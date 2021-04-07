Are you a die-hard Marvel fan who's seen every movie, knows every comic, and can recite the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline in your sleep?

If that sounds like you (or someone you know), then you're in for a treat with our ultimate guide to the best Marvel-themed gifts available this holiday season. From a lifelike replica of Thor's Mjolnir to affordable Avengers-themed PopSockets, we've scoured the internet to find top-notch Marvel gadgets, toys, and apparel. We've found the Starlord's Walkman, Captain America's shield, and more. This isn't just a list; it's a treasure trove for anyone whose heart beats faster at the mention of superheroes.

Best Marvel gifts for diehard fans

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 1-3 Blu-ray Collection Best MCU gift From Iron Man to Spider-Man: Far From Home The complete Infinity Saga set of 23 films is a must-have for any Marvel fan. Pros Unique boxset for each phase of the MCU

Tons of bonus features for each film $175 at Amazon

Let's be honest: even the most dedicated of fans might struggle to collect every film in Marvel's cinematic universe at the rate at which they put them out. With this collection of box sets, you can gift the first 23 MCU films all in one swoop - although it won't come cheap, as you'd expect. They are all in Blu-ray, so you can expect the best picture quality, which makes this a great gift for every MCU diehard.

Captain America's Shield Best MCU gift for adults Amazing replica Have your very own "I can do this all day" moment with this replica of Cap's shield. Pros 1:1 scale replica

Adjustable straps

So cool Cons Might be too heavy for young kids $130 at Amazon

Captain America's' shield is one of the most iconic weapons, tools, or whatever you want to call it, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Get this 2ft-wide replica of Cap's' shield if you want your own. It's a 1:1 scale replica, meaning it's the exact same size as the one we see in the movies. It also has adjustable straps to help it fit just about anyone. We just don't' recommend throwing it around. It's big, heavy, and will most definitely break something.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Best MCU video game Web-swinging has never been more fun One of the year's hottest new games is a sequel to 2018's Game of the Year. Pros One of the best games of the year

Play as Peter Parker or Miles Morales Cons Only on PS5 $70 at Amazon

One of the best superhero game adaptations ever, 2018's Marvel Spider-Man, has a new sequel that surpasses the Game of the Year-winning original. Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 2 is a web-slinging good time that has appearances from a bunch of villains, including Venom this time around. You play both Peter Parker's and Miles Morales's versions of Spider-Man. Most importantly, though, it nails the feeling of web-slinging around a huge city with freedom of movement that never gets old.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Trace-E Bot Best MCU gift for young kids The Spidey team is on the scene This sound-activated version of Trace-E, the robot spider from Spidey and His Amazing Friends, will surely be a hit with Spidey's biggest young fans. Pros Perfect for ages 3 and up

Reacts to any sound

Crawls and lights up $50 at Amazon

If you have a toddler and are an MCU fan, chances are you've put on Spidery and his Amazing Friends for your kid. It's a popular show on Disney+ with a dangerously catchy theme song. You can now get your own version of Spidey's robot helper, Trace-E. It reacts to any sound by crawling around on the floor and flashing lights. That makes it a great toy for inspiring movement and active play with toddlers and young kids.

Marvel's Legends Series Iron Man Helmet Best MCU gifts for Iron Man fans Who's Iron Man now? Whether your kid's favorite hero is Spider-Man, or one of the classics like Iron Man or Hulk, a costume is a great gift. Pros Electronic sound effects

Detachable face plate

Movie-level detailing $105 at Amazon

This Iron Man helmet from the Legends Series is a great replica of Tony Stark's helmet from the films. You can take the faceplate off just like Stark does in the movie. It features electronic sound effects that are powered by three AAA batteries. It's meant for ages 15 and up.

Hulkbuster Lego Set Best MCU Lego gift The iconic Iron Man armor built to take on the Hulk The Hulkbuster set from Avengers: Age of Ultron is our favorite MCU Lego set. Pros One of the most famous Iron Man armors

Classic Lego fun See at Amazon (US)

The Hulkbuster is a fan-favorite version of Tony Stark's' Iron Man armor. And now, thanks to an official Lego-Marvel collaboration, you can make your own Hulkbuster - using this amazing 1,363-piece Lego set. The final build stands 9 inches tall and 8 inches wide. It also comes with a smaller Iron Man figurine.

Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Funko Pop Best MCU gift for collectors Collect all their favorite characters $16 $18 Save $2 Funko Pops are little collectible figurines, and they happen to have a version of every Marvel character. Pros Perfect stocking stuffer $16 at Amazon

Funko Pops are huge collectibles figurines that take the form of relevant pop culture figures in movies, games, and TV shows. You can get just about every MCU character as a Funko Pop, and they're usually under $20.

Avenger’s Popsockets Best MCU phone accessories Hold the phone! Once you start using a Popsocket, you'll never go back, which is similar to what happens when you start watching the MCU. Pros Choose from all your favorite heroes See at Amazon

PopSockets offers a selection of Avengers-themed device grips (they go on the back of your phone to help you securely hold it). There are plenty to pick from, including selections from the newest movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Star-Lord’s Walkman Best MCU gift for audiophiles Classic listening in an MCU package Cassettes are back, baby! Pros Both a tape and MP3 player See at Amazon (US)

Marvel's Legends Series Tesseract Best MCU gift for a coffee table Gift a literal Infinity Stone this holiday season $38 $67 Save $29 Every Marvel fan will recognize this replica of the Tesseract, which drove the plot for much of phase one of the MCU. Pros 1:1 scale replica

Two different light modes $38 at Amazon

The Tesseract is at least partly responsible for creating Captain America and Iron Man and bringing the Avengers together, but it wouldn't look amazing on your mantle. Or maybe as a conversation piece on your coffee table. It features two different light modes, highlighting the cube's different styles in the movies. It also comes with a Loki action figure as a tie-in to the Loki Disney+ series.

Thor Tool Set Best MCU gift for DIYers Stop! It's hammer time It might not let you wield lightning, but this toolbox is still really fun. Pros Includes 44 tools $130 at Amazon

This tool set is shaped after Thor's' hammer, Mjolnir. When closed, it is an awesome-looking way to transport everyday tools. When you're finally ready to get to work and do DIY, it folds out to show a set of 44 tools, including measuring tape, a level, and, of course, a hammer. You'll just have to wait to see if it'll fly into your hand at will, though.

Children's Outfits Best cheap MCU gifts for kids Pretend to be your favorite hero $29 $32 Save $3 Whether your kid's favorite hero is Spider-Man or one of the classics like Iron Man or Hulk, a costume is a great gift. Pros Inspire imaginative play

Wide range of prices $29 at Amazon

Whether your children love the Avengers or you do, why not dress them up as your favorite Marvel character? There are loads of cosplay outfits around, including versions of The Hulk, Ironman, Captain America, Spiderman, and Black Panther. They also vary widely in price, with some options under $30. We went with Spider-Man because my 2-year-old is obsessed with Spider-Man. As an added bonus for parents, you'll probably have to do less laundry if you get a costume because it's all your child will want to wear.

Thor's Hammer Are you worthy? This fantastic replica is filled with movie-inspired detail, making it an excellent gift for any fan of the Norse god. Pros 1:1 scale replica

Movie inspired lights and sounds $90 at Amazon

Yes, Thor's' hammer was destroyed by his evil sister, Hela, but that doesn't' make Mjolnir any less cool. This 1:1 replica of the powerful thunder hammer features a realistic pommel with LED lights that catch everyone's' eyes. It also has a voice-activated light feature that reveals the symbol of Odin on the hammer. It works using three AA batteries.

Thor's hammer... as a bottle opener Best MCU stocking stuffer for adults Drink like the gods This is a bit more relaxed if you still want a bit of Norse god in your life. Pros Perfect stocking stuffer for college students See at Amazon

Maybe you prefer your Mjolnirs to be a little less huge and heavy. Perhaps you're in need of a bottle opener. Those two worlds collide with this dinky little solution that'll have you popping caps like, well, Thor in Endgame.

The bottom line: What's the best Marvel gift for the holidays?

We're going with the MCU Phase 1-3 Blu-ray collection as our best Marvel gift this year. How can you be a Marvel super fan if you can't watch the movies whenever you want? It includes the 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga, starting with 2008's Iron Man and finishing up with Thanos' defeat at the hands of the Avengers in Endgame. Each phase of the MCU gets its own special box set in the collection, and it also includes bonus material for each film as well.

If you're shopping for someone who already owns the movies, your options are unlimited, but we'd recommend something from the Legends series by Marvel. That includes impressive 1:1 scale replicas of classic MCU memorabilia like Captain America's Shield, Iron Man's Helmet, and Thor's hammer.

How did we choose the best Marvel gifts?

I've been obsessed with the MCU since I first watched Iron Man in 2008. I also now have a daughter whose favorite Avenger is Spider-Man, and I have a family full of MCU fans that I need to buy presents for this year. So, when making a list of the best Marvel gifts for 2023, I focused on the gifts I'd either like to give or get myself. I had quite a long list of awesome MCU products, to begin with, but I narrowed it down to the very best based on the price and just how cool they are.

What should you think about when looking for the best Marvel gifts?

Probably the biggest factor when shopping for MCU fans is knowing which characters are their favorites. Not that you can really go wrong, but someone who's a huge Captain America fan might not love opening a bunch of Iron Man stuff on Christmas morning.

What's the best Marvel gift for kids?

This really depends on the age range you're shopping for. I got my two-year-old daughter the Spidey and Friends Trace-E robot from the Disney+ show, and I cannot wait to watch her open it on Christmas Day. Obviously, for older kids, you'll want to go for something more in line with their age. A costume of their favorite MCU character is a great way to inspire imaginative play with kids under 10. Then there's also a ton of different Marvel Lego kits as well. We liked the Hulkbuster set the most.

If the kid you're gifting to is a little older and into video games, we'd also highly recommend Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games. It's only available on PS5, though, but it's a Game of the Year candidate.