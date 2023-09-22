These days, most mice work on PC and Mac, including most gaming models, so buyers are spoilt for choice. That said, the best mice for Mac go the extra mile with Apple-compatible software and white and silver colour schemes to match your MacBook or iMac. There are so many options available, so you're bound to find one that suits your needs, whether you're looking for a premium option for business or something budget-friendly you can toss into your laptop bag to use in a pinch.

To see what they offer, we've tested countless mice from most major brands this year. For this list, we've narrowed them down to models providing the best Mac-friendly features for different uses at every price point, so there's definitely one for you.

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple Magic Mouse 1. Best mouse for Mac overall Automatic and easily integrated The Apple Magic Mouse offers the best Mac integration with wireless connectivity and touch controls. Pros Automatically connects with Mac devices

Futuristic design

Long battery life Cons Shape isn't for everyone

Pricey $69 at Amazon $69 at Walmart $79 at Apple

It's probably no surprise that the Magic Mouse tops our list because it seamlessly integrates with all your other Apple devices and looks right at home with its shared quality and design language. It comes in black or white, with a low-profile ambidextrous shape ideal for left or right-handed users. Unlike other mice, there are no visible left or right-click buttons, and it has a futuristic one-piece shell with invisible touch controls extending to the scroll wheel.

This mouse automatically connects to your Apple devices via Bluetooth and has a long, one-month battery life. There have been many complaints about the charging port's position on the bottom, rendering it unusable when charging, but it's not a big deal because it only needs two minutes to get up to nine hours of power.

There's no doubt that the Magic Mouse is the best option for Mac because of the conveniences it offers, but it's polarising design might put off some buyers. Many love the elegant slimline look and touch buttons, while others think its form over function and are better off with a conventional shape and more tactile feel.

Logitech/Pocket-lint Logitech MX Master 3S 2. Best premium mouse for Mac Power and practicality The Logitech MX Master 3S is a feature-packed mouse with an 8K sensor and programmable buttons. Pros Mac-compatible software

High-end sensor

Premium feel Cons Right-handers only

Doesn't come cheap $98 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Logitech

Logitech's MX Master 3S is the company's flagship Mac-specific mouse designed for power users on the go. Its Apple-friendly features start with a Mac version of its Logi Options+ app, which allows you to program the scroll wheel and side buttons or create custom profiles for Adobe, Microsoft, or other programs. There's also a button at the bottom for switching between three devices, so you'll only need one mouse for your MacBook, iPad, and iMac.

The premium features extend to the mouse's exterior, and Logitech knocked it out of the park with a comfortable yet functional design. Most right-handed users find it easy to get used to the MX Master 3S because of its raised, curved shape, thumb-shelf and six perfectly placed buttons, including two classy metallic scroll wheels. Performance-wise, it packs a high-end 8,000 DPI sensor capable of working on most surfaces, including glass, and a long-life battery offering up to 70 days on a full charge.

Justifying the price of the MX Master 3S is easy considering its comprehensive feature set, and it's a shame it's for right-handers only. It's still the best option for most business people, designers, and students looking for an all-day wireless mouse with abundant programmable buttons.

Logitech/ Pocket-lint Logitech Pebble Wireless Mouse 3. Best value mouse for Mac More for less $24 $30 Save $6 Logitech's Pebble emulates the low-profile feel of the Apple Magic mouse with a wide range of colour options at a lower price. Pros Affordable

Dual connectivity options

Wide colour selection available Cons Polarising design

No side buttons $23 at Amazon $24 at Best Buy $30 at Logitech

The Logitech Pebble offers the best value for anyone looking for a similar shape to the Magic Mouse on a limited budget. It retains the same oval-like ambidextrous low-profile shape but adds conventional left and right-click buttons and a scroll wheel. Most Mac owners will probably choose graphite or off white to match their existing setups, and there's also Blueberry, Rose, and Lavender Lemonade for the more adventurous people wanting something different.

One of the main advantages of the Logitech Pebble is its dual connectivity options, allowing it to connect to most devices wirelessly via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz via a dongle. It also keeps things simple with no need for a charging cable because it uses a single AA battery, providing up to 18 months of power depending on its use.

The Pebble's love-it-or-hate-it design will mostly appeal to buyers comfortable with its low-profile shape and lack of side buttons. However, its shortfalls are easy to stomach thanks to its low price tag, and it can still effortlessly connect to all your Mac and Windows devices.

SteelSeries/ Pocket Lint SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless 4. Best gaming mouse for Mac Great for gaming $110 $140 Save $30 The Aerox Wireless 5 has nine programmable buttons and an 18,000 DPI sensor, making it an excellent choice for Mac users. Pros Excellent build quality

Fast sensor

Dust and water-resistant Cons For right-handers only

Hard to reach Flick Switch $110 at Amazon $110 at Best Buy $80 at SteelSeries

Gamers are all about speed and need a mouse to keep up with fast-paced action games where the difference between winning and losing is measured in milliseconds. The Aerox Wireless 5 is the best option because the SteelSeries Engine app is compatible with Mac, and players can use it to customise the nine programmable buttons or adjust the sensitivity on the 100 to 18,000 DPI sensor. It offers dual Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless and is ideal for tournaments and marathon gaming sessions, with up to 180 hours of battery life, depending on which connection method you choose.

Pocket-lint

Like most modern ultralight mice, the Aerox 5 Wireless features a honeycomb pattern, contributing to its featherlight 76-gram weight. The holes don't affect its durability or quality, and it has an IP54 rating to protect it from dust and moisture and long-lasting Golden Micro IP54 Switches with an expected 80 million click lifespan. There's also three-zone RGB lighting for those wanting to make a statement with vivid colours dazzling through the transparent housing.

The Aerox Wireless 5 ticks most boxes as a stellar gaming mouse for Mac, although its symmetrical shape is for right-handers only, and the almost-redundant flick switch is almost impossible to reach. At the end of the day, the pros far outweigh the cons, and it's still a brilliant lightweight gaming mouse that works with Windows, too.

Logitech/ Pocket-lint Logitech Lift for Mac 5. Best ergonomic mouse for Mac Try something different Logitech's Lift can alleviate wrist pain with its comfortable shape and includes Mac-compatible software. Pros Mac-compatible software

4,000 DPi sensor

Comfortable shape Cons Not for everyone

Separate model for left-handers $68 at Amazon $69 at Best Buy $70 at Logitech

Many office workers and other people who sit behind their computers all day are shifting towards ergonomic vertical mice, which keep their hands in a more natural, upright position to increase comfort and reduce wrist pain. Logtech's Lift has an all-white appearance to match Mac products and includes compatible software. Other ergonomic mice have complicated shapes, and the Lift stands out with a simple and comfortable shape resembling a conventional mouse on its side at a 57-degree angle with four programmable buttons.

The lift includes a 4,000 DPI sensor, and connectivity is via Bluetooth, with a single replaceable AA battery offering up to two years of battery life. Like many Logitech mice, it can connect to up to three devices with the LogiOptions+ software, so you won't have to keep pairing it when you switch between your iPad and Macbook.

Ergonomic mice might not be mainstream, but the Lift makes a good argument for trying one with a comfortable and intuitive design that could change how you work. Even if it doesn't, you can't go wrong with the price, and it's worth it for the new experience it offers.

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple Magic Trackpad 6. Best trackpad for Mac Stay on track $115 $129 Save $14 Apple's Magic Trackpad provides a premium experience for buyers looking for touchpad functionality and seamless integration. Pros Amazing feel

Excellent build-quality

Seamless Mac integration Cons Not for everyone

Premium pricing $115 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $129 at Apple

Touchpads might not be as popular as mice, but they are quieter, last longer, and require less space. The multi-touch gestures can also be helpful for certain apps requiring scrolling and zooming. Apple made the MagicTrackpad for buyers looking for a high-quality mouse alternative that mimics the feel of its MacBooks. At 0.49-1.09 cm thick because of its sloping design and measuring 16.0 x 11.49 cm, it surpasses them with acres of space to make the most of the customisable gesture controls and Force Touch haptic feedback.

Lookwise, it's what you expect from Apple and comes in black or white to match your MacBook. It automatically connects to your devices via Bluetooth, and the built-in rechargeable battery can last a month between charges. Unlike the Magic Mouse, you can charge it while you work without any interruptions because the port is conveniently located on the side.

Apple's Magic Trackpad aligns with the company's premium pricing strategy and might be out of reach for casual buyers looking to try out new tech. On the other hand, it's also a versatile tool to improve productivity, which some users can't do without. This one comes down to whether you prefer the feel of a trackpad, and if you don't, there are so many mice to choose from, so there's nothing to worry about.

Logitech/ Pocket-lint Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact 7. Best compact mouse for Mac Compact for carry Logitech's MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is perfect for carrying around because of its compact size and long, 70-day battery life. Pros Compact size

Classy looks

Long battery life Cons Not for smaller hands

Pricey $80 at Amazon $72 at Walmart $80 at Logitech

Logitech's MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is an excellent everyday mouse that does the job with no fuss. Its diminutive size makes it ideal for people wanting to store their laptop bags while on the go. It has a standard four-button design with a classy metallic scroll wheel and comes in Pale Grey or Graphite to match your MacBook. There's also Rose available for those looking for something more eye-catching.

Under the hood is a 4,000 DPI sensor easily programmable with the Mac-compatible Logitech Options app that also allows you to customise your button layout or create different programs for Safari, Photoshop and other programs you may be using. It connects via Bluetooth and has an excellent 70-day interval between charges, so you won't need to stress if you forget your cable at home by mistake.

The MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is one of those rare mice that excels in all areas, and the premium experience comes with a price to match. Considering its plush feel, it still offers great value, but buyers with larger hands might be better off with one of the alternative options listed here.

Macally/ Pocket-lint Macally Wireless Bluetooth Mouse for Mac 8. Best budget mouse for Mac Style on a budget The Macally Wireless mouse for Mac has a stylish, low-profile design and comes at an unbeatable price. Pros Affordable price

Matches Mac colours

Ideal for left and right-handed users Cons Shape isn't for everyone

Challenging initial setup $20 at Amazon

The words "budget" and "Mac" don't usually go together, but Macally created just that with its Wireless Mouse for Mac. It might not have the same heft and feel as the real thing, but this white, silver aluminum, or black mouse effortlessly blends in with your Apple devices, and its low-profile oval shape emulates the Magic Mouse. The symmetrical ambidextrous shape is ideal for left or right-handed users, and its simple two-button and scroll wheel design will appeal to buyers wanting a no-frills mouse.

Powering the Macally Wireless Mouse is a 1,600 DPI sensor, which should be enough for all but the biggest displays and can easily handle daily productivity apps. Like most mice listed here, it connects via Bluetooth, and the battery should last around two to three months between charges.

The Macally Wireless Mouse for Mac proves you don't need to spend big bucks to get a capable mouse. It's perfect for most daily tasks and connects to all Mac devices, but its low-profile shape isn't for everyone, and it can be challenging to set up for the first time.

Best mice for Mac: The bottom line

Apple's Magic Mouse is the best because of its seamless connectivity with other devices in the eco-system and its advanced touch technology. Buyers looking for a more conventional option with two scroll wheels and a multitude of programmable buttons can check out Logitech's MX Master 3S. The Logitech Pebble is the best bet if you're looking for great value because it's a low-cost option with dual connectivity modes and various eye-catching colours in the lineup.

How did we choose the best mice for Mac?

We usually test mice from most major brands, and our team has hands-on experience with most of the options listed here. For this list, the three main factors we considered were Mac integration, design, and value.

Mac integration: Obviously, Mac integration was the biggest factor, and all the mice on this list were either specifically designed for Apple devices or at least had compatible software to unleash their full potential when connected to an Apple device.

Obviously, Mac integration was the biggest factor, and all the mice on this list were either specifically designed for Apple devices or at least had compatible software to unleash their full potential when connected to an Apple device. Design: Design is often subjective and one of the more difficult aspects to quantify. Luckily, we have enough team members to form a consensus on which feels best, although it doesn't always work, and some mice will always be divisive.

Design is often subjective and one of the more difficult aspects to quantify. Luckily, we have enough team members to form a consensus on which feels best, although it doesn't always work, and some mice will always be divisive. Value: We always factor in value to see if a product meets its expectations with a good price-to-performance ratio. Despite having different price points, all the mice listed here are fairly priced considering their feature set and offer great value.

Do all Logitech Mice work with Mac?

Most Logitech mice should work with a Mac, although there are some, like the MX Master 3S, that are optimised for Apple devices.

What is the best budget mouse for macOS?

The Macally Wireless Bluetooth Mouse is the best option for macOS.