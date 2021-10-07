Table of contents

The Nintendo Switch continues to amaze us years after its launch - it's a console and a portable all-in-one, and already has a library that contains some of the very best games ever made.

We love it, basically, and that goes for the excellent Switch Lite and Switch OLED, as well. That said, the speakers one the little consoles are more than a little underwhelming for more dramatic moments in games, so pairing your Switch with a headset is a no-brainer. The voice chat situation is a little complicated with Nintendo, so you'll have to check which games will let you chat, but these options will all sound great.

Thanks to a recent software update, too, you can also pair any Bluetooth headphones to your Switch for audio. For the sake of simplicity, though, we're sticking to dedicated gaming headsets in this guide.

All of the options on this list have been tested extensively, checking not for just pure audio quality but also how well-built they are, what features they offer and how useful they are when you're on the move.

Our Top Pick: Nintendo Switch Headsets

Pocket-lint Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox 1. Best Nintendo Switch headset overall Best overall Ignore the name - this is a great headset for the Switch. Pros Great audio for the price

Good dongle

Wireless play Cons A little flimsy $62 at Amazon See at Amazon (CA)

The name might be confusing, but, trust us, this works perfectly with the Switch and its included USB-C dongle. The fact that it'll also work with Xbox makes it one of the most widely-compatible headsets out there.

It's also reasonably priced and sounds really great, bringing your games to life, and the removable mic is great for saving on space when not in use. Build quality is solid and it's really light and comfortable, making for an exceptional all-round bundle.

Pocket-lint Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max 2. Best Nintendo Switch headset for features Great sound Another cross-platform headset that works a treat. Pros Cross-platform play

Great sound

Comfortable Cons A little plasticky

Not that cheap $0 at Amazon $129.99 at Best Buy $129.95 at Turtle Beach

This great headset from Turtle Beach is another example of a cross-platform beauty - it will work with every major console on the market right now, and is perfect for the Switch in docked mode.

The USB dongle means you can't use it in handheld modes, though, which is a downside for Switch gamers. For TV sessions, though, it sounds excellent and is nice and comfortable.

Pocket-lint EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid 3. Best Nintendo Switch earbuds Great earbuds The best choice for true wireless play. Pros Earbuds are easier to carry

Great sound

Low-latency connection Cons No microphone when using a dongle $99 at Amazon

EPOS has hit it out of the park with its first true wireless gaming earbuds, and they're a perfect fit for the Switch. An included dongle gets you low-latency connectivity for a superb lag-free sound that's rich and bassy.

It's dead easy to connect and they're really comfortable to wear for long sessions. Plus, a charging case helps them to about 20 hours of battery life, while you can also use them as great everyday earbuds with your phone when you're not on the Switch.

The only drawback is that they won't work with in-game chat, as the microphone only works via Bluetooth, which the Switch isn't packing at the moment.

Pocket-lint Logitech Pro X 4. Best wired Nintendo Switch headset Excellent wired play $93 $130 Save $37 One of the best wired gaming headsets around, featuring a plush feel and superb sound. Pros Excellent value

Really superb sound

Comfortable to wear Cons Wired only $93 at Amazon $129.99 at Best Buy $129.99 at Logitech

If you're not fussed about playing wirelessly, there are countless options to consider which use the Switch's 3.5mm audio port.

One of our top choices is the premium-feeling Logitech Pro X, which has a mid-range price but sounds simply wonderful. With huge soft cushions making for an excellent fit and super-impressive sound range, they're some of the best headphones for any gamer, and work beautifully with the Switch.

Pocket-lint Razer Kraken X 5. Best value Nintendo Switch headset Great value Another excellent option at a lower price, with a comfortable fit and decent sound. Pros Good at a lower budget

Nice comfortable design

Good sound Cons Not the most premium-feeling

Wired $64.95 at Amazon See at Amazon (CA)

Opening up the field to wired options also means that you can find some much more affordable options, though, and we're particularly impressed by the Razer Kraken X, which sounds really great and doesn't break the bank.

Its design is understated by Razer's standards, and the fit and feel are both really solid, making for an overall package that is well worth considering.

How to choose a Nintendo Switch headset

Choosing the right headset for your Nintendo Switch could be a little challenging, but the following questions can help you to narrow down what you're looking for.

Do you want to go wireless?

The biggest variable in headsets for the Switch comes down to how they connect. You can get amazing audio quality for lower prices by going wired, but the freedom of wireless play is obviously its own reward. So, it might be worth doing some thinking to figure out what's more important to you. Of course, you could just spend the big bucks to enjoy the best of both worlds, too.

What's your budget?

We never tire of making sure people set a budget when they're looking for a gadget - it'll save you a lot of angst as you shop around! There are gaming headsets to suit literally every level of pricing, so if you have a set amount of cash in your head, you'll definitely be able to find a great headset to go with it.

Is it for portable play?

If you're looking for a headset that can join you as you take your Switch out and about, making the most of its portability, you might want to make sure that the headset you opt for has either a good reputation for durability or comes with some sort of carrying case or folding mechanism. Either should help it withstand the inside of a bag.

Do you already have something that could work?

As we mentioned at the start of this guide, you can connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones to your Switch pretty easily - this means that you might already have a high-quality bit of audio kit that could work fine with your Switch already. Before you buy a headset to replace it, it could be worth checking to see how they work.