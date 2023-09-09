Netflix is one of the biggest streamers, with new content hitting the service constantly. All that new content means it can be hard to stay on top of the latest new film set to debut on Netflix - or when the new season of your favourite show is ready to binge. We went ahead and rounded up all the biggest releases coming to Netflix in September so you can stay up to date on everything new to stream. We also included a list at the bottom of absolutely everything, including the old stuff, coming to Netflix this month.

Like all the other major production companies, Netflix is currently shuffling its slate of new releases backwards - because of the ongoing actor and writer strikes. That's led to a few films, which were slated to premiere (like the Kevin Hart-led Lift and A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron), to be pushed back to 2024. Netflix's slate of new films is a little weaker because of this, but there's still no shortage of things to watch on Netflix. Here's all the best new stuff coming in September.

The best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in September

Netflix has a ton of new content landing on the service this month, the biggest of which is the fourth season of the Netflix Original Sex Education. Alongside that series are new seasons of reality TV fare, a few new family films, and a short from one of the most successful directors in the world.

Netflix Sex Education (2023) Release date: 21 September Netflix's biggest new release of September is the fourth season of Sex Education. The series follows Asa Butterfields' awkward teen Otis Milburn as he navigates life at Moordale Secondary School in the UK. Otis' mother is a sex therapist played by Gillian Anderson. When Otis' classmates begin to have sexual problems, he sets up his own therapy at school practice. Netflix YouTube (Trailer)

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023) Release date: 27 September Netflix will release a short film by Wes Anderson based on a short story by Roald Dahl about a gambler who sets out to become an amazing cheat. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, and Dev Patel. It will be released in theatres on 20 September before hitting Netflix on 27 September. Netflix

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) Release date: 22 September Robert Rodriguez, who created and directed the first three Spy Kids films, is returning to direct this new reboot. It sees Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson portray two new kids who must become super agents to save their parents. Netflix YouTube (Trailer)

Love at First Sight (2023) Release date: 15 September Love at First Sight follows the story of Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver (Ben Hardy). The couple fall in love during a flight from New York to London, only to lose each other in customs. The movie is based on the novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith. Netflix YouTube (Trailer)

Love is Blind (2023) Release date: 22 September The fifth season of Netflix's dating reality series is set to debut on 22 September. The series follows 15 men and women as they are forced to date without seeing one another. The couples are only allowed to finally see one another once they've agreed to be married. Netflix YouTube (Trailer)

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) Release Date: 14 September Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction is a Danish film best on a best-selling Danish novel of the same name. It has a similar vibe to Bridgerton, as a self-described expert in love is hired to help teach a shy prince how to be more romantic. Netflix YouTube (Trailer)

Love is in the Air (2023) Release date: 28 September This Australian film stars Delta Goodrem as a pilot who owns her own seaplane business in the tropics. That's when a tall, dark, and handsome type (played by Joshua Sasse) arrives at a mission to get her to sell her business. Netflix YouTube (Trailer)

Everything coming to Netflix in September

As always, Netflix has a slew of new content coming to the service. That includes all the Jaws films right before the end of summer and a ton of extras from the release of the Netflix Original One Piece, which debuted at the end of August.

1 September

8 Mile

A Day and a Half

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Disenchantment: Part 5

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Friday Night Plan

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Ending

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Season 4

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece: Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T., Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

2 September

Love Again

3 September

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf?

5 September

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

6 September

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Predators

Reporting for Duty

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Tahir’s House

7 September

Dear Child

GAMERA -Rebirth-

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Season 3

Top Boy, Season 3

Virgin River, Season 5

What If

8 September

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1

Rosa Peral’s Tapes

Selling the OC, Season 2

Spy Ops

12 September

Glow Up, Season 5

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here

The Wolf of Wall Street

13 September

Class Act

Freestyle

Wrestlers

14 September

Barbie: A Touch of Magic, Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

Thursday’s Widows

15 September

Ancient Aliens, Seasons 6 and 7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2

El Conde

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 7

Intervention, Season 22

Love at First Sight

Miseducation

The Pacific

Surviving Summer, Season 2

Wipeout: Part 1

16 September

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

18 September

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5

19 September

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

The Saint of Second Chances

20 September

Hard Broken

New Amsterdam, Season 5

21 September

KENGAN ASHURA, Season 2

Scissor Seven, Season 4

Sex Education, Season 4

22 September

The Black Book

How To Deal with a Heartbreak

Love Is Blind, Season 5 (new episodes)

Spy Kids: Armageddon

25 September

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

26 September

Who Killed Jill Dando?

27 September

Encounters

Overhaul

28 September

Castlevania: Nocturne

Love Is in the Air

The Darkness Within La Luz del Mundo

29 September