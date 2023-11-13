Full-frame mirrorless cameras have dominated the market in recent years, but that doesn't mean that they're without their drawbacks. To accommodate those giant sensors, for example, full-frame cameras are still fairly bulky, and their lenses are downright massive. Micro four thirds cameras, on the other hand, are as compact as can be. Micro four thirds (MFT) camera sensors are about a quarter the size of their full-frame cousins. As a result, they're lightweight, compact, and compatible with equally small lenses.
But for all that downsizing, MFT cameras are wickedly powerful, with many offering gorgeous 4K video, extreme-resolution photos, and advanced autofocus systems. As expected, they're a darling for on-the-go photography and filmmaking. With years of experience in the photography industry, I know what makes an MFT camera worth its price tag. Thus, I wanted to test and review the top models on the market to help fellow creators shoot with the best. To aid me in my search, I collaborated with Pocket-lint's team of professional photographers, tech nerds, and filmmakers - here, we present our findings.
- Panasonic / Pocket-lint
Panasonic Lumix G9ii1. Best overall micro four thirds camera
- OM-System / Pocket-lint
Olympus OM-System OM-12. Best autofocus for action shots
- Amazon/ Pocket-lint
Panasonic Lumix G9 4K Digital Camera3. Best price value for professional video
- Amazon/ Pocket-lint
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV4. Best micro four thirds on a budget
- Panasonic / Pocket-lint
Panasonic Lumix GH65. Best professional workhorse for video
Best micro four thirds cameras: Our top picks
Panasonic Lumix G9ii
The picture-perfect flagship with a killer price
Panasonic's Lumix G9ii scores top marks across the board, with cutting-edge autofocus, lightning-fast burst shots, and extreme resolutions.
- High-quality 25.2MP photos
- Gorgeous 5.3K30p max video resolution
- 60fps burst shooting
- Apple ProRes support
- Advanced Phase Hybrid autofocus
- Not as compact as most MFT cameras
- Can't match the low-light sharpness of full-frame cameras
When Pocket-lint contributor Luke Baker first tried out the Panasonic Lumix G9ii, he was blown away (to put it lightly). But his giddy response was warranted. This sub $2,000 camera is a professional hybrid that excels in both still photography and videography. And it has the specs to prove it.
For video creators, the 4K footage at 120fps is boosted in its brilliance by 10-bit 4:2:2 color, built-in LUTS, and even ProRes support. It can even shoot 5.2K footage, albeit at a lower frame rate of 30fps, but it's a useful addition for those using lens adapters that need to crop out any vignetting. Best of all, the G9ii can record straight to an SSD, letting you shoot longer without needing to worry about swapping out the SD card.
And for still photography, the G9ii is equally impressive. The MFT sensor has a max resolution of 25.2MP. Combine that with the enhanced in-body image stabilization and cutting-edge autofocus, and you can take snapshots that crackle with clarity. The most insane spec of all is the 60fps burst shooting mode, which makes this a versatile choice for wildlife photography, sporting events, and any other fast-paced attraction that needs capturing.
Olympus OM-System OM-1
Fast and accurate autofocus to capture speedy subjects
Another fantastic hybrid MFT camera, the OM-System OM-1 is especially well-equipped for action photography via its AI-powered autofocus system.
- Face and subject tracking
- The TruePic X processor is super fast
- 4K video at 60fps
- Bright flip-out touchscreen
- Continuous drive is only 10fps with manual shutter
- Pretty pricey
A big draw of micro four thirds cameras is their compact, lightweight size. That's why they're ideal for photographing wildlife, sports, street action, and anything else you encounter on your travels. The OM-System OM-1 exemplifies this readiness for adventure perfectly.
Thanks to an updated TruePic X processor, the OM-1 is capable of extremely fast image recognition. This comes into play with the focus tracking, since even quick-moving subjects remain locked in. It's a noticeable improvement over the OM-1's predecessors, like the E-M1 Mark III and the E-M1X, as bird photographers can simply tap their avian subject and start snapping in-focus shots.
For all the focus on the OM-1's photography chops, the video is just as good. It can capture 4K footage at 60fps, and that's without any sensor cropping. The 10-bit color also adds to the cinematic power of the OM-1, landing it among the best hybrid MFT camera models on the market.
Panasonic Lumix G9 4K Digital Camera
Gorgeous 4K video at an affordable price
With 4K video at 60fps, advanced stabilization, and a shockingly low price, the Lumix G9 is a beast of a bargain.
- 10-bit 4K60p video capabilities
- 5-axis dual image stabilization works with any L-mount lens
- Splash-resistant, rugged build
- Budget-friendly price
- Struggles in low light
- Autofocus is very basic
The cost of entry into professional filmmaking gets lower every year, even as industry standards go up. These days, 4K video is the minimum, and Panasonic's Lumix G9 surpasses those standards with gusto.
The Lumix G9 can capture 4K video at 60fps, and it comes out buttery smooth thanks to the "5-axis dual image stabilization." Even when shooting handheld, the IS kicks in and eliminates jitters and motion blur. It also has 10-bit color depth, another professional-grade spec that's hard to find in this price range.
Of course, the Lumix G9 is still a budget pick, so it doesn't boast advanced features like AI-driven autofocus or ProRes codec compatibility. It also has the pitfalls of other MFT cameras, like noticeable grain in low light. Nonetheless, if low-budget filmmaking is your jam, the Lumix G9 delivers the goods.
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
All the beginner basics for a bargain
The OM System E-M10 is a major win for those with tight budgets, and it offers 4K video, 20MP photos, and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Lightweight, stylish, and compact design
- Fantastic battery life
- Fairly good in-body stabilization
- Can transfer files to phones via Bluetooth
- Autofocus is contrast detection, so it's a bit sluggish
- The 4K footage isn't the smoothest, as it maxes out at 30fps / 102 Mbps
For beginner and intermediate photographers, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is perfect. The price is affordable, the specs are more than decent, and it has full manual controls for practicing composition. It also offers a few nifty features, like a selfie mode and Bluetooth file sharing, to sweeten the deal.