phone is in your pocket or your purse with your keys, the screen isn't going to get scratched. There's also something satisfying about keeping a hi-tech phone in an old school cover. It's not that easy to open one-handed, however.The '3 in 1' nature of this case is a little misleading. It doesn't serve three purposes; it comes in three parts. The soft silicone covers the back of your Nothing Phone (2), with precision cut outs to keep the Glyph interface on show. This part includes a textured background with ribs and ridges that mimic the industrial look of the phone itself.

Tiwinxing Shockproof Hard Matte Nothing Phone 2 Case 5. Best slim Nothing phone (2) case A case in three parts This ultra-thin silicone case comes in three parts to keep your Nothing phone 2 protected. The silicone back has precision cut outs to keep your Glyph interface visible, and two separate pieces that slide over the top and bottom to protect against drops. Pros Adds little bulk to your phone

Keeps Glyph interface visible

Mimics Nothing phone (2) industrial look Cons No screen protector included $14 at Amazon

Two separate hard matte pieces fit over the top and bottom of the phone to protect against knocks and drops. These can match the colour of the main section or can be a different colour to provide a striking contrast. There's no screen protector included. If you're not that fussed about using the Glyph interface, then this simple case may be all you need. The flexible TPU makes the case easy to get on and off in a pinch, but offers protection against collisions, scratches, and greasy fingers. The Glyph interface is covered, but the precision cutouts ensure you can still use the camera and access the physical buttons and ports with the case on.

YZKJSZ Shock-Absorption Silicone Nothing Phone 2 Case 7. Best Nothing phone (2) case for hiding Glyphs Simple but effective This flexible TPU case is a simple and cost-effective way to add protection to your Nothing phone 2. It's easy to slide on and off but doesn't allow you to see your Glyph interface. Pros Great value

Easy on and off Cons Hides the Glyph interface $7 at Amazon

There's no front protection on this case so you may want to invest in a screen protector to keep scratches to a minimum, but you can keep the rest of your phone safe from damage at a great price.

Best Nothing phone (2) cases: The bottom line

Hensinple Clear Anti-Scratch Nothing Phone 2 Case Editor's Choice Crystal clear protection A clear case that keeps your Glyph interface on show, made with TPU+PC to protect against drops, with a tempered glass screen protector. The 1.5mm raised edge protects your screen and camera from impact or surface contact. $16 at Amazon

The Hensimple Clear Anti-Scratch Nothing phone (2) case takes our top slot. Part of the joy of rocking a Nothing phone (2) is seeing people notice your phone, because it's different from all the other handsets out there. That's why a clear case that shows off your Nothing phone (2) in all its glory is a great choice. The case offers decent protection, and comes with an included screen protector to guard against scratches.

If you're looking for great value, the HGJTF Anti-Scratch Shell Nothing phone (2) case still allows you to show off your phone at a price you can't argue with.

How to choose a Nothing phone (2) case

Choosing the right case can be a challenge, especially for a new model of phone. Here are some of the questions you'll want to consider.

Does a Nothing phone (1) case fit my Nothing phone (2)?

There are a few key differences between the Nothing phone (1) and the Nothing phone (2). When it comes to cases, one of the most important is that the screen size on the Nothing phone (2) is larger than on the original Nothing phone (1). This means that your Nothing phone (1) case isn't going to fit.

Do I need a screen protector?

This is really personal choice. Bumper cases can protect the screen when you drop your phone, but if something comes into to contact with the screen in a different way, there's no additional protection. Some cases will come with an included screen protector, or wallet cases can include a front cover that provides protection when closed.

Do I need a wallet case?

If you still carry bank or credit cards rather than paying for everything with your phone, a wallet case can reduce the number of things you need to carry. You can slip your bank cards into the case, and have everything you need on hand. If you don't use physical cards then a wallet case may be overkill.

Can I still charge with my case on?

Many cases will allow you to wirelessly charge your Nothing phone (2) with the case still on. However, some cases may not work so well. It's always worth checking the details of a case before you purchase to see if you can charge properly with the case still on. It's also something to consider if you want to take advantage of the reverse wireless charging capabilities of the Nothing phone (2).