Get the most out of your smartwatch by knowing what it can and can't do. You probably did a lot of research when you were looking into buying a smartwatch. It can probably be kept on while you go swimming or if you end up in a rainstorm. It can take care of updating you when someone calls or text you and you can probably answer the communications right from your watch.

It can no doubt be your workout buddy and keep track of your runs, hikes, and how much of a sweat you broke into doing yoga. Smartwatches can do so much, but you really need to understand all of their possibilities to use them to their fullest potential. This is especially true for listening to music. Music on your smartwatch can be a game changer for anyone trying to listen on the go.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch, you have a lot of options when it comes to music apps that work on your device. This gives you the opportunity to listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks when you have service and even when you don't. The controls can be done from your Galaxy Watch, making it a more seamless experience. Here are the best music apps for the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

1 Spotify

Arguably the best streaming music service

Samsung

Spotify Spotify is a popular audio streaming platform that offers music, audiobooks, and podcasts. It can be used on mobile and on desktop, allowing you to listen to music in a ton of different places. You can even download music to your smartwatch. See at Google Play Store

Spotify offers a ton for Galaxy Watch users as it integrates well with Wear OS. You can control the music from your wrist, as the easy-to-use interface is interactive with what you need for the app. You can play, pause, or skip music with just a tap or two on your wrist. If a song comes on while you're listening, you can save it to your Liked Songs list. The best part about using Spotify on your Galaxy Watch is that you don't need to have your phone with you to listen.

This allows you to use the watch's Internet to stream music. But you can also download music and podcasts to the watch to listen to when you don't have service. With Spotify Connect, you can control not only what your headphones or watch sounds like but also how Spotify sounds when it is coming out of another device.

You can listen to full albums, playlists and audiobooks when you're offline if you have Spotify Premium.

2 YouTube Music

It's an easy-to-use option for Galaxy Watch wearers

Google

YouTube Music Google's flagship music streaming platform, which primarily competes with services including Spotify and Apple Music. See at Google Play Store

As you can imagine, YouTube Music is an optimal option for those using Wear OS devices. Wear OS, which is the operating system of the Galaxy Watch, was created by Google. Google owns YouTube, so naturally the streaming service works well with its devices. Just like Spotify, you can listen to YouTube Music through Wi-Fi or LTE connection (if you have a paid connection plan for your Galaxy Watch.)

You can listen to music and podcasts through YouTube Music as well as download tracks and podcasts to your watch to listen when you are offline. You're able to listen to your audio through the Galaxy Watch speaker or pair it with Bluetooth headphones. From your wrist, you can control the music and even add or delete songs from your playlist or stored files on your watch. The Wear OS app is simple to navigate for any user.

3 Deezer

A subscription goes a long way

Google

Deezer Deezer is a music streaming service with tons of music streaming selection, even in it's ad-supported free tier. See at Google Play Store

Deezer is a subscription-based music streamer that offers a huge library of songs and albums to choose from. Deezer offers lossless streaming, which is a massive plus for any audiophile, and even has a feature that is a built-in Shazam-like technology called SongCatcher that can listen to a song and immediately tell you what it is. Play your favorited tracks and shuffle your playlists with the tap of a button on your watch. Deezer sounds good playing through the speaker on your watch.