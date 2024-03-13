Key Takeaways
Netflix is still the king of the streaming world, and it's not hard to see why. While other streaming platforms are trying to catch up, Netflix keeps its crown, offering a massive selection of shows and movies that pretty much guarantees you won't need to browse anywhere else for your entertainment fix.
Sure, having so many choices can be a bit overwhelming when you're trying to decide what to watch, whether you're cozying up at home to ride out the chilly tail end of winter or seeking refuge from those unpredictable spring downpours. But don't worry, we've got you covered with our top recommendations to make your viewing decisions a breeze.
The biggest new release on Netflix is Damsel, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as a young princess in danger. Don't just limit yourself to new releases, though; the entirety of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was recently added to Netflix, and there are always old classics like Gilmore Girls ready to be binged. Netflix also hosts two of the Best Actor-nominated films from the recent Academy Awards. Here are our picks for what's best on Netflix right now (March 2024).
Our selection of the best Netflix movies and TV shows is current as of March 2024. We've watched every production on this list and sourced top recommendations from other Pocket-lint editors and writers who are avid Netflix binge-watchers.
1 Damsel
Not your typical damsel in distress story
Damsel (2024)
A young noble woman is betrayed by her prince charming, and the only one who can save her is herself.
- Director
- Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
- Writers
- Dan Mazeau
- Starring
- Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright
- Format
- Movie
- Run Time
- 110 minutes
Damsel stars Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie, a young noblewoman who discovers that the man she's engaged to plans to sacrifice her as part of an ancient ritual. The film is one of the biggest new releases on Netflix, as it only just premiered on the streaming service on March 8.
2 The Gentleman
A TV series sequel to a Guy Ritchie movie
The Gentleman (2024)
A new Netflix series set in the same world of underground marijuana dealers in the UK as Guy Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name.
- Creator
- Guy Ritchie
- Starring
- Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings
- Format
- TV series
- Seasons
- 1
- Number of Episodes
- 8
A young British aristocrat inherits his family's estate, only to learn that he's also the new owner of an empire of marijuana as well. This series, created by Guy Ritchie, is a sequel to his 2019 film, The Gentlemen.
3 Brooklyn Nine-Nine
New to Netflix
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
The NYPD's 99th precinct takes a bite out of crime in this long-running sitcom series.
- Creator
- Dan Goor and Michael Schur
- Starring
- Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero
- Seasons
- 8
- Number of Episodes
- 153
- Format
- TV series
Former SNL star Andy Samberg stars as NYPD detective Jake Peralta, but this isn't NYPD Blue, as the detectives of Brooklyn Nine-Nine tend to take their jobs a little less seriously than your average cops. The comedy series finished its eight-season run in 2021 and has just recently hit Netflix.
4 Spaceman
Adam Sandler as a lonely spaceman
Spaceman
Adam Sandler stars as an astronaut on a solo mission struggling with loneliness who gets an unexpected visitor in the form of a gigantic alien spider.
- Director
- Johan Renck
- Writers
- Colby Day
- Starring
- Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano
- Format
- Movie
- Runtime
- 107 minutes
Adam Sandler plays a Czech astronaut named Jakub Procházka, who's six months into a solo journey around the edge of the solar system. Jakub struggles with being alone and away from his wife while on his trip. Luckily, a gigantic alien spider that can sense Jakub's loneliness decides to pay him a visit. The spider is voiced by Paul Dano.
5 Avatar: The Last Airbender
New live-action take on the classic anime
Avatar: The Last Airbender
A new live-action take on the beloved anime series. The series follows Aang, the last living airbender, who can manipulate all four elements.
- Creator
- Albert Kim
- Starring
- Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley
- Format
- TV series
- Seasons
- 1
- Number of Episodes
- 8
The second live-action adaptation of the classic anime series debuted on Netflix on February 22, 2024, and is already garnering better reviews than the 2010 feature film adaptation. The show has been greenlit for second and third seasons.
The show stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, the last airbender, but unfortunately, he doesn't know how to use his powers that allow him to control the four elements: fire, water, earth, and air. Aang needs to work on his skills because Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), an exiled prince of the Fire Nation, wants to capture Aang to regain his lost honor.
6 Super Mario Bros. Movie
2023's biggest animated hit
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
One of the biggest video game characters of all-time finally gets a movie as good as the video games.
- Director
- Aaron Horvath , Michael Jelenic
- Writers
- Matthew Fogel
- Starring
- Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day
- Format
- Movie
- Runtime
- 92 minutes
A great choice for any family movie night is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one of the biggest family films of 2023. Chris Pratt voices Mario, the titular plumber who gets sucked into a pipe and winds up in a magical world of talking turtles and mushrooms. Mario must link up with Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, to find his brother and defeat the evil Bowser.
7 Maestro
Bradley Cooper's Oscar-nominated bio-pic
Maestro (2023)
Bradley Cooper directed, wrote, and starred in this Oscar-nominated biopic of the acclaimed composer Leonard Bernstein.
- Director
- Bradley Cooper
- Writers
- Bradley Cooper , Josh Singer
- Starring
- Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer
- Format
- Movie
- Runtime
- 129 minutes
Maestro follows the career of Leonard Bernstein, from making an impromptu debut at 25, leading the New York Philharmonic in 1943, to his later life. Carey Mulligan plays his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Their passionate yet turbulent marriage is as significant a part of the film as Bernstein's music. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and received Best Actor and Actress nominations for Cooper and Mulligan.
8 Gilmore Girls
Spend a little time in Stars Hollow
Gilmore Girls (2000)
Follow Lorelai and Rori Gilmore as they navigate life, love, and family in the small town of Stars Hollow.
- Creator
- Amy Sherman-Palladino
- Starring
- Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy
- Format
- TV series
- Seasons
- 7
- Number of Episodes
- 153
If you're looking for a great show with plenty of seasons to binge-watch, we recommend Gilmore Girls. The show follows single mother Lorelai Gilmore, who is busy raising a teen daughter and running a hotel in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The seven-season run of the show also deals with Lorelai's tumultuous relationship with her wealthy parents and her daughter Rory's quest to attend an Ivy League college and all the pressures that entails.
9 Rustin
Another Oscar-nominated bio-pic
Rustin (2023)
This film tells the story of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who helped to organize the March on Washington in 1963.
- Director
- George C. Wolfe
- Writers
- Julian Breece , Dustin Lance Black
- Starring
- Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright
- Format
- Movie
- Runtime
- 106 minutes
Colman Domingo's portrayal of Bayard Rustin earned him a Best Actor nomination at this year's Academy Awards. The film tells the story of Rustin, one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s most trusted advisors. Rustin was responsible for organizing the 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.
10 The Crown
The drama behind the English monarchy
The Crown (2016)
This series follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, from her ascension to Queen in 1953 up until the aftermath of Princess Diana's death in 1997.
- Seasons
- 6
- Creator
- Peter Morgan
- Number of Episodes
- 60
- Starring
- Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton
- Format
- TV series
If you're all caught up with the latest drama surrounding Kate Middleton's whereabouts, then it's time to jump into The Crown. The series follows the monarchy over the course of six decades, covering the challenges faced by Queen Elizabeth politically, as well as the personal problems she and her family have faced over the years of her reign.
FAQ
Q: When does Netflix release new shows and movies?
Netflix releases all new content at 12 am PT. Netflix is always releasing new content, though, and doesn't stick to releasing it on any specific day of the week.
Q: What's new on Netflix?
You can find everything that's coming to Netflix this month here. Netflix has quite a few new releases, as usual. The biggest recent releases from Netflix are the feature film Damsel and the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series, but there are tons of new options for everyone.
The latest new films from Netflix include Mea Culpa, a thriller by Tyler Perry, and Code 8 Part II, a sci-fi thriller with super-powered criminals. There are also a few major releases from the past few months, like the end-of-the-world thriller Leave the World Behind and Society of the Snow, which documents the true story of the survivors of a plane crash in the Andes.
Netflix is stocked and loaded with new TV shows. Aside from brand new releases like The Gentleman and Avatar: The Last Airbender, there are also shows like The Signal, which documents a mysterious alien signal. There are also two great new documentary series: The Program, which documents new cults and kidnappings in each episode, and Supersex, which documents the career of a controversial Italian adult film star.