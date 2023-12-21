The beloved Nintendo Switch has a massive catalog of top-tier games and accessories, including Mario games, controllers, and fast-charging docks. And, of course, there's a variety of Switch consoles to choose from as well, including the gorgeous OLED model.

1:02 Related How to use an iPad as a second monitor for your Mac or Nintendo Switch Put your iPad to work as a second monitor for your Mac, or an external display for anything with an HDMI connection, such as a gaming console.

With the holidays upon us, we decided to scour the influx of deals to compile this list of the best last-minute discounts. If you want to nab one, however, you'll have to act quickly. The big day is fast approaching.

Best last-minute Nintendo Switch console bundle deals

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition $325 $348 Save $23 Not only does this Nintendo Switch come at a discounted price, but it also comes with style. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition is adorned with graphics of fans' favorite characters, with Tom Nook, Timmy, and Tommy all making an appearance. It's a collector's item, to be sure, but it's also a full-fledged Switch with all the gaming power we love. $325 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED Console w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Import with US Plug $350 $409 Save $59 We've never seen a complete Nintendo Switch OLED at this low of a price, and this one even comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The console is an import from Japan, so its default language is Japanese. However, this is hardly an obstacle, since you can easily switch the language to English. It also has a standard US plug, so the only significant difference is the discounted price. $350 at Walmart

Best last-minute Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Kekucull Docking Station for Switch and Switch OLED $28 $50 Save $22 There are tons of third-party docking stations out there, but none of them have the sleek style, fast charging, and ease of installation of this design by Kekucull. It's a convenient and attractive alternative to the original Nintendo dock. Now, with a 44% off holiday discount, we think it's a fleeting deal that's worth jumping on. $28 at Amazon

Cshidworld Wireless Switch Pro Controller $22 $70 Save $48 Due to their high-end hardware, Switch Pro controllers are undeniably expensive. However, this wireless controller from Cshidworld is on sale at an astounding $48 off, bringing the price down to just $22. It definitely earns its "Pro" title, too, with programmable buttons, brilliant LEDs, an ergonomic design, and responsive inputs. Best of all, the battery life is comparable to those premium Nintendo-brand controllers. $22 at Walmart

Best last-minute Nintendo Switch game deals

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Switch Game $20 $40 Save $20 Sparks of Hope is one of the most hilarious, thrilling, and insane crossovers of all time. And with this massive holiday discount, which brings the price down to just $20, it's worth nabbing now. Whether you're a fan of Mario, Rabbids, or both, there's a lot of adventure to be had and mischief to endure (mostly on the part of the Rabbids). $20 at Target $20 at Amazon

Sonic Superstars Nintendo Switch Game $30 $60 Save $30 Sonic Superstars will delight both long-time fans and newcomers alike. The side-scrolling action hearkens back to classic Sonic games, while the brilliant graphics and cooperative multiplayer elements breathe new life into the franchise. The full price is $60, but you can join Sonic and his friends for half that price while the holiday sale lasts. $30 at Target $40 at Walmart

Do third-party accessories work with the Nintendo Switch?

The short answer is yes. Any accessory advertised as "compatible with the Nintendo Switch" and sold on a reputable online site like Target, Walmart, or Best Buy will almost certainly work. We can't make any promises, and there will always be exceptions to the norm. If you're unsure, we recommend reading through the buyer's reviews, usually found at the end of the product's page, to see if any problems arise.

What's an "import" version of a console, and how is it different?

If you find a console marked "Import version," it means it was packaged for sale in another country. Most commonly, that country is Japan for Nintendo products. Such "import" consoles often come with the intended country's language as the default, but you can easily change the language in the settings menu. There may be a few other steps to set up your imported console, such as re-downloading some apps. Fortunately, there are numerous guides on YouTube to walk you through the process, so you don't have to take a crash-course in Japanese to get your Switch running as you like.

Related How to factory reset your Nintendo Switch Resetting your Switch console can solve quite a few problems - here's how you can do it.

What's the latest version of the Switch?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the newest model. It was released in October 2021, and has been widely described as the best Switch model to date. Its most significant upgrade is the OLED screen, which offers a better resolution, brightness, and color depth compared to its predecessors. Nonetheless, it's still compatible with all the previous Switch games and accessories.

More holiday shopping ideas