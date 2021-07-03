It's worth having a large, clear monitor with crisp visuals to make working at your computer all day a pleasurable experience. The best monitors are critical to any setup because their expansive real estate provides ample space for multiple open windows to improve productivity and add rich, vivid colours when watching movies or shows. Most people work more efficiently with two monitors, and it's worth getting a larger second one if you have a laptop or all-in-one to increase your screen space for multitasking. They can also have health benefits, and looking at a massive display at eye level is more comfortable and reduces neck strain compared to cranking downwards to see your tiny laptop screen.

Our team tests laptops, tablets and other computer products all year to see what they offer, and we have hands-on experience with many models listed here to help you make the right buying decision. Everyone has different budgets and requirements, so we included a variety of models from top brands like Samsung, Apple, and HP to appeal to everyone.

Best monitors: Our top choices

Dell / Pocket-lint Dell S2722QC 1. Best overall monitor 4K for less The Dell S2722QC has a versatile 27-inch display to fit on most desks and a clear 4K resolution to bring out the detail in your movies and shows. Pros 4K

USB-C

AMD Freesync Cons 60Hz display

Average contrast ratio $370 at Amazon $370 at DELL $399 at Walmart

Dell's S2722QC tops our list because of its stunning display and all-around versatility for a competitive price. Its 27-inch 4K UHD display is bright and clear with high colour accuracy and is the perfect size for most desks. Gamers will like that it includes AMD Freesync compatibility to reduce screen tearing, although its usefulness is debatable considering the average 60Hz refresh rate.

Build quality is excellent, and the S2722QC stands out from its rivals with a stylish silver and matte grey finish with thin black bezels. USB-C connectivity is a welcome feature for a relatively affordable monitor, and there are also two HDMI and two USB-A ports for older devices. Sound is courtesy of two three-watt speakers, and you can connect headphones to the 3.5mm audio in and out.

The Dell S2722QC isn't a luxury monitor with blistering performance, but it's still the best option because of what it gets right. Its average contrast ratio and 60Hz refresh rate won't be an issue for most buyers, who'll appreciate its desk-friendly size, 4K display and USB-C connectivity for a low price.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" 2. Best premium monitor The ultimate ultrawide The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch will wow you with its colossal size, and it has the performance to match with a 7680 × 2160 Mini LED display and 240Hz refresh rate. Pros Enormous size

Next-gen DisplayPort 2.1

240hz refresh rate Cons Eye-watering price

Bulky $2500 at Amazon $2500 at Best Buy $2500 at Walmart

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is the best option if money's no object, and you want to splurge on a luxurious monitor that pushes performance boundaries. There's no getting around its gargantuan size, and the 57-inch ultrawide 7680 × 2160 Mini LED display with a 32:9 aspect ratio steals the show and offers unrivalled immersion when playing games. It's not just about size and has the performance to match with a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, 2,000 local dimming zones, and 1,000nits of peak brightness.

At almost 140cm across, the Odyssey Neo G9 dominates any room and requires ample breathing space. It also needs a sturdy desk to handle its 19kg weight, or you can use the VESA mount to attach it to a wall to save space. There are no built-in speakers, and the Odyssey Neo G9 has a 3.5mm jack for audio in addition to the latest DisplayPort 2.1 and dual USB-A ports.

The Odyssey Neo G9s massive display overwhelms you with its sheer size and sucks you into the action with its cocoon-like curvature. It's the best gaming monitor we've tested despite struggling to hit its 240Hz refresh rate with current-gen graphics cards, and it's amazing for office work because you can have multiple windows open on a single display.

Gigabyte/Pocket-lint Gigabyte M32UC 32 3. Best value monitor What more can you ask for $600 $630 Save $30 The Gigabyte M32UC has a large curved 32-inch 4K display perfect for movies and sports, and the 144Hz refresh rate is great for gaming. Pros Great price

32-inch 4K display

166Hz refresh rate Cons Bland styling

Might be too big for some desks $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at Walmart

Most buyers want to stretch their cash and get the best features and performance for the lowest price possible. Gigabyte's M32UC offers the best value because its huge 32-inch 4K display brings out the best in everything from browsers and spreadsheets to movies and games with its excellent picture quality. Gamers will love the curved design and 144Hz refresh rate with AMD Freesync to keep things running smoothly.

Styling is subtle for a supposed gaming monitor with an all-black appearance lacking lighting and fancy accents, and it can blend in with most homes or offices thanks to its minimalist look. Finding the perfect viewing angle is easy with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment, and it's a pity there's no pivot function. At least the connectivity is excellent with a USB-C, four USB-As, a DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI ports to connect to laptops or desktops. There's also 3.5mm audio for headphones and a pair of 3-watt speakers that get the job done.

Not many monitors offer as many features for the price as the M32UC, and it's worth it for the stunning 32-inch 4K display alone, with the curved shape and 144Hz as the icing on the top. Its discrete styling won't win any prizes, but it fits into most environments as long as you have the space and connects to most devices with a generous port selection.

Alienware/Pocket-lint Alienware AW2524H Gaming Monitor 4. Best gaming monitor Fastest framerates possible $600 $800 Save $200 The Alienware AW2524H has a 24-inch display to keep the action in the centre of your vision and an amazing 500Hz maximum refresh rate for the best motion clarity. Pros 480Hz refresh rate

AMD FreeSync

Generous port selection Cons Pricey

24.5-inch size too small for some users $600 at Amazon $830 at DELL $800 at Walmart

Gamers looking for the best outright speeds to annihilate the competition can try Alienware's AW2524H, one of the fastest monitors in the world with an astounding 480Hz native refresh rate, overclockable to 500Hz. Its unsurpassed motion clarity ensures that every movement and effect is fluid and crisp, and there's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to prevent stuttering. The compact 24.5-inch FHD display is expected for a competitive monitor because you can react faster when all the action is in your peripheral view.

Looks are what you'd expect from Alienware, and its once-futuristic Legend design is starting to look dated, especially without accents or lighting adding some flair. That said, the build quality is top-notch, and everything feels solid and durable. There's no shortage of ports, and the AW2524H connects to most devices with two DisplayPort 1.4s, an HDMI 2.1, and a USB-A hub with one upstream and four downstream ports.

The Alienware AW2524H doesn't come cheap, and its specialised features target serious gamers with the hardware to push it to its limits. They'll spend hours appreciating its speed in their favourite titles, but casual players are probably better off with larger alternatives like the Gigabyte M32UC.

BenQ/Pocket-lint BenQ SW321C 5. Best creative monitor Clear colours for creatives The BenQ SW321C has a sizeable 4K display with outstanding image quality and includes extras like a hood, the HotKey Puck, and an SD card reader. Pros Vivid display with high colour accuracy

Includes a hood

Integrated SD card reader Cons Isn't cheap

Overkill for regular users $1900 at Amazon $1900 at Best Buy $2600 at Walmart

Photographers, graphic designers, and other creatives looking for the best monitor can try the BenQ SW321C because of its size and amazing colour accuracy. The 32-inch display is a huge canvas to bring your photos and drawings to life, and the 4K resolution brings out every little detail with a high 137-pixel density. It offers amazing colour reproduction as a professional monitor with 99 per cent AdobeRGB, 100 per cent sRGB, and 95per cent P3. BenQ's Uniformity Technology is one of its unique features, allowing perfect colour reproduction across the display regardless of the viewing angle.

The SW321C's all-black design is fitting for professional use, and it comes with a nifty hood that increases its already chunky size but reduces glare and blocks distractions when you're looking at it. There's also a handy HotKey Puck G2 controller with a rotating dial and programmable keys to change colour settings or create shortcuts to other menu options. Adjustability is excellent, with 150mm of height adjustment, swivel, tilt, and it can pivot 90 degrees into portrait mode. Not many monitors include an SD card reader to backup camera images, and there are also two HDMIs, a DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port to connect external drives and other devices.

BenQs SW321C has an incredible 32-inch 4K display offering the best colour accuracy and a wide gamut to bring every image to life. It's also packed with useful features that set it apart from other monitors like the hood to block glare, the Hotkey Puck controller, and an SD card reader. There's no doubt that its premium pricing limits its appeal to those who'll use its features. It's worth it for them because they'll see every detail and colour of their work in absolute clarity for years to come.

Apple/Pocket-lint Apple Studio Display 6. Best monitor for Mac Made for Mac ecosystems $1500 $1600 Save $100 The Apple Studio Display feels right at home when you pair it with an iMac or MacBook and delivers amazing performance with a pristine 5K display and 12MP camera. Pros 5K display

Six-speaker sound system

Solid build quality Cons Doesn't come cheap

Limited port selection $1500 at Amazon $1600 at Apple $1600 at Best Buy

It makes sense to buy an Apple monitor if you already have a Macbook. The Studio Display is the best bet because of its amazing build and image quality, and it's still attainable for most buyers despite its price, unlike the stratospheric Pro Display XDR for professionals only. At 27 inches, it's the perfect size for most desks and features a stunning 5K (5120 x 2880) Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits of brightness.

There's no mistaking the Studio Display for anything other than an Apple product, thanks to its sturdy aluminium construction and minimalist design, but the company might have gone too far by making height adjustments an optional extra with the standard stand offering tilt only. Unsurprisingly, the ports are limited to four USB-Cs, including one with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility. Calls and meetings look crisp and professional with the built-in A13 Bionic-powered 12MP camera, six Dolby Atmos speakers, and three microphones, which ensure great image and audio quality.

The Studio Display is a no-brainer for Mac users wanting to complete their setup with a high-quality monitor, and its shared aesthetics and seamless integration are some of the main reasons to get it. Height adjustment as a pricey optional extra and the lack of USB-A and Ethernet ports is disappointing considering its premium pricing, but the gorgeous display and impressive sound quality somewhat make up for it and make it a feasible choice if you have the cash.

ViewSonic ViewSonic VP16-OLED 7. Best portable monitor Small size, big performance The ViewSonic VP16-OLED makes the perfect travelling companion for people on the go with a 15.6-inch OLED display and adjustable stand to find the best viewing position. Pros Excellent adjustability

OLED display

Includes a hood Cons Premium pricing

No HDR $400 at Amazon $435 at Walmart $400 at Best Buy

Frequent travellers and on-the-go business people can increase their productivity and make the most of their time with a portable monitor like the ViewSonic VP16-OLED. Most portable monitors come with flimsy origami or kickstands that are hard to balance and keep the monitor below eye level. The VP16-OLED takes a more practical approach with a height-adjustable, hinged stand to get the perfect viewing position. It includes a monitor hood that doubles as a screen protector and a tripod mount to integrate with your camera setup.

There's no compromise on picture quality, and the 15.6-inch FHD Pantone-Verified display is the first OLED offering on a portable monitor. It has a high pixel density of 141ppi and delivers vibrant colours and amazing contrast for photo editing or watching movies. Connectivity is pretty good, too, with a Micro-HDMI to connect cameras and two USB-C ports. You also get two one-watt speakers that get the job done and 3.5mm audio.

Having a second monitor makes working a breeze, and you can finish more work in less time. ViewSonic's VP16-OLED doesn't come cheap and lacks HDR, but it's still the best portable monitor for people on the road because of its impressive display and outstanding adjustability to get it into any position.

HP/Pocket-lint HP 27h Full HD Monitor 8. Best budget monitor No frills, no problem $160 $230 Save $70 The HP 27h is great for budget-conscious buyers because of its 27-inch FHD display, built-in speakers, and port selection for a low price. Pros 27in FHD display

Wide port selection

Low price Cons Bland design

Average picture quality $160 at Amazon $239 at HP $251 at Walmart

Many buyers aren't looking for high-performance or fancy features and need a basic monitor like the HP 27h that gets the job done for the lowest price possible. For a no-frills option, it offers decent practicality with a decent FHD 27-inch display and 75Hz refresh rate that won't win any awards but offers an acceptable viewing experience if you're working on documents and spreadsheets or browsing the internet.

An all-black matte finish is expected at this price point, but it doesn't affect functionality with height, tilt, and pivot adjustability from the sturdy stand and base. There are also built-in speakers and a decent port selection for the price, with HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA to connect to most new and legacy devices.

Everything comes down to price, and it's easy to forgive the 27h's generic design and average picture quality, considering its low cost. It may be rough around the edges, but it will suffice for daily work tasks and the odd video for a fraction of many rivals listed here.

The Bottom line: Which are the best monitors?

Dell's S2722QC is the best monitor for most buyers because it has a versatile 27-inch 4K display and USB-C connection for a great price. Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 offers unrivalled immersion with its gigantic 57-inch curved display if you're willing to pay the price. Anyone looking for the best value can try Gigabyte's M32UC because it has a large 32-inch 4K display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate without costing a fortune.

How did we pick the best monitors?

We test laptops, monitors, and other computer devices daily to see what they offer and have hands-on experience with some of the models listed here. There are many factors to consider when evaluating monitors, and we mainly look at performance, construction, and value to keep it simple.

Most monitors are geared towards a specific use, and all the models listed here offer impressive performance to fulfill their intended purpose. Many are amazing multifunction options that work well in numerous roles.

Everyone wants a durable monitor with great features, and we picked models with great build quality and decent connectivity to handle daily use without stress.

Value is always a crucial consideration because it influences most buying decisions. We added a mix of monitors at nearly every price point, and they all offer performance or features to justify their cost.

What is the best monitor in the world 2023?

There are many good monitors, and the Alienware AW2524H and Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 are among the best choices.

What is a good monitor for everyday use?

Many good monitors, like the Dell S2722QC and Gigabyte M32UC, are suitable for everyday use.

How to choose a monitor 2023?

Choosing a monitor is easy with a comprehensive buyer's guide that lists the best options with pros and cons for every user and price point.