Cases remain a simple solution to protect your new handset from scratches, dents, and yes, breaking the screen into little pieces. Luckily, cases have evolved in their style, becoming an effective means of protection and accessorizing - so you don't have to sacrifice aesthetic for durability. That said, if you're in need of a new case for your Motorola Razr+ (2023) , I've got you covered. Below are some of the best Moto Razr+ cases to help you avoid the embarrassment of breaking your new clamshell phone out of the box, and even compliment the phone's overall 90s throwback feel.

Back in my younger years I used to refuse to put a case on my phone to preserve the phone's sleek aesthetic and cool color. While I was able to show off the stylish hue, I ended up cracking the screen into a hundred pieces a few hours after my purchase.

One unique thing about the Motorola Razr+ is that it can easily fold up and, in some cases (literally), attach to your keychain. The Aulzaju case allows you to attach your phone to your keychain with the included ring holder, plus it comes in four beautiful colors.

If protection is your priority, then Poetic's Spartan case is worth the investment. The case includes a kickstand and is made of rugged shockproof material meant to withstand the toughest of drops.

One of my biggest gripes with phone cases is how bulky they can make a slim handset, which is why I'm drawn to slimmer cases like this one. Eastcoo’s cases are slim but still offer a layer of protection for your phone.

If you're on a budget but still want a case for your phone Suttkue offers a case that will protect your phone and your bank account. The hard shell case is anti-scratch and good quality for the price.

Want a case that attaches to your belt? The leather holster case has a clip on the back that can attach to any belt or bag.

Cresee’s case for the Motorola Razr protects your phone without taking up too much space in your pocket. The slim case comes with a built-in screen protector and is available in three different colors.

If you want a case that does it all, look no further than Nuleto’s kickstand case for the Motorola Razr+. The case includes a kickstand, good grip protection and a screen protector.

How did I choose the best cases for the Motorola Razr+ (2023)?

In all honesty I haven't had hands on time with most of the cases listed above, although I am familiar with most of the brands. Several of them were chosen based on high Amazon and Google reviews, while others were based on true hands-on time. Whether I have hands-on time with the cases or not I still use the same criteria for each phone. That criteria includes:

Durability : I evaluate how durable the case is by testing how it holds up during hard drops and through daily mishaps.

: I evaluate how durable the case is by testing how it holds up during hard drops and through daily mishaps. Aesthetics : When looking at phone cases I take into account how aesthetically pleasing the case is and how it stands out from other case designs. I always make sure to include phone cases of varying aesthetics so that there's something for everyone.

: When looking at phone cases I take into account how aesthetically pleasing the case is and how it stands out from other case designs. I always make sure to include phone cases of varying aesthetics so that there's something for everyone. Special Features: When looking at phone cases I take into account the varying unique features that help set it apart from other cases. Unique features may include a kickstand, cardholder, MagSafe capability, etc.

What should I look for in a phone case?

Everyone has different preferences, but I think that durability is the most important aspect of any case. I prefer cases that aren't too bulky, so I can still fit them in my pocket or purse, but also have solid drop resistance because I am a notorious phone breaker.

Can Motorola Razr phones fit into Motorola Razr+ cases?

Unfortunately, no. There's always a catch when it comes to phone cases and due to manufacturing and size differences, the cases are not interchangeable. Make sure to look at the description of the case before buying to make sure you buy the right case for your phone.