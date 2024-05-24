On top of more time to spend with your friends and loved ones, holiday weekends usually mean great deals on tech products -- and, not to mention, more time to shop. However, with so many great TV deals out there (and a lot of promotions that look better on paper than they are in reality), it can be hard to find the best TV for your needs. Thankfully, you don't have to find the deals yourself. We rounded up the top LED and OLED TV deals to make it easy to find the right fit for your budget. Pocket-lint's picks will let you enjoy your favorite streaming shows and video games.

Best LED Memorial Day TV deals

While OLED TVs are quality, they usually come with a hefty price tag -- even with a sale. Luckily, there are plenty of compelling deals to be found on more budget-friendly LED and QLED TVs, including Samsung's home decor-friendly Frame TV.

Roku 55" Class Select Series 4K Smart TV $280 $330 Save $50 Score this budget-friendly 55" smart TV with a QLED panel and Dolby Vision support. $280 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $340 $480 Save $140 Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD TV comes with Alexa built-in and HDR 10 support out of the box. $340 at Amazon

Samsung 65" Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV $400 $480 Save $80 This Samsung set features a 65-inch 4K Crystal UHD display with HDR support and the company's user-friendly Tizen operating system. $400 at Best Buy

Samsung 43" Class Frame Series Smart TV $800 $948 Save $148 Choose between classy art or a streaming show with this great deal on the Samsung Frame Smart TV with 4K QLED display and HDR support. $800 at Amazon

Best OLED Memorial Day TV deals

If you're excited to upgrade to an OLED TV this year, Memorial Day weekend is the right time.

The best OLED TVs offer true blacks, impressive HDR and gaming features that will elevate your console experience.

LG 55" Class OLED B4 Series Smart TV 4K $1497 $1700 Save $203 This 55-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV features an AI-powered magic remote and Alexa Built-in. $1497 at Amazon

Samsung 83" Class OLED 4K S90C Series $2998 $4798 Save $1800 Don't miss out on this 83" 4K OLED TV with Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos object tracking, and a built-in gaming hub. $2998 at Amazon

LG 83" Class M3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV $7000 $7500 Save $500 Go big or go home with 83" of picture-perfect viewing quality perfect for home theaters. $7000 at Best Buy

LG G3 Series 65" Class OLED evo 4K Smart TV $2249 $2797 Save $548 A high refresh rate, OLED display, 4K UHD, and LG's game-optimizing software make this a great gaming TV. $2249 at Amazon