Disney+ stands as one of the leading streaming platforms, with a large catalog of classic films and series, complimented by a steady churn of new films and series from many beloved universes.

That continuous influx of new material can make it difficult to stay up to date with the newest Star Wars series like Ashoka or when the latest MCU movie will be able to stream. To ensure you're always in the loop, we've taken compiled a comprehensive list of the major releases scheduled for Disney+ in September. This way, you can remain well-informed about all the exciting additions to your streaming options. Additionally, a complete list of all the content that will be added this month on Disney+ can be found at the bottom of the page.

The best new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+

There's a ton of new content hitting Disney+ this month. That includes the live-action remake of the Little Mermaid along with offerings from the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

Disney The Little Mermaid (2023) Release date: 6 September The latest Disney classic to get a live action treatment hits the streaming service on 6 September after releasing in theatres on 26 May.Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, who once again, leaves the ocean behind to find true love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). Rob Marshall directs. Disney+ YouTube (Trailer)

Ashoka (2023) Release date: New episodes every Tuesday Ashoka sees Rosario Dawson return as the titular character - after making appearances in both The Mandalorian and the Book of Boba Fett.Ashoka is a former Jedi apprentice who trained under Anakin Skywalker. Episodes 4 through 7 will premiere in September, while the eighth and final episode will premiere the first week of October. Disney+ YouTube (Trailer)

I am Groot - Season 2 (2023) Release date: 6 September A second season of the animated shorts centered around a still-infant Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy is slated to hit Disney+. The second season will consist of five episodes. It's written and directed by Kirtsen Lepore. Disney+ YouTube (Trailer)

Marvel Studios Legends Release date: 29 September Marvel is helping to build excitement for the October release of the season two premiere of Loki - with new special features centered around two of the key features of the series. One of the features. is about variants who escape from their destined path, and the other feature is about the TVA that tries to stop the variants. Disney+

Disney Launchpad - Season 2 (2023) Release date: 29 September Disney Launchpad is an anthology program made up of submissions of short films. The first season featured six short films centered on the theme of "discover." The second season will feature short films about the theme "connection." Disney+

Every new movie and show coming to Disney+: September 2023

Of course, that's not all that's coming to Disney+ this month. The streaming service has a ton of new content premiering for kids all month long. It also has a ton of 9/11 documentary series for once the kids are in bed.

Available September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

Available September 6

9/11: One Day in America, season 1 (6 episodes)

The Little Mermaid (2023)

I Am Groot, season 2 (premiere, all shorts streaming)

Available September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive (special)

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)

Merbabies

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka (premiere)

Available September 13

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, season 5 (7 episodes)

Raven’s Home, season 6 (4 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, season 2 (7 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (premiere)

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (premiere, all shorts streaming)

Available September 15

Lang Lang Plays Disney (premiere)

Available September 20

The Ghost and Molly McGee, season 2 (4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes, season 1 (5 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion (premiere)

Available September 27

To Catch a Smuggler, season 5 (8 episodes)

Pupstruction, season 1 (6 episodes)

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series (Shorts), season 1

Available September 29