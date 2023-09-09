Quick Links
Netflix is one of the biggest streamers, with new content hitting the service constantly. All that new content means it can be hard to stay on top of the latest new film set to debut on Netflix - or when the new season of your favourite show is ready to binge. We went ahead and rounded up all the biggest releases coming to Netflix in September so you can stay up to date on everything new to stream. We also included a list at the bottom of absolutely everything, including the old stuff, coming to Netflix this month.
Like all the other major production companies, Netflix is currently shuffling its slate of new releases backwards - because of the ongoing actor and writer strikes. That's led to a few films, which were slated to premiere (like the Kevin Hart-led Lift and A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron), to be pushed back to 2024. Netflix's slate of new films is a little weaker because of this, but there's still no shortage of things to watch on Netflix. Here's all the best new stuff coming in September.
The best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in September
Netflix has a ton of new content landing on the service this month, the biggest of which is the fourth season of the Netflix Original Sex Education. Alongside that series are new seasons of reality TV fare, a few new family films, and a short from one of the most successful directors in the world.
Sex Education (2023)
Release date: 21 September
Netflix's biggest new release of September is the fourth season of Sex Education. The series follows Asa Butterfields' awkward teen Otis Milburn as he navigates life at Moordale Secondary School in the UK. Otis' mother is a sex therapist played by Gillian Anderson. When Otis' classmates begin to have sexual problems, he sets up his own therapy at school practice.
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)
Release date: 27 September
Netflix will release a short film by Wes Anderson based on a short story by Roald Dahl about a gambler who sets out to become an amazing cheat. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, and Dev Patel. It will be released in theatres on 20 September before hitting Netflix on 27 September.
Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023)
Release date: 22 September
Robert Rodriguez, who created and directed the first three Spy Kids films, is returning to direct this new reboot. It sees Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson portray two new kids who must become super agents to save their parents.
Love at First Sight (2023)
Release date: 15 September
Love at First Sight follows the story of Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver (Ben Hardy). The couple fall in love during a flight from New York to London, only to lose each other in customs. The movie is based on the novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith.
Love is Blind (2023)
Release date: 22 September
The fifth season of Netflix's dating reality series is set to debut on 22 September. The series follows 15 men and women as they are forced to date without seeing one another. The couples are only allowed to finally see one another once they've agreed to be married.
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023)
Release Date: 14 September
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction is a Danish film best on a best-selling Danish novel of the same name. It has a similar vibe to Bridgerton, as a self-described expert in love is hired to help teach a shy prince how to be more romantic.
Love is in the Air (2023)
Release date: 28 September
This Australian film stars Delta Goodrem as a pilot who owns her own seaplane business in the tropics. That's when a tall, dark, and handsome type (played by Joshua Sasse) arrives at a mission to get her to sell her business.
Everything coming to Netflix in September
As always, Netflix has a slew of new content coming to the service. That includes all the Jaws films right before the end of summer and a ton of extras from the release of the Netflix Original One Piece, which debuted at the end of August.
1 September
- 8 Mile
- A Day and a Half
- Arrival
- Baby Mama
- Couples Retreat
- Disenchantment: Part 5
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fences
- Field of Dreams
- Friday Night Plan
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Happy Ending
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Land of the Lost
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Season 4
- Matilda
- Miss Congeniality
- National Security
- One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia
- One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
- One Piece: Episode of Skypiea
- One Piece Film: Gold
- One Piece Heart of Gold
- One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
- Public Enemies
- S.W.A.T., Season 6
- Stand by Me
- Superbad
- U-571
- Up in the Air
- Vice
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Woody Woodpecker
2 September
- Love Again
3 September
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Is She the Wolf?
5 September
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
6 September
- 6ixtynin9 The Series
- Infamy
- Predators
- Reporting for Duty
- Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
- Tahir’s House
7 September
- Dear Child
- GAMERA -Rebirth-
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Season 3
- Top Boy, Season 3
- Virgin River, Season 5
- What If
8 September
- A Time Called You
- Burning Body
- Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1
- Rosa Peral’s Tapes
- Selling the OC, Season 2
- Spy Ops
12 September
- Glow Up, Season 5
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here
- The Wolf of Wall Street
13 September
- Class Act
- Freestyle
- Wrestlers
14 September
- Barbie: A Touch of Magic, Season 1
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
- Once Upon a Crime
- Thursday’s Widows
15 September
- Ancient Aliens, Seasons 6 and 7
- Band of Brothers
- The Club: Part 2
- El Conde
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 7
- Intervention, Season 22
- Love at First Sight
- Miseducation
- The Pacific
- Surviving Summer, Season 2
- Wipeout: Part 1
16 September
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
18 September
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5
19 September
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
- The Saint of Second Chances
20 September
- Hard Broken
- New Amsterdam, Season 5
21 September
- KENGAN ASHURA, Season 2
- Scissor Seven, Season 4
- Sex Education, Season 4
22 September
- The Black Book
- How To Deal with a Heartbreak
- Love Is Blind, Season 5 (new episodes)
- Spy Kids: Armageddon
25 September
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time
26 September
- Who Killed Jill Dando?
27 September
- Encounters
- Overhaul
28 September
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Love Is in the Air
- The Darkness Within La Luz del Mundo
29 September
- Choona
- Do Not Disturb
- Love Is Blind, Season 5 (new episodes