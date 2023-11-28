But what if you find yourself running out of storage? Or perhaps you're working on a very important project that would benefit from a backup, you know, in case the worst happens. In that case, the best hard drive for music production is invaluable and much more important than the 5th reverb plug-in you're considering. After taking into account price point, storage size, build quality, portability, performance speeds and connectivity options, we've rounded up the best hard drives for music production.

Now, don't get us wrong, buying the best hard drive for music production isn't exactly the most extravagant or inspirational purchase, but it could potentially be one of your smartest. Chances are, you’ll have bought the best PC for music production with plenty of memory. After all, we all know saving recorded music files and huge band projects from a DAW takes up lots of room.

If security is important to you, they don't come much more secure than the Apricorn 1TB Aegis Padlock hard drive. Utilizing a military grade FIPS PUB 197 validated encryption algorithm, it encrypts your data in real time. The onboard padlock means your information, music projects, and lyric ideas are only accessible to you. The brute force self-destruct feature means it will delete all your information if it detects an intruder trying to break in. Although the HDD storage doesn't offer the fastest transfer speeds, it is a small price to pay if you are most concerned with security.

Currently, the Western Digital 2 TB Elements SE is the best budget SSD option, due to this 64 per cent off discount. Traditionally, SSD storage is much more expensive than HDD, but currently costing £/$90, this hard drive offers fantastic value for money. It is all about performance and with 2TB of storage with speeds capable of 400 MB/s, it can both store your massive projects and load them very quickly. It is incredibly compact, has a drop resistance of up to two metres and is 'plug-in-and-play' for Windows users. Mac users will have to format the hard drive before use.

There's not many better slimline options out there than the Samsung SSD T7. The transfer speeds are incredible and the Embedded PCIe NVMe technology can transfer files at a speed of up to 1,000 MB/s. Durability is important for portable tech and Samsung's solid aluminium unibody construction is exactly that. Samsung claims it's safe to drop from a height of six feet, but we wouldn't recommend testing this unless you're very brave. A three-year warranty is the icing on the cake; its durability is matched with security as this hard drive is password protected. An all-round fantastic pick.

If you're prone to accidents or are constantly dropping tech, you'll want to check out the SanDisk Professional 5 TB G-Drive ArmorATD. With an IP54 rain/dust rating and a crush resistance of up to 1000 lbs, you may think this is overkill. However, if you're a field recording artist, work on projects whilst traveling or are constantly going from studio to studio, that extra protection may come in handy. With a large 5TB storage capacity and a respectable 130 MB/s transfer speed, it has the performance to match durability. The USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity options are at least one more than most.

If you don't want to break the bank, the Toshiba Canvio Basics hard drive is the best option. With a generous 1 TB of storage space packed in a slim and lightweight case, you'll be surprised to hear it'll cost you under £/$50. Although cheap, Toshiba knows how to make a reliable product, which is exactly what's required when storing a backup of your art. An included durable USB cable rounds off a fantastic product for a very attractive, wallet-friendly price. Although a quick shout-out for Mac users, you will have to reformat the hard drive if you pick this up, although doing so is a very easy process.

With a whopping 22 TB of storage, the Fantom GFORCE 3 Pro is for serious music producers. It’s unlikely you’ll need 22 TB unless you are a full-time producer, but if you are, accept no substitutes. With transfer speeds of up to 250MB/s, it operates quickly enough for a smooth workflow. The hard-bodied aluminium isn't just for show, it acts as a heat sink to keep temperatures cool and gives great protection. As expected at this level, this hard drive is compatible with both Windows and IOS and although quite chunky, the included stand makes it perfect if you're looking to plug in a hard drive and forget about it.

Compatible with both Windows and IOS, the Seagate Portable 2 TB hard drive emerges as a top pick for music production. With a 2 TB HDD capacity storage, you can trust this thing to be reliable. Operating with a simple 'drag and drop' saving procedure, if you want your life to be as easy as possible, this is an ideal choice. Although HDD technology is a little slower than SSD, it is less expensive and the Seagate is no exception. There’s no excess software to format this drive to your computer, simply hook it up and let the technology do the work, whilst you focus on your music.

Taking the top spot on our list is the SanDisk 2 TB Extreme Portable SSD. There's lots to love about this hard drive, but its operating speed is by far the most impressive. The NVMe solid state performance is capable of transfer speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, so if you're fed up with waiting for your music transferring, it'll be right up your street. This hard drive is super dinky and sturdy, has a capacity of 2 TB and has password protection. Oh, and its price point is pretty accessible too. Winner, Winner.

Best hard drives for music production: Which one should you go for?

If you're in the market for a hard drive to back up your musical projects, to store a humongous sample library or just need a backup of an important piece of work, choosing any of the products on our list will stand you in very good stead. Of course, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD will suit just about everyone. The NVMe solid-state drive excels with lightning-fast transfer speeds reaching up to 1000MB/s, and it is the quickest-performing hard drive on our list. Beyond its sleek and durable design, this hard drive impressively stores 2TB of data while ensuring security with password protection. Its cost-effectiveness is equally noteworthy, offering outstanding performance, ample storage, enhanced security features, and exceptional value. What's not to like?

For those looking to save a penny or two, the Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive is a fantastic, budget-friendly choice. With a generous 1TB space crammed into its slim and light frame, brace yourself, it's priced under £/$50. Toshiba concocted this gem; it's the reliable sidekick you need to stash your artistic endeavors safely. Plus, they throw in a tough USB cable, talk about an all-star package deal at an incredibly attractive price.

For the professionals out there looking for heaps of storage, then check out the Fantom Drives 22TB GFORCE 3 Pro. It's unlikely that you'll need more than 22TB of storage, and if you do, it's probably time to start deleting some samples. Zooming in at speeds up to 250MB/s, this gadget is the sprinter your workflow needs. Sure, it's a bit on the chunky side, but fear not, the included stand transforms it into the ultimate "set it and forget it" hard drive, ready to rock your world without breaking a sweat.

Should I use SSD or HDD for storage?

When it comes down to hard drive storage, what one is better for music production - SSD (solid-state drive) or HDD (hard disk drive)? Well, both have their pros and cons. Starting with SSD, this option is usually much quicker, offering faster transfer speeds. If waiting for loading sample patches from your hard drive kills your creativity, an SSD will work for you better. They tend to work more efficiently and quietly. The latter is a particularly good point if you're recording audio. The last thing you want to hear in a recording is the quiet hum of a hard drive. However, SSD hard drives tend to be a little more expensive.

That brings us to the first pro of HDD storage: it tends to be a bit cheaper. If you're on a budget, then an HDD is the ideal option. HDD is an older technology, and it is still used thanks to its reliability. If you've had your fingers burnt in the past with a dodgy hard drive deleting your backup music projects, an HDD should remedy any anxieties as it's tried and tested.

What size of hard drive do I need for music production?

For music production, we recommend you aim for a minimum of 1TB of hard drive space to store audio files, projects, and samples. Any less than this, and you may find yourself running out of room. High-quality audio formats and extensive project work may require more space, so bear this in mind if you record with the best audio quality possible. Having extra space allows for flexibility in handling diverse music projects and various software tools, so if you appreciate different sound samples, the more storage the better.