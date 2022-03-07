Streaming services have changed the way we watch TV shows and movies. We no longer have to wait until a certain date and time to watch something that tickles our fancy - there's plenty available to watch on multiple devices, wherever we happen to be.

The only problem is, with so many subscription services and places to stream content online, which should get your hard-earned cash?

We hope to make that decision easy for you with our in-depth guide to the movie streaming services that are available in the UK right now. We also have a US-specific alternative, if that's more relevant to you.

Which is the best streaming service in the UK?

You can read all about the biggest streaming services in the UK below. However, we've also chosen our current favourite... Disney+.

Disney Disney+ Editor's Choice Disney+ was the winner of the TV streaming service of the year category in the Pocket-lint Awards 2023, and its current line-up of Star Wars and Marvel shows and films is perfectly complemented with other dramas available through the Star section (in the UK and Europe). Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a fine example of something you wouldn't necessarily associate with Disney, for example. See at Disney+

Price: £7.99 per month or £79.90 when paid for 12-months upfront

£7.99 per month or £79.90 when paid for 12-months upfront Notable shows (and/or films): The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, Andor, Willow, Pam & Tommy

The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, Andor, Willow, Pam & Tommy Devices include: PC, Mac, games consoles, Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Sky Q and Glass (Stream), Virgin TV

Because it's run by Disney, the presentation and depth of content on Disney+ is very impressive. All the Disney classic animated films are available, as well as all of Pixar's output, the whole Star Wars saga and plenty more, including hit show The Mandalorian and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Box sets of TV shows for kids young and old are on offer, and thanks to the Star section in the UK and Europe, there are also plenty of more mature movies and series to choose from. Shows and movies can also be downloaded for offline viewing - for a car journey, say. And content is available in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and with Dolby Atmos where available - all as part of the standard membership fee.

The best of the rest

Netflix Netflix Netflix is the biggest name in streaming for multiple reasons - it offers a wide selection of movies and TV shows, with several series being exclusive to the platform or made and funded by Netflix itself. See at Netflix

Price: From £5.99 per month for Basic with Ads membership, up to £15.99 for Premium with 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) viewing

From £5.99 per month for Basic with Ads membership, up to £15.99 for Premium with 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) viewing Notable shows (and/or films): Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Better Call Saul, Squid Game

Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Better Call Saul, Squid Game Devices include: PC, Mac, games consoles , Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Sky Q and Glass (Stream), Virgin TV

Netflix is among the oldest, most established streaming services and that is reflected in the amount of content available to watch - the library is vast. It also creates its own programming and big budget movies, so there's regularly something new to watch on the platform.

As well as profiles for each member of the family, you can set up a dedicated kids account, so your child will only view age-appropriate shows.

4K video streaming is available for a large amount of content, in HDR and Dolby Vision for supported devices. You will need to pay for the most expensive tier to get it, however.

Offline viewing is also available to all but the Basic with Ads plan.

Amazon Amazon Prime Video Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video offers a subscription-based streaming service. It too makes a range of TV shows that are exclusive to the platform and has content deals for shows made abroad, but can only be found on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. See at Amazon (UK)

Price: As part of Amazon Prime membership (at £8.99 per month, £95 per year), or £5.99 per month for just Prime Video

As part of Amazon Prime membership (at £8.99 per month, £95 per year), or £5.99 per month for just Prime Video Notable shows (and/or films): The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, Jack Ryan, The Handmaid's Tale

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, Jack Ryan, The Handmaid's Tale Devices include: PC, Mac, games consoles , Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Sky Q and Glass (Stream), Virgin TV

Amazon effectively offers the best of both worlds with its service, as you can stream shows and movies as part of your subscription, but also pay to rent or buy newer releases or box sets.

Like with Netflix and Disney+, it makes its own shows and films that are exclusive to the platform, with a recent example being the Lord of the Rings TV series, The Rings of Power.

Much of the content is presented in 4K HDR and Dolby Vision where possible, but 1080p when not. Resolution is largely dependent on your broadband speeds.

Although it was one of the last major streaming services to adopt different profiles, you can now set up different homescreens for each family member and limit access for younger members.

The only main caveat to having the ability to also rent and buy movies through the same platform is that you can often get confused as to what's available to stream as part of your subscription, and what will cost you extra.

Apple Apple TV+ Apple's own premium streaming service is another relatively recent entrant to the market, and provides an interesting option for people. While its lineup is truncated in comparison to others, it's selection of original programming is of a very high quality - with the likes of Ted Lasso and movie Coda winning awards around the globe. See at Apple TV+

Price: £6.99 per month, you also get three-months free when purchasing an Apple device

£6.99 per month, you also get three-months free when purchasing an Apple device Notable shows (and/or films): Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Coda, Severance

Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Coda, Severance Devices include: PC, Mac, games consoles , Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Google TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Sky Q and Glass (Stream)

Apple's TV+ service isn't a widely served with content in comparison with some of the others, as it only ranges exclusive programming and movies (mostly made by Apple itself). It also seems to set a high bar when it comes to quality, with many of its series and films winning awards - such as Ted Lasso and the Oscar-winning movie, Coda.

Apple also sets the standard when it comes to picture and audio performance, with 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos coming as standard across most of its productions. Plus, as with Amazon's Prime Video, you can use the same Apple TV app across the majority of platforms to view rented or purchased videos. You may have to buy or rent the show or movie through your iPhone or iPad first, but can then watch it at its best on a Smart TV or streaming device.

Unlike most of its peers, Apple TV+ does not currently support different family profiles on the same account. Although you can set up different accounts and link them to the same family subscription.

Now Now Sky-owned Now (formerly Now TV) is a service offered by the broadcaster and provider for those without access to a satellite dish or who want something simpler and more flexible than a conventional TV package. It offers content to view live and on demand that would normally be broadcast by Sky on one or more of its many channels. See at Now

Price: Plans include Entertainment or Cinema for £9.99 per month each, Sky Sports £34.99 per month

Plans include Entertainment or Cinema for £9.99 per month each, Sky Sports £34.99 per month Notable shows (and/or films): Live Premier League football, entire F1 season, Succession, House of the Dragon

Live Premier League football, entire F1 season, Succession, House of the Dragon Devices include: PC, Mac, games consoles, Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV

With Sky being higher up the movie release window list, the films on offer through Now are excellent - they are certainly ahead of most other streaming services. You also have the added bonus of being able to subscribe to Sky Sports, for all live channels and on demand content, plus a wide range of entertainment channels and box sets. The latter includes HBO programming in the UK, including House of the Dragon and Succession.

You do have to subscribe to individual packages though, which can get pricey if you choose to take everything that's on offer. In addition, you have to pay extra for the best video and audio quality - currently 1080p and 5.1 - with a Now Boost add-on costing £6 extra per month. It does also skip adverts during on demand content though.

Paramount Paramount+ A relative newcomer to the UK, Paramount+ includes plenty of shows and films from the eponymous studio, including Tom Cruise starrer Maverick, plus the hugely successful Yellowstone and its spin-offs. See at Paramount+

Price: £6.99 per month, although it's also worth noting that Sky TV subscribers get Paramount+ for free

£6.99 per month, although it's also worth noting that Sky TV subscribers get Paramount+ for free Notable shows (and/or films): Halo, Yellowstone, Maverick (the Top Gun sequel), South Park, Star Trek: Discovery

Halo, Yellowstone, Maverick (the Top Gun sequel), South Park, Star Trek: Discovery Devices include: PC, Mac, Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Sky Q and Glass (Stream)

Paramount+ has been available in the US for some time, but only came to the UK in more recent times. Because of that, it's content line-up is not as extensive as some others, although there are plenty of franchises and series exclusive to the platform. This includes the Halo TV Series and much of Star Trek. Every episode of South Park is also available to watch through Paramount+, as is the Tom Cruise movie, Maverick.

Where it suffers at present is in its streaming quality. The UK version of the service is currently restricted to 1080p at maximum and stereo sound. The US version does have a 4K surround sound option, so we hope that will extend to Britain too at some point.

Sky TV subscribers should note that they can get Paramount+ for free in the UK, thanks to a deal between the companies. You can then watch shows on your Sky device or any other compatible box or mobile phone through the sign-up you create.

ITV ITVX Exclusive to the UK, ITVX is free for those who just want to watch ITV programming with adverts but can also be subscribed to for added bonuses. That includes ditching the ads plus access to the entire gamut of BritBox content - including all of the classic Doctor Who episodes. See at ITVX

Price: £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a whole year

£5.99 per month or £59.99 for a whole year Notable shows (and/or films): Classic Doctor Who, A Spy Among Friends, Downton Abbey, The Twelve

Classic Doctor Who, A Spy Among Friends, Downton Abbey, The Twelve Devices include: PC, Mac, Xbox consoles, Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Sky Q and Glass (Stream), Virgin TV

ITVX is a UK-only service that replaced the free ITV Hub in 2022. It is primarily the home to all on demand and catch-up content from the broadcaster, ITV, although there is also a subscription element that expands the offering and includes BritBox.

While existing BritBox subscribers can continue to use the older BritBox app, all new members must subscribe through ITVX - hence we've replaced BritBox on this list. You still get access to the huge catalogue of archive British programming from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, but through the ITVX system instead. A subscription also includes ad-free catch-up streaming and offline viewing (through downloads).

All ITVX streams currently max-out at 1080p and Dolby Digital sound.

Lionsgate Lionsgate+ Previously called StarzPlay, the streaming service from Lionsgate has, perhaps unsurprisingly, been rebranded Lionsgate+. It offers a healthy selection of TV shows to stream, albeit from a smaller pool than some of its rivals. See at Lionsgate+

Price: £5.99 per month

£5.99 per month Notable shows (and/or films): Outlander, BMF, the Power Book series, The Serpent Queen

Outlander, BMF, the Power Book series, The Serpent Queen Devices include: PC, Mac, Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Sky Q and Glass (Stream)

Lionsgate+ seems new but is actually the new name for StarzPlay. It has a healthy selection of original programming and movies that are exclusive to the platform, although they are arguably less well-known than on some of the other streaming services.

There are apps available across a wide range of devices, although you can also subscribe to Lionsgate+ through the Amazon Prime Video service as one of its channels, and watch all the shows and films via that app instead. That means it can theoretically work on a wider array of devices than Lionsgate lists itself (anything that has access to Prime Video, basically).

Lionsgate+ shows and movies are currently presented in up to 1080p only.

Discovery Discovery+ Discovery+ is a little different to most streaming services - it focuses primarily on reality TV and sports. There's a possibility that it will include BT Sport programming in future too, under the new name of TNT Sports, although that's yet to be fully confirmed. See at Discovery+

Price: £3.99 per month for an Entertainment pass, £6.99 per month for Entertainment & Sports

£3.99 per month for an Entertainment pass, £6.99 per month for Entertainment & Sports Notable shows (and/or films): Gold Rush, Ghost Adventures, live sports including tennis and snooker

Gold Rush, Ghost Adventures, live sports including tennis and snooker Devices include: PC, Mac, Xbox consoles, Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Sky Q and Glass (Stream)

Discovery+ mainly focuses on reality TV, including documentaries and true crime shows. However, you can also subscribe to view live sports from Eurosport, including snooker, cycling and tennis.

Plus, thanks to a merger between BT Sport and Warner Discovery, the Discovery+ app will be the likely home of the newly rebraded and relaunched UK sports service, TNT Sports, from the summer of 2023. That's still awaiting confirmation, however, so hold your horses for now.

Streaming quality is limited to HD content at present.

Amazon Amazon Freevee Amazon's Freevee service is available both through its Prime Video service and as a standalone app. It does exactly what it says on the tin and offers thousands of shows, movies and live broadcasts to watch for free. See at Amazon (UK)

Price: Completely free

Completely free Notable shows (and/or films): Alex Rider, Bosch Legacy, Judy Justice, Neighbours

Alex Rider, Bosch Legacy, Judy Justice, Neighbours Devices include: Android Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Google TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV

Freevee is Amazon's ad-supported streaming service that provides completely free content 24/7. There is no subscription required and you only need an Amazon account to view it.

It hosts a healthy library of archive shows and films to stream on demand, such as Miami Vice, Baywatch and The West Wing, while there are channels showing live streams of popular programming, including Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen. Amazon also has a selection of original programming available, with the Bosch spin-off, Bosch : Legacy being exclusive to the platform. It will also be the new home of Neighbours - the decades-old soap opera that has been given a new lease of life as a Freevee original.

The picture resolution for Freevee is not quoted, but we suspect it's 1080p maximum. Most of the classic shows were shot in lower resolutions anyway.

Pluto TV Pluto TV Like Freevee, Pluto TV is a completely free offering that gives you access to a huge amount of streamed content at no cost. You don't even need to log into the service, just either watch live channels or on demand shows and films. See at Pluto TV

Price: Completely free

Completely free Notable shows (and/or films): Auction Hunters, Geordie Shore, Mad Men, Charlies Angels

Auction Hunters, Geordie Shore, Mad Men, Charlies Angels Devices include: PC, Mac, games consoles, Smart TVs, iOS and Android, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV

Like Freevee, Pluto TV is free to watch. Although you don't even need to log into this service.

It has been established for a long while in the US and is making its mark in the UK too, with over 100 free-to-stream TV channels and a large library of classic and archive shows to watch on demand. Thanks to deals with the likes of Channel 5 and MTV, there are some channels based on true crime series and music hits, while others also focus on specific shows, so you can sit back and just binge endless episodes of Mad Men or cartoons.

Picture quality again seems to max-out at 1080p although that largely suits the vast amount of source material.

Sky Sky Go Sky Go is the most unique on this list as it's a live-streaming and catch-up TV service for existing Sky TV customers. The content available depends on your TV subscription and there is an extra add-on that allows you to expand the offering to include offline viewing on mobile devices. See at Sky

Price: Free to Sky TV customers, with Sky Go Extra included in a Sky Multiscreen package

Free to Sky TV customers, with Sky Go Extra included in a Sky Multiscreen package Notable shows (and/or films): Succession, House of the Dragon, Premier League football, Sky Cinema movies

Succession, House of the Dragon, Premier League football, Sky Cinema movies Devices include: PC, Mac, PlayStation consoles, iOS and Android

Sky Go is more an add-on than a streaming service, as it requires an active Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream subscription first. It allows you to view Sky programming on a mobile device or PlayStation console, with the accessible content depending on your Sky package. For example, if you subscribe to Sky Sports you will also be able to watch live sports coverage on your phone or tablet.

A Sky Go Extra add-on is required for offline viewing, while Sky Q customers can also download their recordings onto a mobile device to watch later.

Other streaming apps

There are a number of other movie and TV streaming services out there that are accessible by UK users, such as those dedicated to movie and TV show rentals and purchasing - such as Rakuten and Google Play. We've mainly included the ones that offer content streaming packages above, however.

There are also some that are limited to mobile devices only, such as Virgin Media's Virgin TV Anywhere and the latest version of TalkTalk TV.

Basically, you never need to be without something to watch, whether it be at home or out and about. It just depends how big your pockets are to how many of the services you can afford to subscribe to.