Sometimes it feels like Microsoft gets left behind as the iPad, then maybe Amazon's Kindle Fire or the Samsung Galaxy series is usually top of mind when you think about tablets. But over the course of the last eleven years, Microsoft has steadily built the Surface line into some extremely attractive hardware, and chances are you can find a Surface model that's right for you from tablets, hybrids, detachable keyboards, and more. And the best news is, with these deals, you can save on these feature-sweet models.

The Best Surface Pro Deals

Microsoft / Pocket-lint Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) $900 $1000 Save $100 Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is a polished and powerful tablet running off of a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor. A crisp and bright screen, great performance and solid battery life make this a solid tablet for work and play. $900 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Microsoft Surface Pro 8 $730 $1010 Save $280 Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is still a very solid option for mobile computing. A sizable 13-inch display anchors the system, which also boasts a high-quality webcam, Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB SSD and more. The perfected Kickstand lets you place your tablet at the ideal display angle for interaction or just watching. $730 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $504 $749 Save $245 This model of the Microsoft Surface Pro is showing its age, but at just over $500 it's a really good deal. Powered by an Intel Ice Lake processor, it ably handles productivity and creativity tasks with solid touchscreen response, a clear and crisp display and long battery life. $504 at Amazon

The Best Surface Go Deals

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Microsoft Surface Go 3 $630 $730 Save $100 The latest iteration of Microsoft's Surface Go hybrid tablet is similar to the Surface Go 2 from the outside, but inside uses an Intel Core i3 processor to boost speed and responsiveness. $630 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Microsoft Surface Go 2 $394 $550 Save $156 This is an exceptional midrange tablet that is even more attractive at 24 per cent off. Weighing in at just 1.2 pounds, it's a pint-sized powerhouse that boasts long battery life, solid audio and a high-quality 1080p face-recognition camera. It might be a little dated but it will still get the job done. $394 at Amazon

The Best Surface Laptop Deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $1300 $1500 Save $200 The Surface Laptop 5 is a lovely, premium-feeling, high-performance laptop for those who don't need the convertibility of 2-in-1 devices. 512GB of storage means you can take a lot of work with you. $1300 at Amazon