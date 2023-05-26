Memorial Day sales run the gamut, from appliances to earbuds, and they happen across major US retailers like Amazon and Walmart every year. If you're looking for new tech gear at a discount, you won't have to look far during Memorial Day Weekend.

We've rounded up the most intriguing Memorial Day deals on popular tech products, many of which have been tested by Pocket-lint experts. We made sure these deals are worth your while by running the discounted prices through price tracking sites and making sure to mark any products that are at an all-time low.

The best Memorial Day tech deals

The best value deal is $400 off a Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 4K smart TV, placing it at a discounted price of $1,198 at Walmart. But there are other fantastic Memorial Day tech deals we've spotted so far.

Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV Best Memorial Day deal for if you need a TV upgrade $1198 $1600 Save $402 A premium 4K TV from Samsung that uses Quantum Dot in combination with Mini LEDs to bring you 100% color volume and contrast, even in the brightest room of your home at midday. The generous 65-inch screen has high dynamic range, so you can see details clearly. To top off the visual experience is rich, vibrant 3D sound with Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound. $1200 at Best Buy $1198 at Walmart

You've probably seen Pocket-lint's top choices for Samsung TVs. Samsung is where the QLED model came to be, including the Neo QLED range in 4K with Mini LED tech. This TV has that coveted Neo QLED quality in 4K, with color and contrast that pop, even in bright daylight. It levels up to 4K quality with top-notch AI processing and AI-based formulas.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S21, you can professionally calibrate your screen from your phone, and enhance whatever you watch. In about 7 to 12 minutes, you can personalize the color temperature, exposure, contrast, and tone of your content. 3D sound rounds out your viewing experience with enveloping audio, creating a more cinematic experience. Comfort mode, with preset sunrise and sunset, makes watching movies and binging shows less straining for your eyes. This is a solid TV to have on hand for movie nights.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 8 Best Memorial Day deal for Apple users $329 $399 Save $70 It's got a great design, heaps of sensors, and more features than you'll probably know what to do with. While its battery life isn't the best on the smartwatch market, fast charging makes charging it daily a little less painful. $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 sets itself apart from the Series 7 with its body temperature sensor, car crash detection feature, and international roaming option. It's perfect for anyone who wants to make the leap into smartwatches, with its intuitive interface and a wider range of useful features. After reviewing it, we recommend it for those with an Apple Watch Series 6 or older who can go a step up from the Apple Watch SE.

The Series 8 is almost identical in design to the Series 7, with its 1.7mm borders, rounded corners, and rectangular screen. It has an Always-on Retina display like the Series 7, unlike the SE, which allows you to see essential information right away. It is lightweight enough to wear to sleep, and you can use it to track your workouts and overall wellness. The body temperature sensor is more applicable to menstrual cycle tracking than to fever detecting, but it's still a useful feature that distinguishes the Series 8 from previous models.

You can save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 this Memorial Day.

"The Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless in-ears are exceptional for their price," Pocket-lint senior editor Rik Henderson wrote when reviewing these earbuds. It's true, and the quality to price ratio gets even better with the current discount.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are industry leaders in adaptive noise-canceling technology, plus they provide an immersive audio experience. You can bring them along for your workouts and not worry about sweat or water because they are IPX4 certified. They have a battery life of up to 24 hours, with 8 hours in the buds and 16 hours with the charging case.

The difference with this generation is the notable Integrated Processor V1, which leads the way with adaptive noise-canceling. It builds on Sony's QN1e chip to deliver impressive noise-canceling with less power. The earbuds have a multipoint connection that allows you to pair two devices at once, so when you get a call, the earbuds recognize which device the call is coming from and connect to it. The shape of the earbuds ergonomically match the shape of your ear for a more comfortable fit. All in all, these are solid earbuds that are currently $80 off.

More Memorial Day tech deals

The Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV is the best overall Memorial Day deal, not just for its $400 savings, but also for its value. It's the best buy for most, although another deal category might be most aligned with what you want. If cost is your main concern, Memorial Day is a good chance to check out quality tech on sale.

Here are some of the best discounts we've spotted so far:

