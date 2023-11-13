Full-frame mirrorless cameras have dominated the market in recent years, but that doesn't mean that they're without their drawbacks. To accommodate those giant sensors, for example, full-frame cameras are still fairly bulky, and their lenses are downright massive. Micro four thirds cameras, on the other hand, are as compact as can be. Micro four thirds (MFT) camera sensors are about a quarter the size of their full-frame cousins. As a result, they're lightweight, compact, and compatible with equally small lenses.

But for all that downsizing, MFT cameras are wickedly powerful, with many offering gorgeous 4K video, extreme-resolution photos, and advanced autofocus systems. As expected, they're a darling for on-the-go photography and filmmaking. With years of experience in the photography industry, I know what makes an MFT camera worth its price tag. Thus, I wanted to test and review the top models on the market to help fellow creators shoot with the best. To aid me in my search, I collaborated with Pocket-lint's team of professional photographers, tech nerds, and filmmakers - here, we present our findings.

Best micro four thirds cameras: Our top picks

Panasonic / Pocket-lint Panasonic Lumix G9ii 1. Best overall micro four thirds camera The picture-perfect flagship with a killer price Panasonic's Lumix G9ii scores top marks across the board, with cutting-edge autofocus, lightning-fast burst shots, and extreme resolutions. Pros High-quality 25.2MP photos

Gorgeous 5.3K30p max video resolution

60fps burst shooting

Apple ProRes support

Advanced Phase Hybrid autofocus Cons Not as compact as most MFT cameras

Can't match the low-light sharpness of full-frame cameras $1900 at Amazon $1899 at Adorama $1900 at Best Buy

When Pocket-lint contributor Luke Baker first tried out the Panasonic Lumix G9ii, he was blown away (to put it lightly). But his giddy response was warranted. This sub $2,000 camera is a professional hybrid that excels in both still photography and videography. And it has the specs to prove it.

For video creators, the 4K footage at 120fps is boosted in its brilliance by 10-bit 4:2:2 color, built-in LUTS, and even ProRes support. It can even shoot 5.2K footage, albeit at a lower frame rate of 30fps, but it's a useful addition for those using lens adapters that need to crop out any vignetting. Best of all, the G9ii can record straight to an SSD, letting you shoot longer without needing to worry about swapping out the SD card.

And for still photography, the G9ii is equally impressive. The MFT sensor has a max resolution of 25.2MP. Combine that with the enhanced in-body image stabilization and cutting-edge autofocus, and you can take snapshots that crackle with clarity. The most insane spec of all is the 60fps burst shooting mode, which makes this a versatile choice for wildlife photography, sporting events, and any other fast-paced attraction that needs capturing.

OM-System / Pocket-lint Olympus OM-System OM-1 2. Best autofocus for action shots Fast and accurate autofocus to capture speedy subjects $2000 $2200 Save $200 Another fantastic hybrid MFT camera, the OM-System OM-1 is especially well-equipped for action photography via its AI-powered autofocus system. Pros Face and subject tracking

The TruePic X processor is super fast

4K video at 60fps

Bright flip-out touchscreen Cons Continuous drive is only 10fps with manual shutter

Pretty pricey $2000 at B&H Photo $2000 at Amazon

A big draw of micro four thirds cameras is their compact, lightweight size. That's why they're ideal for photographing wildlife, sports, street action, and anything else you encounter on your travels. The OM-System OM-1 exemplifies this readiness for adventure perfectly.

Thanks to an updated TruePic X processor, the OM-1 is capable of extremely fast image recognition. This comes into play with the focus tracking, since even quick-moving subjects remain locked in. It's a noticeable improvement over the OM-1's predecessors, like the E-M1 Mark III and the E-M1X, as bird photographers can simply tap their avian subject and start snapping in-focus shots.

For all the focus on the OM-1's photography chops, the video is just as good. It can capture 4K footage at 60fps, and that's without any sensor cropping. The 10-bit color also adds to the cinematic power of the OM-1, landing it among the best hybrid MFT camera models on the market.

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Panasonic Lumix G9 4K Digital Camera 3. Best price value for professional video Gorgeous 4K video at an affordable price With 4K video at 60fps, advanced stabilization, and a shockingly low price, the Lumix G9 is a beast of a bargain. Pros 10-bit 4K60p video capabilities

5-axis dual image stabilization works with any L-mount lens

Splash-resistant, rugged build

Budget-friendly price Cons Struggles in low light

Autofocus is very basic $898 at Amazon

The cost of entry into professional filmmaking gets lower every year, even as industry standards go up. These days, 4K video is the minimum, and Panasonic's Lumix G9 surpasses those standards with gusto.

The Lumix G9 can capture 4K video at 60fps, and it comes out buttery smooth thanks to the "5-axis dual image stabilization." Even when shooting handheld, the IS kicks in and eliminates jitters and motion blur. It also has 10-bit color depth, another professional-grade spec that's hard to find in this price range.

Of course, the Lumix G9 is still a budget pick, so it doesn't boast advanced features like AI-driven autofocus or ProRes codec compatibility. It also has the pitfalls of other MFT cameras, like noticeable grain in low light. Nonetheless, if low-budget filmmaking is your jam, the Lumix G9 delivers the goods.

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV 4. Best micro four thirds on a budget All the beginner basics for a bargain The OM System E-M10 is a major win for those with tight budgets, and it offers 4K video, 20MP photos, and Bluetooth connectivity. Pros Lightweight, stylish, and compact design

Fantastic battery life

Fairly good in-body stabilization

Can transfer files to phones via Bluetooth Cons Autofocus is contrast detection, so it's a bit sluggish

The 4K footage isn't the smoothest, as it maxes out at 30fps / 102 Mbps $700 at Amazon

For beginner and intermediate photographers, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is perfect. The price is affordable, the specs are more than decent, and it has full manual controls for practicing composition. It also offers a few nifty features, like a selfie mode and Bluetooth file sharing, to sweeten the deal.

Related: Best instant cameras (and why shaking your Polaroid picture is a myth)