Key Takeaways Tubi has a diverse library of free content inlcuding tons of underrated movies and TV shows.

Snowpiercer provides a unique narrative on class separation in a frozen world.

Malignant, The Girl with All the Gifts, Coherence, and V for Vendetta are worth watching on Tubi.

These days, it can be quite hard to figure out what streaming services to stay loyal to for very long. Movies and television shows jump from Netflix to Max to Hulu to Paramount+ to everything in between. However, there is one streaming service in Tubi that can take the pressure off. That's because Tubi is totally free. And at any one time, there are quite a few shows and movies that other streaming companies charge an arm and a leg to use in their libraries.

Tubi's library contains so many movies and television shows that it's easy to lose track of all the programs you should watch. That's only an issue because like other streaming services, programs move on and off Tubi all the time. That's why you need to make sure to watch these five amazingly underrated movies as soon as possible and make sure you get them before they're gone.

1 Snowpiercer

Chris Evans is a different kind of hero

Snowpiercer Director Bong Joon Ho Starring Chris Evans, Jamie Bell Watch free on Tubi

If you know Chris Evans best as Captain America, you need to give Snowpiercer a look. While he still plays the good guy here, he's definitely a different kind of good guy. This time around, he's leading a group of people riding around in a train that never stops, called the Snowpiercer.

Snowpiercer is humanity's last refuge as the world suffers from a frozen apocalypse. This special train, which separates the rich from the poor, zooms around the globe, equipped with tools that allow it to bash through the snow and ice that blankets the planet.

The movie itself is an interesting approach to the study of class separation and what it might look like when all classes are forced to huddle together to survive. Survival means something different for the haves and the have-nots in this film, which also spawned a hit TV series.

2 Malignant

An interesting twist on a familiar horror trope

Malignant Director James Wan Starring Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson Watch free on Tubi

Malignant is one of those movies that probably would have gotten more attention if it hadn't been released when the world was still dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it did release in theaters, it released day and date on Max and that likely knocked down the word of mouth a little bit.

The good news is that it's now on Tubi and you can watch this very original -- and quite campy -- supernatural horror movie. Malignant has the familiar trope of a killer tracking down the person they hold a grudge against, with some rather interesting twists in how the whole thing is pulled off. This movie didn't win any major awards, but it's a pretty decent little thriller and has an ending you won't see coming.

3 The Girl with All the Gifts

A different look at the end

The Girl with All the Gifts Director Colm McCarthy Starring Sennia Nanua, Gemma Atherton Watch free on Tubi

The Girl with All the Gifts is a British flick that takes a different view from your standard zombie flick. In this movie, the world has ended thanks to a virus, but this particular virus behaves quite a bit differently in children. That's only part of the story as these zombie children don't always act like ravenous cannibals. In fact, they seem like everyday children locked away in a military installation for mysterious reasons. Right up until one of them catches the scent of fresh human meat.

Watching these adorable little children turn into feral monsters is only one of the things that makes this movie well worth your time on Tubi. Why everyone is in the installation is just part of the thing that makes the film interesting, and it's when the main character and her favorite teacher venture outside the walls that this movie really gets going. Oh, and for an extra twist, don't miss a cameo by Glenn Close.

4 Coherence

A trippy comet tail of a movie

Coherence Director James Ward Byrkit Starring Nicholas Brendon, Emily Baldoni Watch Free on Tubi

Movies about comets flying over the earth and creating havoc aren't new, but there are plenty of different takes about just what happens when the phenomenon occurs. Coherence is another one of those movies that deals with something that's pretty familiar to science-fiction fans, but with a new and original take on it.

I can't say much about just what sets Coherence apart without spoling the plot, but I will say that the fact that the cast aren't well-known megastars actually helps push the plot forward because it feels like this is a group of friends who didn't now they were up for some comet craziness.

5 V for Vendetta

Remember, remember the 5th of November

V for Vendetta Director James McTeigue Starring Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman Watch Free on Tubi

V for Vendetta is the biggest blockbuster on this list. Based on a graphic novel by the same name, this movie starred Hugo Weaving as the masked male protagonist named V who decided he was going to take down a fascist British government in the undefined future.

In order to do that, he enlists the help of a woman played by Natalie Portman who went from being part of the problem, to the person who helped see V's mission to the very end. In today's climate, all sorts of people are going to take all sorts of messages from the film, but the bottom line is that it's quite entertaining. One of the most interesting aspects is that the audience never actually sees the epynonymous V's face in the entire film.