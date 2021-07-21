If you're the owner of a Nintendo Switch, or perhaps even the Switch OLED, there are mountains of accessories to pair with your console.

The bits of kit that will actually enhance the experience is different for every gamer, but we've covered the key ground in this guide. So, whether you crave Switch storage cards, battery packs, travel accessories, additional controllers or screen protection, we have you covered.

The Pocket-lint team hasn't just been testing out the above peripherals, either. For those looking to take advantage of the console's Bluetooth capabilities, find our dedicated Nintendo Switch headsets guide.

Below the picks we've featured, check out our buying advice, too. If you're unsure of which Switch accessories to pull the trigger on, this provides some essential things to consider.

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Essential upgrade The Pro Controller has amazing battery life and is super comfortable. What more could you want? Pros Official and well-designed

Excellent battery life Cons Expensive for an additional purchase See at Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller is easy to recommend, and we'd go as far as suggesting this is actually our favourite first-party controller in-hand.

The reason it's one of the most essential pickups for Switch owners is because it provides such an upgrade over the regular Joy-Cons. There's a greater better life, better comfort and a more natural button layout.

For those who want to expand how many players they can cater for, or those who simply want to enjoy gaming sessions for longer, this is always our first recommendation to Switch owners.

AmFilm amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector Eliminate scratches Keeping your Switch display protected is vital, and this is one of our go-to options. Pros Great value

Easy to apply Cons Will collect dust See at Amazon

Many people love glass screen protectors, and, having tried a few of them on our Switch consoles over the last few years, AmFilm are our go-to pick.

In truth, there's not really much to separate the quality of the options we've tried, but we've always found these easy to apply. They've also survived well under the pressure of many bumps and grazes.

They're essential for all Switch owners who like to take their console out and about, and AmFilm now also has options to fit the bigger Switch OLED screen.

Pocket-lint PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller A pro-level controller This is the perfect controller for a really serious player. Pros Amazing customisation

Well-made

Great in the hand Cons Expensive See at Amazon

If you're getting serious about Smash Bros or any other competitive game on the Switch, some extra buttons could make a huge difference.

There aren't many truly pro-level controllers for the Switch, but this is a brilliant addition that feels great in your hands and elevates your game significantly.

There are swappable elements including its faceplate, and it's the perfect tool for getting levelled up on your choice of game.

Samsung 128GB Samsung Evo Select Solve storage woes Get a storage upgrade with this reasonably-priced expansion. Pros Good value

Store loads more games Cons Basically a mandatory purchase See at Amazon

If you own a Switch, you need a microSD card for storage. And while that's a frustrating reality - even for Switch OLED owners with 64GB onboard storage to start with - the solution is at least relatively cheap.

This Samsung option provides enough storage for even the most hardened Switch user, has super fast random-read speeds and isn't too expensive.

It's been seamless to use the entire time we've used the Switch, though there are of course many different SD cards to consider.

PowerA PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller For smaller hands The perfect option for kids and those who want the feel of a real controller without using Joy-Cons. Pros Ideal for smaller hands

Sturdy Cons Too small for some See at Amazon

If you want a great controller for your Switch that's a little more affordable, but, more to the point is designed to be a good deal smaller, this is the answer.

It's a well-made pad with a couple of custom buttons, and is really compact. That makes it great for travel, but also perfect for kids or anyone with smaller hands.

Pocket-lint PowerA Slim Case Solid line of defence Slim cases are our preference, and this one's perfect for a weekend away or a quick trip. Pros Slim but solid

Useful stand inside case

Space for games storage Cons Not quite as robust as harder options See at Amazon

A travel case is among the top priorities for many Switch owners, and since the original model and the Switch OLED are pretty much identical in shape and dimensions, there's quite a wide pool to consider.

We like this PowerA option that fits both versions, keeps things slim and still offers a decent level of protection.

For those who just need a light first line of defence from travel bumps, this is attractive and effective.

Nintendo Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip Extend your battery life Make sure you don't run out of juice while playing with this great charging grip. Pros Boost battery

Charge and play Cons Doesn't represent great value See at Amazon

We may be pushing the 'essential' theme of this list a bit extreme here, but this is a great option to consider for those who want to extend the life of their Joy-Con controllers without shelling out for a Pro Controller or a third-party option.

The Joy-Con Grip that comes in the box doesn't charge your controllers, but this one does. It's slightly more expensive than other charging grips, but we've found that it is more reliable - both in terms of the time it takes to charge and consistent delivery.

How to choose Nintendo Switch accessories

There are so many Switch accessory categories to dive into, it can be a little overwhelming figuring out which you actually should consider buying. That's why we've created this section of FAQs.

What currently bothers you about your Switch?

The Switch is versatile and fun for all the family, sure, but it's not without it's issues. We'd suggest that pretty much all peripherals can bring something new and different to the table, but we'd imagine you only have a limited budget - and that means picking your battles.

If you travel a lot with your Switch, a screen protector and battery pack of some sort are great places to start. If it spends a lot of time in a bag, getting a case might also be a good investment. If you're more into couch play, a more advanced controller might be the best way for you to spend your money.

Either way, we recommend starting with a gripe and working backwards.

Do you actually travel much with the Switch?

This is one question members of the Pocket-lint team have struggled with - and it can often lead to some less-than-ideal buying decisions.

Since the area is so populated with travel accessories, and undocking the device is one of the most tangible benefits, it can lure you into thinking that you'll be whipping your console out every time you step out of the house.

This is all well and good if you do so consistently - perhaps on the commute into work - but we'd suggest thinking carefully about exactly what problem you're trying to fix before picking up a travel case for the sake of it.

Consider how you want to use the controller

Due to the Joy-Con's form factor, as well as the Switch itself, there are so many different ways to play. However, this also means that some games are better enjoyed docked with a traditional controller, some are better in handheld mode with the Joy-Con attached, and others when they're detached.

The issue with this is that the console only comes with Joy-Con, and that means those who don't have a traditional-style controller do sometimes miss out on comfort and peak performance. It's why a controller is our top accessory to consider; it opens up a whole new world of ways to play.