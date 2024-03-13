Key Takeaways Netflix offers a wide range of top-notch content, including new releases like Damsel and classics like Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a great pick for a family movie night, featuring Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Maestro and Rustin are Oscar-nominated biopics on Netflix offering compelling stories and top-notch performances.

Netflix is still the king of the streaming world, and it's not hard to see why. While other streaming platforms are trying to catch up, Netflix keeps its crown, offering a massive selection of shows and movies that pretty much guarantees you won't need to browse anywhere else for your entertainment fix.

Sure, having so many choices can be a bit overwhelming when you're trying to decide what to watch, whether you're cozying up at home to ride out the chilly tail end of winter or seeking refuge from those unpredictable spring downpours. But don't worry, we've got you covered with our top recommendations to make your viewing decisions a breeze.

The biggest new release on Netflix is Damsel, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as a young princess in danger. Don't just limit yourself to new releases, though; the entirety of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was recently added to Netflix, and there are always old classics like Gilmore Girls ready to be binged. Netflix also hosts two of the Best Actor-nominated films from the recent Academy Awards. Here are our picks for what's best on Netflix right now (March 2024).

Our selection of the best Netflix movies and TV shows is current as of March 2024.

1 Damsel

Not your typical damsel in distress story

Damsel (2024) A young noble woman is betrayed by her prince charming, and the only one who can save her is herself. Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Writers Dan Mazeau Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright Format Movie Run Time 110 minutes See at Netflix

Damsel stars Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie, a young noblewoman who discovers that the man she's engaged to plans to sacrifice her as part of an ancient ritual. The film is one of the biggest new releases on Netflix, as it only just premiered on the streaming service on March 8.

2 The Gentleman

A TV series sequel to a Guy Ritchie movie

The Gentleman (2024) A new Netflix series set in the same world of underground marijuana dealers in the UK as Guy Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. Creator Guy Ritchie Starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings Format TV series Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 8 See at Netflix

A young British aristocrat inherits his family's estate, only to learn that he's also the new owner of an empire of marijuana as well. This series, created by Guy Ritchie, is a sequel to his 2019 film, The Gentlemen.

3 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

New to Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013) The NYPD's 99th precinct takes a bite out of crime in this long-running sitcom series. Creator Dan Goor and Michael Schur Starring Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero Seasons 8 Number of Episodes 153 Format TV series See at Netflix

Former SNL star Andy Samberg stars as NYPD detective Jake Peralta, but this isn't NYPD Blue, as the detectives of Brooklyn Nine-Nine tend to take their jobs a little less seriously than your average cops. The comedy series finished its eight-season run in 2021 and has just recently hit Netflix.

4 Spaceman

Adam Sandler as a lonely spaceman

Spaceman Adam Sandler stars as an astronaut on a solo mission struggling with loneliness who gets an unexpected visitor in the form of a gigantic alien spider. Director Johan Renck Writers Colby Day Starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano Format Movie Runtime 107 minutes See at Netflix

Adam Sandler plays a Czech astronaut named Jakub Procházka, who's six months into a solo journey around the edge of the solar system. Jakub struggles with being alone and away from his wife while on his trip. Luckily, a gigantic alien spider that can sense Jakub's loneliness decides to pay him a visit. The spider is voiced by Paul Dano.

5 Avatar: The Last Airbender

New live-action take on the classic anime

Avatar: The Last Airbender A new live-action take on the beloved anime series. The series follows Aang, the last living airbender, who can manipulate all four elements. Creator Albert Kim Starring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley Format TV series Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 8 See at Netflix

The second live-action adaptation of the classic anime series debuted on Netflix on February 22, 2024, and is already garnering better reviews than the 2010 feature film adaptation. The show has been greenlit for second and third seasons.

The show stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, the last airbender, but unfortunately, he doesn't know how to use his powers that allow him to control the four elements: fire, water, earth, and air. Aang needs to work on his skills because Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), an exiled prince of the Fire Nation, wants to capture Aang to regain his lost honor.

6 Super Mario Bros. Movie

2023's biggest animated hit

The Super Mario Bros. Movie One of the biggest video game characters of all-time finally gets a movie as good as the video games. Director Aaron Horvath , Michael Jelenic Writers Matthew Fogel Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day Format Movie Runtime 92 minutes See at Netflix

A great choice for any family movie night is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one of the biggest family films of 2023. Chris Pratt voices Mario, the titular plumber who gets sucked into a pipe and winds up in a magical world of talking turtles and mushrooms. Mario must link up with Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, to find his brother and defeat the evil Bowser.​​​​​​​

7 Maestro

Bradley Cooper's Oscar-nominated bio-pic

Maestro (2023) Bradley Cooper directed, wrote, and starred in this Oscar-nominated biopic of the acclaimed composer Leonard Bernstein. Director Bradley Cooper Writers Bradley Cooper , Josh Singer Starring Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer Format Movie Runtime 129 minutes See at Netflix

Maestro follows the career of Leonard Bernstein, from making an impromptu debut at 25, leading the New York Philharmonic in 1943, to his later life. Carey Mulligan plays his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Their passionate yet turbulent marriage is as significant a part of the film as Bernstein's music. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and received Best Actor and Actress nominations for Cooper and Mulligan.​​​​​​​

8 Gilmore Girls

Spend a little time in Stars Hollow

Gilmore Girls (2000) Follow Lorelai and Rori Gilmore as they navigate life, love, and family in the small town of Stars Hollow. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy Format TV series Seasons 7 Number of Episodes 153 See at Netflix

If you're looking for a great show with plenty of seasons to binge-watch, we recommend Gilmore Girls. The show follows single mother Lorelai Gilmore, who is busy raising a teen daughter and running a hotel in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The seven-season run of the show also deals with Lorelai's tumultuous relationship with her wealthy parents and her daughter Rory's quest to attend an Ivy League college and all the pressures that entails.

9 Rustin

Another Oscar-nominated bio-pic

Rustin (2023) This film tells the story of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who helped to organize the March on Washington in 1963. Director George C. Wolfe Writers Julian Breece , Dustin Lance Black Starring Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright Format Movie Runtime 106 minutes See at Neflix

Colman Domingo's portrayal of Bayard Rustin earned him a Best Actor nomination at this year's Academy Awards. The film tells the story of Rustin, one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s most trusted advisors. Rustin was responsible for organizing the 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.​​​​​​​

10 The Crown

The drama behind the English monarchy

The Crown (2016) This series follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, from her ascension to Queen in 1953 up until the aftermath of Princess Diana's death in 1997. Seasons 6 Creator Peter Morgan Number of Episodes 60 Starring Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton Format TV series See at Netflix

If you're all caught up with the latest drama surrounding Kate Middleton's whereabouts, then it's time to jump into The Crown. The series follows the monarchy over the course of six decades, covering the challenges faced by Queen Elizabeth politically, as well as the personal problems she and her family have faced over the years of her reign.

